Jordan Henderson hails "brilliance" of Philippe Coutinho after Blackburn winner

Jordan Henderson had high praise for Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after they reached the FA Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

The mercurial Brazilian's 70th-minute strike found the bottom corner from an angle inside the box to lift the Reds to a 1-0 victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers and secure a trip to Wembley in 10 days' time.

In a game devoid of any other moments of real quality, Henderson insisted Coutinho's "great footballing brain" was pivotal as Brendan Rodgers' men overcame back-to-back league losses.

Henderson said: "Philippe's got a great footballing brain and the easy bit is just giving him [the ball] and he's finished it fantastically well.

"It was a great strike. That little bit of brilliance from him wins us the game and gives everyone a big lift. So hopefully now we can really kick on in our last seven games in the Premier League and also in the semi-final.

"It was a really important game for us today. I think everybody has been disappointed the last couple of weeks with performances and results. But I think we've shown great character tonight."

It was not an easy night for Liverpool, who were forced to defend well at the beginning of the second-half - as Simon Mignolet made two spectacular saves to deny Gary Bowyer's side the opening goal.

Relieved sighs were breathed by the 7,000 travelling supporters when they heard the full-time too, shortly after Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Simon Eastwood fantastic control and shot wriggled its way through a number of bodies in the Liverpool box, but his opposite number did well to prevent what would have been an unbeliavable late equaliser.

"I couldn't believe it," he told BT Sport after the final-whistle, when asked about Simon Eastwood's shot late on. "It just fell to him and he's hit it quite well and it's got through a lot of bodies. So Simon's (Mignolet) done well to get down and hold it.

"We knew to come here would be tough for us and that they would make it difficult. But from start to finish, I thought we were brilliant. I thought we controlled the game.

"Obviously towards the end, when we go 1-0 up, they're sort of chucking everything at us, but we defended fantastically. We go to Wembley against Villa and I'm sure it will be a tough game, because they're a good side. It gives everyone a lift."

The Reds were dealt a blow when Mamadou Sakho was forced off with a muscle injury just before the half-hour, with Martin Skrtel, Steven Gerrard and Emre Can having already been out with suspensions.

But Henderson reserved praise for their replacements, with Kolo Toure, Dejan Lovren and Glen Johnson all helping to ensure the Reds kept another clean sheet on the road.

"We've had suspensions and injuries over the last couple of weeks, but we've dealt with it really well," said Henderson. "The people who have come in have done a great job.

"I thought when Kolo came on he was immense at the back, especially towards the end. Dejan was brilliant. So it was a great performance and it gives everyone a lift now. We can really kick on to the end of the season."