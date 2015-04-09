Eduardo: Top five Arsenal goals
Eduardo's exquisite goal against Burnley in the 2009 FA Cup fifth round.

As Arsenal prepare for a trip to Turf Moor in the live Saturday evening Premier League encounter, memories are cast back six years to an FA Cup tie between the Gunners and Clarets, in which former striker, Eduardo, netted a superb effort, indicative of the Croatian's natural finishing ability.

Eduardo’s time at the Emirates Stadium was infamously cut short due to a horrific injury sustained against Birmingham City; an incident so horrifying, it ultimately haunted and derailed Arsenal’s title bid towards the back end of the 2007/08 season.

With the irreplaceable Thierry Henry leaving for Barcelona during the summer of 2007, the ex-Croatia hitman was highlighted by Gunners boss, Arsene Wenger, as the man to fill the goalscoring void left by the legendary Frenchman.

Eduardo, or affectionately known to the North London faithful as ‘Dudu’, was seen as the most natural finisher to join the club since former all-time top scoring Gunner, Ian Wright.

The Croatian succumbed to his injury nightmare just as he was finding his striking stride at the Emirates, and as such the Brazilian born marksmen was unable to ever sustain form and a starting berth in the Gunners side for his remaining few years in North London.

Despite his time at Arsenal being curtailed by unfortunate circumstances, the Croat still showed glimpses of his striking ability throughout his tenure at the Emirates, and below is five of the most memorable finishes from Eduardo in a Gunners shirt.

5 – 03.01.10: West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup third round)