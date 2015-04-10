Rooney: Manchester Derby a massive game of pride

Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney says the Manchester Derby on Sunday afternoon is a 'game of pride'.

Rooney is the fixture's top scorer with 11 goals against Manchester City since arriving at Manchester United from Everton in 2004.

"I think it's a very important game for Manchester United and Manchester City... for the fans and, for me, it's a massive game of pride," he said.

United haven't beaten City for two years when a late Robin van Persie goal gave the reds a dramatic 3-2 victory away from home at the Ethiad. Yet it was Rooney who scored the opening two goals on that day.

"You play for Man United, you want to win these derby games." Rooney said.

The England captain famously scored a stunning overhead kick against the Citizens at Old Trafford as United won 2-1. Even if it's not as spectacular as in 2011, Rooney wants to send United fans home happy with a first win over their rivals in 2 years.

"We want to give United fans something to smile about when they go to work on Monday morning, we want them to be the ones to be able to give out the banter to Manchester City fans at work."