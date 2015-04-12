Manchester United 4-2 Manchester City: As it happened

18:15. Thanks for following this live commentary this evening! I've enjoyed describing the match to you, and I also hope you've enjoyed following along with me. Be sure to check out the VAVEL homepage, here for more football coverage, reports and action - where football never stops!

18:10. Unsung hero: Sergio Aguero. The Argentine was a pest for United's defence throughout and scored a brace for his troubles, as his side succumbed to a 4-2 defeat. He should not have been on the losing side today, and his future will remain uncertain as we enter the transfer rumour period of the season. City have been underperforming all season, and although he himself has gone through a goal-scoring drought, getting on the scoresheet will give him some new-found confidence after a string of injuries over the past few months I'm sure.

18:05. My Man Of The Match: Michael Carrick. This may come as a surprise, considering how impressive Juan Mata was in midfield today, as well as Fellaini's performance, but the English conducted himself well and should be proud of his display. He kept Touré quiet for large periods, completed the most amount of passes and did well to break up City's counter attacking movements in midfield, which is easier said than done in such an end-to-end game.

18:03. Before I go, I must award my MOTM.

18:00. City have only won four of their last twelve league games, which is simply not good enough for a team of their quality. Pellegrini will like to say he's not under pressure, but he'd be silly not to admit that now after this result.

17:58. United came back from trailing 1-0 to win 4-2, in-front of their home fans. A crucial three points, moving them to just a point behind Arsenal in second, who face Reading in their FA Cup semi-final next weekend.

90+2: It's all over! Full-time at Old Trafford, and Manchester United prevail with a rather comfortable 4-2 victory over their local rivals. Manchester is RED, at least for now.

90: The fourth official signals for just two minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the game.

89: GOAL! CITY PULL ONE BACK! AGUERO WITH HIS BRACE! Aguero scores his 100th goal for City, and it's a well-taken one. Zabaleta drills the ball into the box, and although de Gea gets a hand to the effort, he is unable to stop the strike from bouncing in off the post!

88: Michael Carrick is limping to the subs' dugout now, after picking up a knock. United have made all three of their subs, so they'll end the game with ten men.

87: The Old Trafford crowd are in full force now, chanting "ole!" for every successful pass made. Not a good day to be a City fan, after such an encouraging start too.

85: Five minutes left to play, and I must admit, I haven't seen Yaya Touré much at all today. Simply not good enough for a player of his quality, who should have taken the game by the scruff of the neck and dominated the midfield battles. Instead, he has been isolated and very quiet. Perhaps that's one of many signs, that City should offload him in the summer.

82: Another change for Louis van Gaal's men, as Fellaini is being brought off in place of Radamel Falcao - who can't seem to get a full 90 minutes under his belt.

81: Aguero with a first-time volley from way out.... over the bar! de Gea looked slightly worried by that effort.

80: A standing ovation for Juan Mata, who is being replaced by Angel di Maria for the closing stages of the game.

76: STAT - United have now scored 3+ goals in 8 of their last 11 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

74: Both sides making changes now - Navas OFF, Lampard ON for City and Jones OFF, Rojo ON for the hosts.

73: GOAL! UNITED 4-1 UP! DREADFUL DEFENDING FROM CITY! CHRIS SMALLING HEADS IN! The free-kick is whipped into the box by Young, curled towards the area with Smalling and other United players lurking. Hart barks orders at his City team-mates, who obviously are oblivious to the impending danger about to ensue; and the English centre-back heads beyond Hart into the back of the net. Not good enough from The Citzens today, this goal epitomises that.

72: Free-kick to United, as Fernandinho fouls Young on the edge of the area, to the far right.

71: First it was Fellaini in the first-half, and now it's Juan Mata. They've deserved the lead though, nonetheless. United fans chanting: "You're getting sacked in the morning" to Pellegrini, who is under even more pressure.

70: Replays show Mata's flailing leg was offside as the ball was played, another call that City supporters will have wished went against the hosts.

69: GOAL! JUAN MATA FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! 3-1 TO THE HOSTS! Fellaini does well to drag Demichelis out of position, and the ball is fed through towards Rooney. He drives forward with the ball at his feet, and before Touré can get towards him, he threads through a pass towards Mata... who calmly slots the ball underneath Hart's legs into the bottom corner of the net.

66: The tension builds as everyone seems to be awaiting the next goal. City score, they level. United score, they've virtually sealed the fate of this game.

