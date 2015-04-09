Abundance of Arsenal stars nearing full fitness, reveals Arsene Wenger

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere, Abou Diaby, club captain Mikel Arteta, and Mathieu Debuchy are all edging back to full fitness.

Arsene Wenger revealed that an abundance of Arsenal stars are likely to return for the crucial final stage of the season, as the North London outfit attempt to catch leaders Chelsea. The Gunners face lowly Burnley at Turf Moor this Saturday, looking for their eighth successive Premier League victory after defeating rivals Liverpool last weekend.

The FA Cup holders have been boosted further with news that a plethora of first team players are likely to return in the coming weeks. Long term absentees Diaby, Wilshere and Arteta took part in the U21 side’s impressive 4-1 victory over Stoke at the Emirates on Tuesday.

England international Wilshere, who remained influential throughout, has been sidelined since his team’s defeat to Manchester United in November. Wenger, however, is confident the 23-year-old can still make an impact this season:

“Everybody can have a big impact until the end of the season, Jack included.” stated Wenger.

“His return depends on the game, on fitness, on availability and the need of the team. Everybody is rated exactly the same and you respect everybody and want everybody to just contribute to the team.

“Every player who doesn’t play is very frustrated when he can not perform. Diaby has been out for a year, Walcott has been out for a year. That’s difficult cases and Wilshere has played games this year. He has played many games. He was out, but not for as long as Walcott or Diaby.”

Diaby grabbed an assist on the night, providing for hat-trick hero Alex Iwobi, as the Frenchman fights for a new contract, despite being injured for an astonishing 226 weeks during his lengthy Arsenal career. Spaniard Mikel Arteta captained the youth team but failed to make an impact, as the veteran midfielder nurses an ankle injury sustained against Borussia Dortmund in late November.

The Arsenal manager is hopeful the trio will be at his disposal for the remainder of the current campaign, proclaiming: “They [Diaby, Wilshere, Arteta] came through the game on Tuesday well. They were at a good level physically and they should all be available from now on until the end of the season hopefully.”

One man to step up to the first-team this year has been right-back Hector Bellerin. The youngster has spent the majority of his tenure at the Emirates in youth teams or away on loan to Watford. However, since the departure of Carl Jenkinson and the injury to new signing Mathieu Debuchy, the former Barcelona player has proved himself more than capable at full-back.

His French counterpart impressed early on in the season, but has been out of the starting line-up for months due to injury. Rumours about the future of the ex-Lille and Newcastle man have been circulating but countryman Wenger insists a return is imminent.

Wenger said: “Debuchy is alright. I can only play three players over 21 [in the under-21 league] so he is physically fit and ready. He lacks a bit of a competitive edge but overall he has no medical problems.”

Fellow defender Laurent Koscielny is in contention to be ready for Arsenal’s trip to Lancashire, after a thigh scan yesterday. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been dislodged as number one by Colombian shot stopper David Ospina but also has a chance of being available for selection. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, is at least two weeks away from a return according to the Arsenal boss.