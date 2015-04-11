VAVEL ratings of the thirty-second matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Southampton (2)
|Hull City (0)
|K. Davis
|6
|Harper
|6
|Alderweireld
|6
|Chester (64')
|5
|Fonte
|6
|Dawson
|5
|Yoshida
|5
|Bruce
|5
|Bertrand
|5
|McShane
|6
|Wanyama(46')
|4
|Elmohamady
|6
|Schneiderlin
|5
|Livermore
|6
|S. Davis
|5
|Huddlestone (74')
|7
|Mané (61')
|6
|Quinn
|6
|Long (74')
|7
|N'Doye
|5
|Pellè
|7
|Aluko (84')
|6
|Substitutes
|Ward Prowse (46')
|6
|Diamé (64')
|5
|Tadic (61')
|6
|Sagbo (74')
|5
|Elia (74')
|5
|Hernández (84')
|-
|
Burnley (0)
|Arsenal (1)
|
|Heaton
|7
|Ospina
|6
|Trippier
|6
|Bellerín
|6
|Shackell
|5
|Mertesacker
|5
|Duff
|5
|Koscielny
|5
|Mee
|7
|Monreal
|6
|Boyd
|8
|Coquelin
|5
|Arfield
|5
|Cazorla
|6
|Jones
|5
|Ramsey
|7
|Vokes
|5
|Özil
|5
|Ings
|5
|Alexis Sánchez (92')
|6
|Barnes
|6
|Giroud (81')
|5
|Substitutes
|Taylor (92')
|-
|Welbeck (81')
|-
|Chambers (92')
|-
|
West Bromwich Albion (2)
|Leicester City (3)
|Myhill
|4
|Schmeichel
|5
|Craig Dawson
|3
|De Laet (46')
|4
|Lescott
|4
|Morgan
|6
|McAuley
|4
|Huth
|8
|Brunt
|6
|Schlupp
|6
|Gardner (72')
|7
|Albrighton
|5
|Fletcher
|7
|James (59')
|5
|Yacob
|3
|Cambiasso
|7
|Morrison (89')
|5
|Vardy
|6
|Berahino
|4
|Ulloa (63')
|5
|Ideye Brown (59')
|5
|Nugent
|7
|Substitutes
|(59') Anichebe
|3
|(46') Wasilewski
|7
|(72') Olsson
|4
|(59') King
|5
|(84') Sessegnon
|-
|(63') Mahrez
|5
|Swansea City (1)
|Everton (1)
|
|
|Fabiański
|7
|Howard
|7
|Rangel
|5
|Coleman
|6
|Taylor
|5
|Jagielka
|6
|Fernández
|6
|Stones
|5
|Williams
|5
|Baines
|4
|Ki
|7
|McCarthy
|6
|Cork
|5
|Barry
|5
|(84') Shelvey
|8
|Lennon
|7
|Sigurðsson
|6
|(76') Barkley
|4
|Routledge
|6
|(28') Osman
|5
|(17') Gomis
|6
|(76') Koné
|6
|Substitutes
|(17') Emnes
|6
|(28') Pienaar
|6
|(84') Dyer
|-
|(76') Naismith
|5
|(86') Mirallas
|-
|Tottenham (0)
|Aston Villa (1)
|Vorm
|7
|Guzan
|7
|(78') Chiriches
|5
|Bacuna
|8
|Dier
|6
|Vlaar
|7
|Fazio
|6
|(18') Clark
|6
|Rose
|7
|Richardson
|7
|Bentaleb
|7
|Cleverley
|7
|Mason
|6
|Delph
|8
|(78') Townsend
|7
|Sánchez
|6
|Eriksen
|7
|(62') Grealish
|6
|(62') Chadli
|6
|(70') Agbonlahor
|8
|Kane
|7
|Benteke
|9
|Substitutes
|(62') Soldado
|6
|(18') Baker
|7
|(78') Lamela
|6
|(62') Weimann
|7
|(78') Yedlin
|6
|(70') Cole
|6
|West Ham (1)
|Stoke City (1)
|Adrian
|6
|Begovic
|6
|Jenkinson
|6
|Cameron
|5
|Collins
|6
|Shawcross
|7
|Reid
|5
|Wollscheid
|6
|Cresswell
|7
|Wilson (49')
|6
|Kouyate
|6
|Whelan (67')
|5
|Song (68')
|5
|N'Zonzi
|5
|Noble
|6
|Arnautovic
|8
|Downing
|5
|Adam
|7
|Sakho (59')
|7
|Moses (44')
|5
|Valencia (78')
|6
|Walters
|5
|Substitutes
|Cole (59')
|5
|Diouf (44')
|6
|Nolan (68')
|6
|Pieters (49')
|6
|Amalfitano (78')
|6
|Ireland (67')
|6
|Sunderland (1)
|Crystal Palace (4)
|Pantilimon
|4
|Speroni
|6
|O'Shea
|5
|Ward
|6
|Vergini
|6
|Dann
|6
|Jones
|6
|Delaney
|7
|van Aanholt
|7
|(35') Souare
|6
|Cattermole (65')
|4
|Jedinak
|7
|Gomez (59')
|4
|(69') McArthur
|6
|Rodwell
|4
|Zaha
|4
|Fletcher
|7
|(71') Bolasie
|9
|Wickham
|7
|Puncheon
|7
|Defoe
|4
|Murray
|8
|Substitutes
|Johnson (59')
|6
|Kelly (35')
|6
|Bridcutt (65')
|6
|Ledley (69')
|6
|Sanogo (71')
|5
|QPR (0)
|Chelsea (1)
|Green
|4
|Courtois
|7
|
(92') Isla
|4
|Ivanovic
|6
|Caulker
|7
|Azpilicueta
|6
|Onuoha
|6
|Terry
|7
|Hill
|5
|Cahill
|7
|Phillips
|6
|(92') Fábregas
|6
|(81') Sandro
|6
|Matic
|5
|Barton
|4
|(56') Ramires
|4
|Henry
|5
|(80') William
|5
|(83') Zamora
|6
|Hazard
|4
|Austin
|6
|Drogba
|6
|Substitutes
|(81') Kranjcar
|-
|(56') Oscar
|7
|(83') Hoilett
|-
|(80') Cuadrado
|5
|(92') Dunne
|-
|(92') Zouma
|-
|Manchester United (4)
|Manchester City (2)
|De Gea
|7
|Hart
|6
|Valencia
|7
|Zabaleta
|6
|Smalling
|8
|(46') Kompany
|4
|(75') Jones
|7
|Demichelis
|4
|Blind
|8
|Clichy
|4
|Carrick
|7
|Fernandinho
|3
|Herrera
|7
|Touré
|4
|(84') Fellaini
|9
|(74') Navas
|3
|(81') Mata
|8
|(62') Milner
|5
|Young
|9
|Silva
|4
|Rooney
|5
|Agüero
|6
|Substitutes
|(75') Rojo
|6
|(46') Mangala
|5
|(80') Di María
|6
|(62') Nasri
|5
|(83') Falcao
|-
|(74') Lampard
|5