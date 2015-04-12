Queen's Park Rangers - Chelsea Live Result and EPL Scores (0-1)

15:25. Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for. Thank you for following my live coverage. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and goodbye.

15:23. For the hosts, this throws their safety hopes hanging in the balance, having to still play Manchester City and Liverpool this season.

15:20. And it's all over. Very, very harsh on a spirited QPR, Chelsea only enjoying one shot on target and boy, was it a big one. One gigantic step towards the title.

FULL-TIME QPR 0-1 CHELSEA

90'. Goalscorer Fabregas is replaced by Kurt Zouma, while Mauricio Isla makes way for Richard Dunne for the deflated hosts.

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

89'. And what about that for drama?! Rob Green's kick goes straight to Hazard, who exchanges a one-two with Oscar, before cutting it back to Fabregas and the Spaniard slots home - the coolest man in the box. One of the biggest goals of the season for Chelsea, undoubtedly.

GOAL!!!!!!! QPR 0-1 Chelsea (Fabregas, 88')

83'. QPR look for more pace, through Junior Hoilett, as Zamora makes way.

82'. Charlie Austin has a scuffed effort fall into the grateful arms of Courtois from close range.

80'. Juan Cuadrado will replace Willian, as Chelsea push for a late winner. Meanwhile for the hosts, Sandro makes way for Niko Kranjcar.

78'. Sandro also earns a yellow, for pulling down Oscar. Meanwhile, Chelsea have a corner after the aforementioned Sandro heads behind.

75'. Bobby Zamora is booked for a push on Cesar Azpilicueta.

74'. Ivanovic launches a long throw-in towards the box, but Cahill's header has nothing on it.

68'. It's worth noting that Chelsea have gone almost 70 minutes without a shot on goal.

64'. What a crucial save from Thibaut Courtois. Matt Phillips turns and hits a snapshot from 10 yards, but somehow the big Belgian turns it behind. The resulting corner is wasted.

60'. The Blues have looked much more positive since Oscar's introduction. Meanwhile, Drogba is booked.

56'. The Brazilian replaces his compatriot, Ramires.

54'. Oscar is warming up for Chelsea.

51'. Clint Hill, 36-year-old centre-back, tries to curl one in from just inside the box, but Courtois is equal to it.

49'. Matt Phillips puts in a teasing cross towards the far post, but Bobby Zamora just can't stretch to reach it.

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF

14:28. Stay tuned for the second half, exclusively on VAVEL UK.

14:19. A very flat first half, with the hosts applying a lot of pressure late on. A lack of quality up front is evident for Chelsea.

HALF-TIME

45'. A Ramires cross comes in and Drogba's flick-on falls to Fabregas, who heads over.

44'. Austin has an adventurous shot from long dstance and Courtois has to stretch to reach it.

39'. A QPR corner flys in and Ramires heads it over his own bar, though bizarrely, the referee gives a goal kick.

35'. It's fast-becoming a footballing cliche, but Courtois has to put on his Manuel Neuer cape and come out 25 yards to clear a long ball.

31'. Apologies, but we suffered a minor technical hitch there, we're all okay now. Chelsea have been dominating affairs, with 60% possession. Not much created yet though.

18'. Mauricio Isla sends in a cross and it's headed back by Cahill. A cross then comes back in for Caulker and Cahill has to head behind for a corner.

14'. Drogba is played in by Hazard, but the linesman is late to raise his offside flag.

10'. Austin and Thibaut Courtois both go in for a loose ball and the Belgian goalkeeper comes off worse, taking a stud in the thigh. He'll be okay though.

7'. A masked Cesc Fabregas swings in a corner and Branislav Ivanovic tries to hit the ball back across goal but it's cleared off the line by Nedum Onuoha.

5'. Charlie Austin picks up the ball on the edge of the Chelsea box, but he scuffs his shot straight up into the arms of Thibaut Courtois.

KICK-OFF

13:20. Both teams are in the tunnel now, in anticipation for this ever-so-crucial game at Loftus Road.

13:00. Just half an hour to go until kick-off in the West London derby. Can Chelsea re-establish their seven-point at the top? Or can QPR take a huge step towards Premier League safety? Stay tuned on VAVEL UK to find out.

12:45. A bit of QPR trivia for you now and it's impressive, albeit surprising. Winger, Matt Phillips has seven assists so far in 2015 - a record only surpassed anywhere in Europe's top five leagues by Lionel Messi.

12:38. And that is bad news for Chelsea - it appears that Loic Remy, the stand-in for Diego Costa and match-winner in their last two games, is also injured for this encounter, meaning that 37-year-old Didier Drogba starts for the visitors.

12:36. The QPR bench reads: Traore, McCarthy, Kranjcar, Dunne, Hoilett, Grego-Cox, Comley

12:34. The Chelsea bench reads: Cech, Zouma, Filipe Luis, Mikel, Oscar, Cuadrado, Brown.

12:33. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their starting XI on Twitter. The lineup reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Ramires, Willian, Hazard; Drogba.

12:32. BREAKING: QPR have announced their starting XI on Twitter. The lineup reads: Green; Isla, Onuoha, Caulker, Hill; Phillips, Sandro, Barton, Henry; Austin, Zamora.

12:28. BBC Football expert Mark Lawrenson has predicted Chelsea to win this game in his weekly predictions column.

It has been a good week for QPR and I am sure they will be confident coming into this one - it is a derby, they are at home and on a tight pitch which is not easy for opposing teams to get used to.

Another win would be huge but just because they have picked up points against fellow strugglers West Brom and Aston Villa does not mean they can do the same against top-of-the-table Chelsea.

