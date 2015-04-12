Ashley Young delighted at 'magnificent' derby day victory

Ashley Young continued his fine form at Manchester United, after looking like he was on his way out of the club, with a goal in United's impressive 4-2 derby day victory.

The Englishman struggled at United from his second season up until Louis van Gaal's appointment but is now showing to be one of the club's most valuable players.

"It's a magnificent win." the winger said, "We knew we had to get three points. It was disappointing to go a goal behind, but we showed the character to get back and no-one else was going to win when we went ahead. It's an amazing feeling to score a goal and get an assist."

On the subject of the sudden change of form this season into a key player on the left flank for United he said, "I've just listened to what the manager said and I wanted to repay him.

"We're just taking each game as it comes. We've played Tottenham, Liverpool, Aston Villa and had this derby game so we just wanted to get wins and we have another difficult game next week."