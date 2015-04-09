United target Depay has 'high chance' of leaving this summer

Manchester United target Memphis Depay has a 'very high chance' of leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer, with top European clubs enquiring about the youngster.

Marcel Brands, PSV director, said that Depay - scouted on numerous occasions by United - is likely to leave and that the club are prepared for his departure to one of the big boys.

United boss Louis van Gaal is a big admirer of Depay, who has scored 19 goals in 25 games in the Eredivisie this season, after coaching him while Netherlands manager in 2014.

Brands told ANP, 'The chances are very high that he leaves. If you see what clubs are enquiring about him, they really are the best in Europe.

'When I talk for PSV I would say he is not ready and should continue here for another year. But I am realistic and if I worked at a big European club, I’d buy him without question.

'With a heavy heart [we would let him go], because a great player and a great guy leaves. But we are also proud that a boy from the academy is going to make such a step."

Along with Manchester United, their neighbours City - who they play in the derby on Sunday - are also interested, as well as Tottenham and Paris Saint Germain.