There is a big difference between Jose Mourinho's side and the teams at the bottom and I think that will be shown in this game.

The Blues' defensive record means I do not worry about them going to places like Loftus Road where they will be put under pressure.

At the other end, even without the injured Diego Costa they have a whole host of match-winners in their attack.

12:24. With just over an hour to go until kick-off, we will bring you team news shortly, as soon as we have it. Will this man have a key part to play on his 100th appearance? (via @chelseafc)

12:19. The stats are flying in and here's another one: Chelsea, today, play their 700th game under the rule of Roman Abramovich, during which time they have achieved a 62% win record.

12:17. Chelsea have scored 99 goals in all competitions so far this season - who will be the man to pull them into triple figures today? My bet is Eden Hazard or John Terry.

12:12. An interesting stat for Blues fans - the Stamford Bridge outfit have picked up 18 points out of a possible 21 against fellow London rivals. Only Arsenal have more, with 19, albeit the Gunners having played two derbies more (via chelseafc.com).

12:07. It's worth mentioning that Chelsea only need five wins and one draw to wrap up their fourth Premier League title, regardless of the performance of those around them. The Blues have a fantastic chance to lower that number today.

12:00. If you fancy a bit of light reading before the game, have a look at this preview of the game, from the brilliant Harry Harris.

11:50. Chelsea's only injury is a significant one, league's top scorer Diego Costa out for two weeks after his recurring hamstring injury saw him limp off against Stoke last weekend. Midfield anchors Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic have to be very careful going into this game, with one booking for either of them ruling them out for the crucial clashes against Manchester United and Arsenal.

11:45. QPR face a mini-defensive crisis, with Richard Dunne and Rio Ferdinand both ruled out through injury, while Michael Doughty misses out as well. Darnell Furlong could return however, after recovering from a calf problem.

11:40. More on that Redknapp interview.

"There was talk about Tim Sherwood coming in. QPR was in the paper every day. I've been at lots of other clubs, big clubs as well where you didn't get that.

"That got on my nerves. That was the big problem for me.

"As soon as we lost a few games, it would begin. I always thought there was someone mischievous causing it. I'd never had that before at any club I'd been at.

"I didn't see the teams below us getting the same sort of headlines every other week. It wore me down a little bit."

11:30. The big story in the news regarding QPR surrounded ex-manager Harry Redknapp, who insisted that 'no-one was on his side' at the club.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Redknapp exclaimed, "I always thought I had everyone pulling with me and suddenly I felt some were and some weren't. Behind the scenes, I always thought there were one or two people with their own agendas."

11:25. Hill's defensive counterpart, Gary Cahill, has spoken to Chelsea's website about the dangers of playing a relegation-threatened side this late on in the season.

"We have had a week to prepare, which is rare for us, and we’re looking forward to the game after a good performance. They’re fighting for their lives to stay in the league and that’s dangerous for us because they will do anything to win the match. We’re away and the atmosphere will be good. We need to go there fully focused and with the same attitude we had against Stoke. Hopefully that will be good enough to get a win.”

11:20. QPR defender Clint Hill told the club's official website that people would be foolish to write them off for this game.

“We've got belief in this group. We fancy ourselves against anyone at the moment, buoyed by a decent week. Everyone will expect Chelsea to steamroller us, but they've said that on a few occasions in the past and we've got positive results. We need that fire and intensity that the QPR fans can produce – and then you just never know.”

11:15. One encounter that sticks out for Chelsea fans is the 6-1 drubbing of the Rs, back in 2012. After going 4-0 up within 27 minutes, Fernando Torres went on to get his first and only Chelsea hat-trick, but Djibril Cisse added minimum consolation for the visitors, striking late at 6-0 down.

11:10. In recent years, the challenge of facing QPR has proved somewhat an unavoidable upset for Chelsea, the Blues only winning three of their last six encounters with their West London rivals, losing two as well. These two sides have met 55 times before, with the Blues triumphing in the majority, with 21 wins. There have been 19 draws.

11:05. Chelsea moved a step closer to league glory with a 2-1 win over Stoke City at the Bridge, last Saturday evening. Eden Hazard put the hosts in front with a first-half penalty, before a piece of magic from Charlie Adam stole all the headlines, right on half-time. The Scottish midfielder picked up the ball inside his own half and, having spotted Blues 'keeper, Thibaut Courtois off his line, sent an insane long shot over the young Belgian's head and into the back of the net, for a memorable goal. All was forgiven by the jubilant Chelsea faithful however, when Loic Remy tapped home on 62 minutes, to win the game.

11:00. The Rs' last game was that epic encounter at Villa Park on Monday, with both sides sharing the points in a six-goal thriller. Ramsey's side led twice and Charlie Austin's late striker looked to be the decider, but Christian Benteke sealed his hat-trick with seven mintues to go and bring a much-needed point to Aston Villa.

10:55. Chelsea's campaign couldn't have gone any differently, Jose Mourinho's all-conquering Blues sitting seven points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand on their nearest rivals, Arsenal. Life is certainly sweet for the Stamford Bridge outfit at the moment.

10:50. Queen's Park Rangers' season has not gone to plan, at all. They sit 18th in the Premier League, boasting just seven wins in 32 games, while holding the joint-second lowest goal difference in the league. Add that to the fact that Harry Redknapp left the manager's post halfway through the season and Chris Ramsey, interim manager, has a huge task in trying to secure safety. However bad they are form-wise though, they're always up for a game against Chelsea.

10:45. Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Queen's Park Rangers vs Chelsea in the Barclays Premier League. Stay tuned for pre-match comments, before minute-by-minute commentary, right here on VAVEL UK.