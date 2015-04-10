Manchester United: Full squad trains ahead of derby

Louis van Gaal oversaw his entire Manchester United squad train ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Robin van Persie has been missing from first team training for weeks with an injury but after declaring himself fit for the big match is now training with the rest of the squad.

Why Angel Di Maria deserves to start the Manchester Derby

Another returning was Chris Smalling who has been down with illness, causing him to miss the games against Liverpool and Aston Villa. Luke Shaw also had an injury but has been training with the squad for the past week.

​Ander Herrera is expected to start against Manchester City after scoring twice against Aston Villa as United won 3-1.

His fellow Spaniard Juan Mata will also start having been thoroughly impressive in the past 3 games.

Manchester United - Manchester City - Match Preview

Why Ander Herrera deserves to start the Manchester Derby

What the Manchester Derby means the United fans