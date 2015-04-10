QPR - Chelsea: First squares off against 18th in a West London Derby

It's derby day in West London on Sunday as Chelsea travel across the way to Loftus Road where QPR await them.

The two have their sights on very different goals as Chelsea hope to remain seven points clear at the top while QPR are in a fight for survival and are two points from safety. Despite the major difference between the two, league position is often pushed aside in a derby.

Team News:

QPR:

Rangers fans, look away now. Eight players are sidelined for Chris Ramsey's side on Sunday, with one facing a late fitness test.

Alejandro Faurlin and Eduardo Vargas have seen their seasons come to an end through injury, while Michael Doughty, Rio Ferdinand, Richard Dunne, Adel Taarabt and Leroy Fer miss out for a few more weeks.

Yun Suk-Young faces a late fitness test for a concussion and Darnell Furlong is struggling to get fit in time for the big game.

Putting all the injury problems aside, QPR have found themselves on a good run of form, beating West Brom 4-1 over the weekend, then drawing 3-3 away to Aston Villa. If they hope to shock the Blues, Charlie Austin will have to continue his fine season, as well as keeping out the Blues at the other end.

Projected XI: Green; Isla, Caulker, Onuoha, Hill; Henry, Barton, Sandro, Phillips; Austin, Zamora.

Chelsea:

The Blues are missing just one player for the derby and it happens to be their leading goalscorer, Diego Costa.

The forward has bagged 19 goals this season but lasted just 11 minutes against Stoke and has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem.

Luckily for Mourinho, Loic Remy has replaced Costa and hit a run of form at the right time.

The Blues will hope to welcome back John Obi Mikel back to the bench and his return could prove important as Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic are each one yellow away from a two-match suspension.

Eden Hazard, whom many are tipping to win the Player of the Season, has been in top form from start to finish this year and another big performance on Sunday will increase Chelsea's chances by quite a bit.

Projected XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Remy.

Background:

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge finished 2-1 to Chelsea, including a wonder strike from Oscar to open the scoring.

Surprisingly, QPR have been quite successful in recent meetings, beating the Blues in 2011 and 2012.

A start for Loic Remy would see him line up against the club he left over the summer in order to join their London rivals.

A win for Chelsea would see them retain a seven-point lead at the top of the table. A win for QPR could see them jump out of the danger zone.

Prediction:

With eight games to go, Chelsea are within touching distance of the title and Mourinho will want to secure the title as early as possible.

QPR will be a threat and will trouble the Blues while they desperately fight for survival but Chelsea should leave Loftus Road with 3 points, though it's not a given. QPR 0-2 Chelsea.