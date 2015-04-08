Hull eye talented Mowatt

It is reported that Premier League side Hull City are eyeing and preparing a £7 million bid for talented youngster Alex Mowatt.

Mowatt who is under contract at Elland Road until 2017 has caught the eye of manager Steve Bruce and joined the race along with; Liverpool, Everton and West Ham to sign Mowatt in the summer after an impressive season with Leeds United having scored nine goals so far this campaign.

Bruce is keen to snap up British talent as he looks to rebuild his side in the summer if his side avoid the drop and currently sit in 17th just two points outside of the relegation zone.

Mowatt from Doncaster is a product of the Leeds academy system and has appearances for England at U19 and U20 level as well over 60 games for the West Yorkshire club.

Hull have already spent big this season boasting over £25million’s worth of talent including the likes of; Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Mohamed Diame and Dame N’Doye.

Hull scout John Rudge was at Molineux to watch Leeds 4-3 defeat to Wolves with Mowatt scoring a spectacular effort for United’s third goal.

Mowatt isn’t the only Leeds target that is been chased by top flight sides, Sam Byram, Lewis Cook and Charlie Taylor are also targets for sides in the summer.

However Leeds chairman Andrew Umbers said: “Our young players are not for sale. Contract negotiations are foremost in our minds.”