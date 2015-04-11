VAVEL ratings of the thirty-second matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Southampton (2) Hull City (0)
K. Davis 6 Harper 6
Alderweireld 6 Chester (64') 5
Fonte 6 Dawson 5
Yoshida 5 Bruce 5
Bertrand 5 McShane 6
Wanyama(46') 4 Elmohamady 6
Schneiderlin 5 Livermore 6
S. Davis 5 Huddlestone (74') 7
Mané (61') 6 Quinn 6
Long (74') 7 N'Doye 5
Pellè 7 Aluko (84') 6
Substitutes
Ward Prowse (46') 6 Diamé (64') 5
Tadic (61') 6 Sagbo (74') 5
Elia (74') 5 Hernández (84') -

Burnley (0)

 Arsenal (1)

Heaton 7 Ospina 6
Trippier 6 Bellerín 6
Shackell 5 Mertesacker 5
Duff 5 Koscielny 5
Mee 7 Monreal 6
Boyd 8 Coquelin 5
Arfield 5 Cazorla 6
Jones 5 Ramsey 7
Vokes 5 Özil 5
Ings 5 Alexis Sánchez (92') 6
Barnes 6 Giroud (81') 5
Substitutes
Taylor (92') - Welbeck (81') -
Chambers (92') -

West Bromwich Albion (2)

 Leicester City (3)

Myhill 4 Schmeichel 5
Craig Dawson 3 De Laet (46') 4
Lescott 4 Morgan 6
McAuley 4 Huth 8
Brunt 6 Schlupp 6
Gardner (72') 7 Albrighton 5
Fletcher 7 James (59') 5
Yacob 3 Cambiasso 7
Morrison (89') 5 Vardy 6
Berahino 4 Ulloa (63') 5
Ideye Brown (59') 5 Nugent 7
Substitutes
(59') Anichebe 3 (46') Wasilewski 7
(72') Olsson 4 (59') King 5
(84') Sessegnon - (63') Mahrez 5
Swansea City (1) Everton (1)

Fabiański 7 Howard 7
Rangel 5 Coleman 6
Taylor 5 Jagielka 6
Fernández 6 Stones 5
Williams 5 Baines 4
Ki 7 McCarthy 6
Cork 5 Barry 5
(84') Shelvey 8 Lennon 7
Sigurðsson 6 (76') Barkley 4
Routledge 6 (28') Osman 5
(17') Gomis 6 (76') Koné 6
Substitutes
(17') Emnes 6 (28') Pienaar 6
(84') Dyer - (76') Naismith 5
(86') Mirallas -
Tottenham (0) Aston Villa (1)
Vorm 7 Guzan 7
(78') Chiriches 5 Bacuna 8
Dier 6 Vlaar 7
Fazio 6 (18') Clark 6
Rose 7 Richardson 7
Bentaleb 7 Cleverley 7
Mason 6 Delph 8
(78') Townsend 7 Sánchez 6
Eriksen 7 (62') Grealish 6
(62') Chadli 6 (70') Agbonlahor 8
Kane 7 Benteke 9
Substitutes
(62') Soldado 6 (18') Baker 7
(78') Lamela 6 (62') Weimann 7
(78') Yedlin 6 (70') Cole 6
West Ham (1) Stoke City (1)
Adrian 6 Begovic 6
Jenkinson 6 Cameron 5
Collins 6 Shawcross 7
Reid 5 Wollscheid 6
Cresswell 7 Wilson (49') 6
Kouyate 6 Whelan (67') 5
Song (68') 5 N'Zonzi 5
Noble 6 Arnautovic 8
Downing 5 Adam 7
Sakho (59') 7 Moses (44') 5
Valencia (78') 6 Walters 5
Substitutes
Cole (59') 5 Diouf (44') 6
Nolan (68') 6 Pieters (49') 6
Amalfitano (78') 6 Ireland (67') 6
Sunderland (1) Crystal Palace (4)
Pantilimon 4 Speroni 6
O'Shea 5 Ward 6
Vergini 6 Dann 6
Jones 6 Delaney 7
van Aanholt 7 (35') Souare 6
Cattermole (65') 4 Jedinak 7
Gomez (59') 4 (69') McArthur 6
Rodwell 4 Zaha 4
Fletcher 7 (71') Bolasie 9
Wickham 7 Puncheon 7
Defoe 4 Murray 8
Substitutes
Johnson (59') 6 Kelly (35') 6
Bridcutt (65') 6 Ledley (69') 6
Sanogo (71') 5
QPR (0) Chelsea (1)
Green 4 Courtois 7

(92') Isla

 4 Ivanovic 6
Caulker 7 Azpilicueta 6
Onuoha 6 Terry 7
Hill 5 Cahill 7
Phillips 6 (92') Fábregas 6
(81') Sandro 6 Matic 5
Barton 4 (56') Ramires 4
Henry 5 (80') William 5
(83') Zamora 6 Hazard 4
Austin 6 Drogba 6
Substitutes
(81') Kranjcar - (56') Oscar 7
(83') Hoilett - (80') Cuadrado 5
(92') Dunne - (92') Zouma -
Manchester United (4) Manchester City (2)
De Gea 7 Hart 6
Valencia 7 Zabaleta 6
Smalling 8 (46') Kompany 4
(75') Jones 7 Demichelis 4
Blind 8 Clichy 4
Carrick 7 Fernandinho 3
Herrera 7 Touré 4
(84') Fellaini 9 (74') Navas 3
(81') Mata 8 (62') Milner 5
Young 9 Silva 4
Rooney 5 Agüero 6
Substitutes
(75') Rojo 6 (46') Mangala 5
(80') Di María 6 (62') Nasri 5
(83') Falcao - (74') Lampard 5