63: United clear the danger from that set-piece, with Nasri making a 30-yard sprint in the process to chase the ball.

62: City making their second sub of the game before that though, Milner OFF, Samir Nasri ON.

61: Milner is bundled to the ground in a dangerous goal-scoring position, and Clattenburg blows his whistle for a free-kick.

60: City exerting some serious pressure on the hosts now, much improved display at the start of the second-half.

58: CLOSE! Mata with a teasing ball forward in the box towards Young, but his diving header towards goal is weak and Hart comes off his line to collect.

56: Touré shapes to shoot, but Smalling makes an important block and United clear the ball to safety!

53: Demichelis goes to ground under an apparent elbow from Fellaini in an aerial challenge. The players crowd the referee, City are not happy that Fellaini has not bee booked, replays show the centre-back was hit by the Belgian.

52: GREAT DOUBLE STOP FROM JOE HART! First, Rooney strikes from a free-kick and Hart palms the effort away, before he makes another save to deny a goalmouth scramble from doubling United's lead.

49: Demichelis with a robust sliding challenge on Young, near the flank. Ball trickles out for a goal-kick.

47: A neat body feint by Carrick to weave his way out of trouble, past Touré near the edge of his own box.

45: KICK-OFF!

17:03. One substitution is made at the interval; Kompany (hamstring strain) OFF, Mangala ON in his place as the second-half is about to get underway.

16:57. City have not dealt with the threat that Fellaini has posed in this first-half, and I'm certain Pellegrini will be telling his players to do that more sufficiently now.

16:54. Questions will be asked over whether or not Kompany should have been sent off. I've seen lesser challenges being punished even more severely.

16:50. City started the game better out of the two sides, but United have come into their own following Young's equaliser and are deservedly in-front at the break.

45+2: The referee blows his whistle, to end what has been a really pulsating first-half of action at Old Trafford. HT: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City.

45: After some discussion with the linesman on the far side that saw the tackle, Clattenburg brandishes a yellow card to the City captain. Could have easily been a red card there, but as a neutral, I'm glad it's only a yellow. Kompany must be careful now though. The fourth official signals for just two minutes of stoppage time, in the meantime.

44: A dangerous looking tackle by Kompany on Blind.... United fans are chanting "off, off, off". Clattenburg needs time to think about his decision, before he makes it. Looking at the replays, it is a dangerous tackle and although the Belgian was attempting to win the ball, he didn't. Blind was sent flying by the challenge, sliding in late with studs showing.

42: Excellent tracking back by Valencia! His initial mistake allowed Aguero to run towards the area, but the South American's electric pace gives him an added edge as he chases Aguero and sees the ball out of play for a goal-kick.

38: Milner attempts to curl an effort goalwards on the edge of the box... flies over the bar, to ironic cheers from the home supporters. Got his foot under the ball, just a tad too much there.

35: Rooney has two or three goal-scoring opportunities from close range blocked by Hart, before he dinks his compatriot and sees the ball fizz over the crossbar as the linesman puts his flag up for an offside call. Replays show, it was the correct decision, just moments after penalty shouts are heard, as Demichelis handled inside the box. Would not have been given, either way.

34: Silva is the second player to be booked; for an uncharacteristically crunching tackle on his Spanish team-mate Juan Mata.

30: Kompany with a vital interception, just as United were pushing men forward near the edge of the box - breaks up play efficiently and eases the pressure off City's defensive shoulders for the meantime.

28: In the replays, Fellaini appeared to be very marginally offside, but it would have been harsh not to award a goal there.

27: GOAL! UNITED AHEAD! FELLAINI WITH A HEADER! It was clear that if they utilised him properly, Marouane Fellaini would be a battering ram in this match. So far, he's lived up to that expectation. City are caught defensively - Blind with a backheel to Young, who crosses the ball into the area for the big Belgian. Hart got a touch to the headed effort, but not enough to stop the header beating him into the net.

25: Touré does well to sidestep Smalling on the edge of the area, but he goes down and Clattenburg waves play on. The Ivorian is clearly frustrated, as he felt he deserved a free-kick, nothing given.

23: James Milner is the first player into Clattenburg's book with a yellow card, for a rather cynical foul on Herrera as he was advancing towards the area. Milner can have no real complaints there, either. Ironic cheers from the home supporters around the ground.

20: de Gea does his best 'sweeper keeper' impression as he rushes off his line to clear the danger out for a throw-in as Milner lurks towards the ball.

