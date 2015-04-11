Score match Swansea City - Everton (1-1)

14:38. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of today's early kick off. The match report will be up on the site shortly.

Full Time: Swansea City 1-1 Everton

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

89' Kevin Mirallas unleashes a powerful effort on goal, but the ball is comfortably collected by Fabianski. The former Arsenal goalkeeper has been impressive today.

86' Everton substitution: Mirallas replaces Barkley

84' Good effort! Sigurdsson's looping free kick forces Howard into a smart save. If the free kick had have been placed either side of the Everton goalkeeper, Howard could have had some real problems.

83' Free kick in a promising position for Swansea City...

83' Yellow card: Lennon (Everton)

82' Swansea City substitution: Shelvey is replaces by Dyer

80' Yellow card: Williams (Swansea City)

76' Everton substitution: Kone is replaced by Naismith

75' Scottish international, Naismith, looks set to come on for Everton.

69' GOAL! Shelvey sends Howard the wrong way, and coolly side foots the ball into the bottom right corner.

68' Penalty! Coleman is adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area!

63' Routledge flicks the ball into the path of Ki who, after cleverly flicking the ball over the head of Aaron Barry, rifles a volley from the right hand side of the Everton goal over the crossbar.

60' Much better from Swansea! Emnes steals the ball from Aaron Lennon and drives at the Everton defence, before dragging his subsequent 20 yard effort on goal wide of the post.

55' Yellow card: Emnes (Swansea City)

52' Yellow card: Taylor (Swansea City)

51' Emnes has been pushed out to the left flank in this second half, with Sigurdsson going up front. Interesting move from Monk.

We're underway for the second half at the Liberty Stadium!

13:42. Gary Monk's men started brightly, but have struggled to create since the forced substitution of Gomis.

13:33. Half Time: Swansea City 0-1 Everton

42' The loanee controls a low McCarthy cross from the left flank, before coolly volleying the ball across goal and into the bottom left corner of the goal.

40' GOAL!!!! Aaron Lennon gives Everton the lead!

32' Good strike! Coleman latches onto the ball 25 yards from goal and rifles the ball across goal. However, with the ball seemingly set to nestle in the bottom left corner of the goal, Fabianki is able to adjust well and palm the ball clear of danger.

28' Everton substitution: Pienaar replaces Osman for Everton

26' Leon Osman looks to be struggling on the left flank with an injury, and is set to be replaced by the returning Pienaar.

25' Yellow card: Kone (Everton)

23' The home side have been very impressive so far. Everton have struggled to find a way out of their own half and into the final third due to the Swans' dominance.

17' Swansea City substitution: Emnes replaces Gomis

15' After that effort on goal, Gomis looked to have pulled his hamstring. Emnes looks set to replace him.

13' Great effort! Gomis turns quickly on the edge of the area curls a fantastic effort towards the top right corner. Howard had to be at full stretch to keep it out. Fantastic play from the former Lyon man.

9' Routledge is down in the centre of the park after clashing heads with Jagielka, but looks set to carry on.

5' Everton have settled into the game well, and are prodding the ball around the centre of the park very comfortably.

3' Baines whips a powerful corner kick into the heart of the six yard box, however Fabianski is on hand to pluck the ball out of the air.

KICK OFF

12:41. The teams are emerging from the tunnel!

12:21. Everton substitutes: Robles, Alcaraz, Garbutt, Besic, Pienaar, Naismith, Mirallas.

12:20. Swansea City substitutes: Tremmel, Amat, Britton, Emnes, Dyer, Grimes, Fulton.

12:19. OFFICAL team news!

Swansea City starting XI: Fabianski, Rangel, Fernandez, Williams (C), Taylor, Cork, Ki, Shelvey, Sigurdsson, Routledge, Gomis.

Everton starting XI: Howard, Coleman, Baines, Jagielka, Stones, Barry, McCarthy, Lennon, Barkley, Osman, Kone.

11:30. The former Wigan Athletic manager addressed the form of loan signing, Aaron Lennon, revealing that he expects the wide player to continue to perform at a high level:

"He has to keep playing the way he's playing. He's been really impressive. The way he's engaged with the other players has been quite impressive. He's brought know-how and experience but also that freshness of wanting to show what he can do."

