Top Five: Arsenal Ladies youngsters

Arsenal used to be the dominant force in English women's football but, after a disapponting WSL campaign last year and two back-to-back successes for Liverpool, the Gunners are hoping for a revival in 2015. Below are five youngsters who could well spark a revival for Arsenal's ladies this season.

Danielle Carter, 21:

The oldest on the list is forward Danielle Carter, who has previously been in the WSL Team of the Year and nominated for Young Player of the Year. She is a quick and instinctive finisher who managed to bag herself eight goals in 24 games last term. She has quickly become an important member of the Gunners' squad and will look to add more goals to her tally in 2015. Carter is a prominent member of the England Youth sides and will be looking to break into the senior side in time for the Women's World Cup this summer. She already has three goals in two matches this season, after scoring a hat-trick against Millwall Lionesses in a 7-0 victory, as Arsenal began their defence of the Women's FA Cup in emphatic fashion.

Caroline Weir, 19:

A product of the Hibs academy, young Scot Caroline Weir is next on the list. She arrived at Arsenal two years ago and hasn't looked back since, earning 12 Scottish caps in the process. The attacking midfielder has every bit of potential to become a creative force for the Gunners in the years to come and, like some of the others on the list, displays a more experienced head than you would first think for someone so young. Weir didn't feature heavily last season but did start the Gunners' opening WSL game of the 2015 season. Hopefully for her it's the first of many starts this season.

Jade Bailey, 19:

Unlike Weir and Carter, Jade Bailey is a more defensive player. She is predominatly a more deep lying player but can also play in defence. Bailey played 16 times last season and, after transitioning from the Centre of Excellence to the first team in 2013, has been making impressive strides towards a regular role in the first team. She is strong in the tackle and also a good distributor of the ball and provides a solid transition between defence and attack. She appears to be a consistent performer and that could well aid her bid for a starting place this season.

Leah Williamson, 18:

It can be argued that this young woman is the one who has the biggest amount of potential out of the players on this list. Since Williamson rose to first team prominence last season she's been much talked about and, after signing her first professional contract last month, will look to push on and impress once more after a brilliant 2014 campaign. Her reading and understanding of the game is outstanding, whilst she is extremely composed on the ball. Leah is only 18 but shows impressive leadership qualities and could well be the future captain of the club. Her recent exploits on international duty for England's U19's, a side she is captain of, have all the indiciations that she is ready to make an impact in 2015 for Pedro Martinez Losa's Arsenal.

Carla Humphrey, 18:

The final player on the list is Carla Humphrey, who looks set to make an impact in the senior team for the first time this season. She was apart of the Development side last term and scored 22 goals in just 20 games, which shows how deadly she can be in front of goal. Resultantly, those goals earnt her the Players Player of the Year award for WSL Development League Southern Division. Like Leah Williamson, Humphrey has been at the club since the age of eight and has bags of potential. She signed her first contract with Arsenal in February and, after scoring against Millwall Lionesses in the FA Cup at the beginning of the season, will look to kick on and make an impact for the senior side in 2015.