18: STAT - Aguero's goal earlier was his 99th for Manchester City, as well as meaning he has ended his six-game goal drought in the process. He has scored in FOUR consecutive Manchester derbies, and if he gets another today, he'll become a centurion (100 goals) for the Sky Blues.

16: What an enthralling start to this Manchester derby! Two goals in the space of seven minutes or so, and the game is up for grabs. We're level again, and although City have started the better, United could use this momentum to their advantage.

14: GOAL! UNITED EQUALISE! A STROKE OF LUCK! ASHLEY YOUNG! An initial poor free-kick taken by Mata, a back pass to de Gea who hoofed the ball up-field in the other direction, Herrera fed Young who was spotted making a bursting run towards goal. The Englishman pounces on the chance, and slots beyond Hart!

12: Young is visibly upset as Clattenburg does not book Clichy for a late challenge on the flank; the Frenchman's second foul since the game began. Free-kick to United.

10: Herrera concedes a free-kick after a late challenge on Fernandinho.

8: United have been poor in the early going, you simply cannot do that against a big team.

7: GOAL! WELL-WORKED TEAM GOAL! SILVA TO AGUERO! CITY IN-FRONT! The Citzens have started the game well, and have got the goal to show for it. Milner weaves past his marker on the flank, finds Silva who darts into the box, avoids United's defensive challenge in the process before unselfishly finding Aguero from close range, who has no problem slotting the ball past de Gea into the centre of the goal.

5: CHANCE! Jesus Navas has space to shoot, as well as an opportunity to pass towards Aguero - but his effort is thwarted by the leg of de Gea. Probably should have squared the ball into the box there.

3: Good defensive block by Chris Smalling! The United centre-back keeps Aguero at bay as the Argentine drives towards the box.

1: Gael Clichy is warned about his future conduct after a late challenge, just a minute into the action. Referee Mark Clattenburg gives United a free-kick, taken quickly.

16:00. The referee blows his whistle to kick-off proceedings inside a rather packed Old Trafford, and we're off! City kick-off, in their sky blue shirts. Manchester United - Manchester City, the derby, and it's live!

15:55. The two teams are currently in the tunnel, waiting for the referee's go-ahead to walk out. Rooney and Kompany either side.

15:50. Just ten minutes to go!

15:40. The view at Old Trafford, as both sets of fans are gradually filling up the stadium as I type this. (source: United's official Twitter account)

15:35. The two teams are going through their warm-up sessions now, just 25 minutes left until kick-off. Let's hope no-one gets injured in their pre-match sessions, as Aleksandar Kolarov did in their last meeting back in November.

15:30. Thirty minutes until kick-off now! Who do you think will prevail, if either Manchester club will today? Tweet me at @Football365Mo with your opinions, views and predictions, using the hashtag #DerbyDayVAVEL.

15:25. Although Old Trafford is not seen as much as a fortress anymore, it's still a hard place to come and get good results. City will find it tough, I've had this inkling regardless of the team they put out today. My prediction? Unted victory.

15:20. I personally expect a positive response from City, given the fact that their manager is under pressure, as well as their top four hopes. They were in second place for the majority of the season, but have fallen by the wayside in recent months, so must respond with a direct message to their rivals by beating United away from home today.

15:13. That's not forgetting the fact that Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko is also on the bench for the visitors today. He's done well in patches, but was lacklustre against the Eagles in their most-recent fixture, and will be hoping to prove his worth if he features at some stage this afternoon.

15:10. It seems to me as though Nasri's future at City is not looking the brightest. He played well in a cameo appearance on Monday, and yet is on the subs bench again today. He's not one to be happy with a lack of first-team minutes, so I expect some European clubs to keep an eye on his future if he remains a bit-part player for the remainder of the current campaign.

15:07. James Milner starts for City, but Samir Nasri doesn't. Jesus Navas keeps his place despite a poor performance against Palace on Monday night, Pellegrini is probably looking to utilise his pace. City supporters will be hoping he does not whip in too many crosses today...

15:05. The main surprise is that Angel di Maria, is on the substitutes' bench for United today. Seems strange, that van Gaal would trust Ashley Young over the 27-year-old Argentine, but perhaps his good form has been rewarded with a first-team start of high importance.

15:03. Interesting team line-ups for both sides... not much change from the predicted XI's either.

15:00. Just an hour until Manchester United - Manchester City live kick-off now... you know what that means! Official, confirmed team starting line-ups!

