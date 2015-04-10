Manchester United - Manchester City: Reds have their aura back with blues slipping down

Derby Day. The glinting prize in the Premier League fixture list for some, and for others ninety minutes of tension, nail biting, fidgeting on the sofa, or screaming their team’s name ferociously in a vocal war with the other team.

Only on derby day could a team be humiliating the other 6-1 and a fan could turn to another and say, ‘we could do with another here’.

Now, the two Manchester sides face each other 6 days after the points in between them became just one. United sit above City, so contrasting to the rest of the season, and Manuel Pellegrini needs to keep it – possibly to keep his job.

Few clashes provide the excitement around a city in England that this one does, the two sides meeting for the 169th time on Sunday.

United secured impressive wins over top four rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur by starting the game with a quick tempo. Van Gaal will be hoping that speed and attacking threat can be recreated quickly to give United a strong foundation to build on throughout the game.

A win could see United go second in the table and Juan Mata, who scored twice against Liverpool, believes the Reds can overtake Arsenal as well as City to finish below Chelsea,

"We are one point and two points from City and Arsenal and I think we can do it," Mata told the BBC Football Focus.

"We can even be second if we win the direct games against them."

The Dutch manager said that he is controlling a different team to the one that lost to City at the Ethiad earlier this season after a first half sending off,

"It was another Manchester United, I believe," he said.

"That was more in the start of the process and now we are in the end of the process. Now we have developed the team. I think also the confidence of our players is very high at the moment."

Going by form it seems United should dominate City from the off but the Citizens might enjoy the feeling, one not had for a long time, of being underdogs against their main rivals.

Captain Vincent Kompany says that nothing can alter the theme of a derby, not poor form versus flying form, and City have no disadvantage, "A derby is a derby. It doesn't matter what place you are in the league, it's a derby." he said.

One major talking point will be whether Angel Di Maria will start for the first time since returning from suspension following a red card against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The Argentine hasn't been able to impress visually since the suspension but in correlation with stats, he's a must starter for United. Coming off the bench against Liverpool and Aston Villa he provided an assist in each game, playing just 55 minutes in total.

However, with the United team gelling so well in recent matches and Louis van Gaal labeling Marouane Fellaini as undroppable, it is hard to see a route in for the British record signing. Ashley Young has been playing fantastically this season in Di Maria's position and van Gaal might just see Di Maria as brilliant substitute once more.

Manchester City have been in ill-form as of late. 3 losses in their last four games in all competitions has seen them slip below United in the league and drop out of the Champions League.

However, despite a rough patch the grass remains green for City who know their side can turn Old Trafford into a blue haven. United have beaten City just once in their last 6 games against them and haven't won at home to their rivals since February 2012 with Rooney's sensational bicycle kick securing victory for them.

Pellegrini's side hasn't always impressed this season but the quality that won them the league last season has still be seen in glimpses during a bad run of results. Sergio Aguero has been lethal against United since his arrival and partnering with the returning Wilfried Bony could inject a new attacking threat for him and City.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United

Jonny Evans is Louis van Gaal's only confirmed absentee through suspension for spitting, with Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling set to return after overcoming injury and illness respectively.

Robin van Persie is likely to be unavailable again, returning next weekend instead after a long term injury has kept him out of selection during United's best run of the campaign so far. Van Gaal said he had declared himself fit but also "I don't think so." when asked if he would be ready or not.

Manchester City

Manuel Pellegrini could have a full selection if Wilfried Bony can recover from an ankle knock picked up in training last Sunday which kept him out of City's surprise loss to Crystal Palace.

Sunday 12 April 2015 | Old Trafford | Kick-off 16:00

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Assistants: S Beck, J Collin

Fourth Official: J Moss

MATCH STATS