"If he can carry on enjoying his football then, like any loan situation, it's a three-way conversation that, first of all, the player needs to see that experience as a positive one and then we'll see what the parent club wants to do. But it's not a decision we need to make now. The next seven games is an eternity in football." (Quotes via Daily Express)

11:19. Despite their disappointing Premier League campaign, speaking to in his press conference, Roberto Martinez stated that he believes his side have become mentally stronger this season:

"I do feel we are now a more mature side going into any game we are facing and I thought that showed as the performance against Newcastle was very different to the one we had to put in against QPR away from home and different again to the one at home to Southampton. The maturity in our game and understanding how to win matches comes after a really tough season in which we have learned our lessons and I do feel the group is becoming a lot stronger. The focus now is to get a real good momentum in the league - something we haven't been able to achieve this season." (Quotes via Daily Mail)

11:15. Monk also revealed that he is set to discuss the future of Michu at Swansea City when the forward returns from his loan to Napoli. The 29 year old has made just five appearances since moving on loan to the Serie A club in the Summer, due to a number of niggling injuries:

"I'm sure we will make contact with Michu before the end of season, but we'll let his season finish and our season finish before we sit down at some point to discuss the future. I know he's had a difficult time with injury and his concentration right now is on getting back to fitness. He'll want to finish the season off strong there and I'll speak to him in the summer. I'll get his side of things and where he wants to take his future and I'll assess it from my side as well."

"I've got a good relationship with Michu, we were team-mates before I became manager, and I was fine with how he wanted to go. I've kept an eye on him and it's our duty as a club to understand what's exactly going on with Michu on a game to game basis. He hasn't had a sustained period where he's been fit and it's always hard as a player when that happens. He's been unfortunate, but if he get can a sustained period of fitness I'm sure you'll see the quality we've seen here." (Quotes via Daily Mail)

11:08. Speaking ahead of today's game to the South Wales Evening Post, Swansea City manager, Gary Monk, exclaimed that he wants his side to build upon last week's victory over Hull City:

"What has been pleasing is we have not tapered off. There is a difference between fighting for your lives, and fighting for what you want."

"Against Hull last weekend you could see that mentality was still there in the second half. Our commitment to what we are doing has been excellent."

"Aston Villa and Hull have been scrapping for their lives and we have handled both those games really well. We have shown that our mentality is strong and hopefully we can do that again against Everton because we have not got time to waste."

"It is not a case of if we lose this weekend we can get the points record the week after. I don't want any of that; let's focus on now and do everything we can."

11:05. Everton team news: Tony Hibbert, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo are all out of contention. Romelu Lukaku is a doubt with a hamstring problem and Aiden McGeady is unlikely to feature due to a back problem.

11:04. Swansea City team news: Kyle Naughton is out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage sustained last week and Jefferson Montero could make the substitutes bench, if he passes a late fitness test prior to the game.

11:00. Tipped to be in the relegation dog fight this season by many pundits (including Paul Scholes), Gary Monk has impressively steered Swansea City into the top half of the table, recording memorable wins over the likes of Manchester United in the process.

10:57. After a poor start to the season, Roberto Martinez's men have dispelled fears of relegation after recording three successive wins over Newcastle United, QPR, and Southampton respectively. Despite this upturn in fortune in recent weeks, the Toffees will classify this season as a major disappointment, and they failed to maintain last season's incredibly high standards.

10:55. The last league meeting between the sides finished 0-0 at Goodison Park, with former Liverpool man, Jonjo Shelvey missing a penalty for Swansea City.

10:52. Speaking after the cup tie, Roberto Martinez stated that the clinical Swans deserved their win:

"The game went down to whoever was going to take their chances. If we had scored the first goal it would have been completely different. The scoreline reflects that Swansea were very clinical and we weren't and that is the reason why we are not in the competition. I feel Swansea deserve to go through as they had spells when they looked sharp and were good technically, but I don't think it was a performance which reflected a 3-0 difference." (quotes via BBC Sport)

10:51. Swansea City recorded their first ever win over Everton this season, seeing off the Merseyside outfit in the fourth round of the Capital One Cup. Dyer, Sigurdsson, and Emnes scored the goals for the Swans in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

10:48. Referee: Michael Oliver - The 30 year old became youngest referee in Premier League history, when he officiated a game in 2010 at the age of just 25.

10:46. Venue: Liberty Stadium - The 20,000+ seater stadium was opened in 2005, and is currently the second smallest ground utilised in the EPL.

10:45. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Premier League meeting between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium.