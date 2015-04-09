Eduardo: Top five Arsenal goals

As Arsenal prepare for a trip to Turf Moor in the live Saturday evening Premier League encounter, memories are cast back six years to an FA Cup tie between the Gunners and Clarets, in which former striker, Eduardo, netted a superb effort, indicative of the Croatian's natural finishing ability.

Eduardo’s time at the Emirates Stadium was infamously cut short due to a horrific injury sustained against Birmingham City; an incident so horrifying, it ultimately haunted and derailed Arsenal’s title bid towards the back end of the 2007/08 season.

With the irreplaceable Thierry Henry leaving for Barcelona during the summer of 2007, the ex-Croatia hitman was highlighted by Gunners boss, Arsene Wenger, as the man to fill the goalscoring void left by the legendary Frenchman.

Eduardo, or affectionately known to the North London faithful as ‘Dudu’, was seen as the most natural finisher to join the club since former all-time top scoring Gunner, Ian Wright.

The Croatian succumbed to his injury nightmare just as he was finding his striking stride at the Emirates, and as such the Brazilian born marksmen was unable to ever sustain form and a starting berth in the Gunners side for his remaining few years in North London.

Despite his time at Arsenal being curtailed by unfortunate circumstances, the Croat still showed glimpses of his striking ability throughout his tenure at the Emirates, and below is five of the most memorable finishes from Eduardo in a Gunners shirt.

5 – 03.01.10: West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup third round)

In fifth position is Eduardo’s winner and ultimately last goal for the club, in a late cup comeback at Upton Park.

Arsenal still trailed Gianfranco Zola’s West Ham side approaching the final 10 minutes, when Aaron Ramsey drew the Gunners level. Buoyed from the equaliser the North Londoners compounded the Hammers misery further five minutes later, as a Carlos Vela cross into the hosts area found the head of Eduardo, who going away from goal, directed a looping header over the hapless Rob Green and into the top corner, to send the Gunners into the 2010 FA Cup fourth round.

4 – 31.10.07: Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal (League Cup fourth round)

Next up in the Croatian hitman’s list is his opener and first domestic strike for the Gunners at Bramall Lane in another cup competition.

After opening his Arsenal goalscoring account in the Champions League against Sparta Prague and Sevilla, Eduardo was making a slow start to his Gunners career domestically, so the League Cup was a perfect opportunity to build confidence.

In the early stages of the tie the striker received the ball from fellow forward Nicklas Bendtner, and heading towards the Blades box, with defenders standing off him, unleashed a ferocious left footed strike into the top corner from around 18-yards out. Thus sending the Gunners on their way to the League Cup quarter-finals, whilst bagging a brace for himself.

3 – 16.02.09: Arsenal 4-0 Cardiff City (FA Cup fourth round replay)

In third spot is a second header for the diminutive Croatian, and although arguably not one of his finer attempts, it slots in at number three simply for the emotional circumstances surrounding it.

The ex-Croatia international was making his first start, almost a year from the day, since his fractured leg and dislocated ankle at St Andrews, and few would have begrudged the former Gunner for making a slow start to his injury comeback.

However, it did not take Eduardo long to start off where he left his goalscoring potency, by breaking the deadlock on the evening with a simple header around six-yards out, following a crossed assist from Mexican Vela. Eduardo’s headed finish set the North Londoners on their way to cup progression once again, and the night rounded off perfectly as he bagged a second from the penalty spot.

2 – 02.02.08: Manchester City 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

The runners-up goal comes from Eduardo’s first season with the Gunners and was his last strike for the club before suffering his year-long injury just three weeks later.

Coming into the league encounter at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City, the Croatian was finding form and settling in an Arsenal shirt, with 11 goals in all competitions and four since the turn of the new year, including three in the league.

His 12th goal for the North London outfit put the Gunners 2-0 up in this Premier League clash, as following a headed knock down in the area from Emmanuel Adebayor, Eduardo, in customary trademark fashion, cushioned and volleyed past Joe Hart, made all the better by the spin required with his back initially to goal.

1 – 08.03.09: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley (FA Cup fifth round)

Undisputedly taking top spot is Eduardo’s finish in only a second appearance since returning from his long-term injury lay-off, against this weekend’s opponents for the Gunners, Burnley.

After his hour or so against Cardiff in the previous round of the FA Cup, the Croatian was sidelined with inevitable niggling complaints, but his comeback continued a few weeks later as Arsenal faced the Clarets at the Emirates in the fifth round of the competition. The present day Flamengo and former Gunners striker was made captain for the cup encounter, and following the hosts breaking the deadlock, Eduardo encompassed his leadership role with a remarkable finish to put Arsenal two ahead.

Alex Song approached the visitors area and floated a cross towards the Brazilian-born Croat, and with the ball marginally behind him, had the presence of mind to adapt his shape and volley a sumptuous left footed attempt with the outside of his foot into the Burnley net. It was a goal that will live long in the memory of the Arsenal contingent and the magnificence of the strike saw it voted the seventh greatest Gunners goal, in a recent poll conducted by the club's website.

Unfortunately for Eduardo, his horrifying injury back in February 2008, ultimately defined his time in North London; however, throughout an inconsistent spell with the Gunners, the Croatian exhibited flashes of brilliance that still holds him in high regards around the Emirates Stadium, and displayed the reasoning behind Arsene Wenger bringing him to English football.