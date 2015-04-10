Southampton - Hull City: Top five chasing Saints host relegation threatened Hull City
Southampton face Hull at St Marys

Relegation threatened Hull City travel to Southampton in search of a first win in six games, while the Saints are aiming for fifth place in the Premier League table.

With rivals Tottenham and Liverpool not playing until Sunday and Monday respectively, Ronald Koeman’s Saints are looking to occupy fifth place should results go their way. Meanwhile Steve Bruce’s Hull are in real trouble, the Tigers sit in 17th, two points above the relegation zone, and with games to play against Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, a result here is vital.

Pos Team Pld W D L Pts
5 Southampton 31 16 5 10 53
17 Hull City 31 6 10 15 28

Hull manager Bruce admitted his side need to pull off some ‘crazy results’ if they are to play Premier League football for a third season. If achieved it will be Hull’s longest running tenure in the top flight, with their current record being two seasons from 2008-2010.

After seeing some shocking results in the Premiership, such as Burnley’s recent win over reigning champions Manchester City, Bruce claimed his side needed a few such things: “We have just witnessed over the last week all sorts of crazy results can happen and we need to make sure we get one or two of those, that’s for sure.”

Bruce is adamant his side can do it too: “We’ve proved this year that we’re capable but we’re under no illusions how difficult it is going to be. “It is all to play for and it is another big weekend but we have been saying that for the best part of four months. “The way it’s gone this season I wouldn’t be surprised if it went right down to the wire.”