14:55. He then stated: "I was stood right next to the tackle. I turned to the referee and screamed, "hey, this is crazy". But the referee didn't even blink. It was then that I realised what this derby is about and what English football is about."

14:53. Meanwhile, Manchester United's 25-year-old midfielder Daley Blind has braced himself for a heavily physical battle today. He had this to say, reminscing on their previous fixture earlier on in the season: "The biggest memory of that first Manchester derby was when I saw one of our players on the ball in the middle of the pitch when suddenly a City player came flying in. He was off the ground and his leg was straight and it was only because my team-mate jumped out of the way that he was not injured severely."

14:51. He continued: "The pressure is to win, to play well and to try to win titles. Normally you can't win the title here with the same time because you have very strong teams."

14:50. City boss Pellegrini had the following to say, ahead of the derby game today: "The pressure for the manager of a big team is always the same. This season you sack Wenger, after that van Gaal, after that you sack the Liverpool manager (Brendan Rodgers). After that you sack me, then Everton manager (Roberto Martinez). You sack all except the team who are top of the table. Go to Spain and they sack Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti - so what pressure are people talking about?"

14:45. Today's referee for Manchester United - Manchester City live is... Mark Clattenburg! Widely seen as one of the best referees in the league despite having had his fair share of controversy over the past two or three years, notably "that game" involving Chelsea, where John Obi Mikel claimed the Englishman was racist towards him.

14:40. STAT: Sergio Aguero has not scored in any of his last six competitive games for Manchester City. Drought.

14:35. If United win today... they'll move four points clear of City in third place and go to within a point of second placed Arsenal, who won their respective game yesterday afternoon.

14:25. STAT: The Citzens could become the first team in Premier League history to record FIVE consecutive victories against United, provided they come away with all three points today.

14:20. Some more pre-match reading? Why not! This is why Angel di Maria should start today's derby game, well written by Bassil Thayabeh.

14:15. Continuing on from that interesting stat, read this piece! Why Ander Herrera should start today's derby fixture, as written by me!

14:10. STAT: Last weekend, Ander Herrera became the 15th Spaniard to score 2+ goals in a Premier League game. Juan Mata has four, while City's David Silva and Jesus Navas have three and one respectively.

14:01. Today's not the only derby game in the Premier League... we have a London one! Queens Park Rangers against Chelsea, the game kicked off at 1.30pm, and you can follow the action HERE with Cian Woulfe!

Man City: Hart, Kompany, Zabaleta, Clichy, Demichelis, Milner, Navas, Fernandinho, Silva, Touré and Aguero.

Man Utd: de Gea, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Valencia, Carrick, Herrera, Young, Fellaini, Mata and Rooney.

14:00. Predicted Manchester United - Manchester City live line-ups ahead of kick-off, in just two hours time from now!

13:50. Sunderland 1-4 Crystal Palace, as Yannick Bolasie scored one of the fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history!

13:48. West Brom 2-3 Leicester City, with Jamie Vardy's late finish sealing a memorable victory for the Foxes.

13:47. A shock result at White Hart Lane, as Tottenham were defeated 0-1 at home by former boss Tim Sherwood and Aston Villa!

13:46. West Ham 1-1 Stoke City, from Ollie Emmerson!

13:45. Swansea City 1-1 Everton, written by Jack Gallagher.

13:44. Burnley 0-1 Arsenal summary game.

13:43. Southampton 2-0 Hull City, written by Hull supporter Aaron Irwin on a disappointing day for Steve Bruce and his men.

13.42. You missed yesterday's Premier League action? Not to worry... match reports coming up next!

13:40. Meanwhile, City will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday night. Goals from Glenn Murray and Jason Puncheon sealed The Citzens' fate, meaning they are now sitting in fourth place, one point behind United ahead of kick-off in a few hours' time.

13:35. Manchester United will be hoping for some form of revenge as they host their derby rivals today. They lost 1-0 in the corresponding fixture at The Ethiad earlier on in the season, and it probably should have been more comfortable to Manuel Pellegrini's men; who had a man advantage after Chris Smalling's dismissal and dominated proceedings in terms of goal-scoring opportunities.

13:30. Good afternoon everyone! Hope you're enjoying your Sunday... it's about to get better! Join me Mosope Ominiyi, as I take you all through the pre-match build-up, ahead of today's eagerly-awaited Manchester derby between local rivals live United - City score at Old Trafford. Kick-off is scheduled for a 4pm start.