Would Arsenal or Liverpool benefit most from a Walcott and Sterling swap deal?

With the 2014-2015 season soon ending, the summer transfer window is looming and contract talks are unsurprisingly stalling, with Arsenal and Liverpool finding themselves in a bit of a dillema.

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, who only recently signed a contract extension in January 2013, is coming to the end of his current three year deal. Arséne Wenger is looking to avoid the contract saga that evolved back in 2013, a saga that almost saw Walcott walk out of the club on a free transfer. Thankfully, Arsenal now have some experience in situations like this and are trying to conclude the contracts negotiations, but the talks are stalling again.

On the other hand, Liverpool winger, Raheem Sterling's contract expires in 2017, yet Liverpool want him to commit himself to the club. Unfortunately for Liverpool, that is not going to plan as, not only did Raheem call for a stall in contract talks till the end of the season, but he went on the BBC and publicly stated he rejected a 100 thousand pound-a-week deal, a brave move that clearly did not impress Liverpool fans or Rodgers. So, we have two prestigious and financially able clubs. We have two England internationals with blistering pace, both experiencing problems with their contracts. We have two clubs that will definitely not want one of their best players leaving on a free, hence a possible swap deal is on the cards.

A straight swap deal between Liverpool and Arsenal, Sterling for Walcott, would be one of, if not the biggest transfer in Premier League history regarding England internationals however, a straight swap deal is not likely to happen. Raheem Sterling has just turned 20, Theo Walcott is 26. Raheem Sterling has already won the European Golden Boy award and is tipped to be a world class player, Theo Walcott is a player who needs some form of ressurection in his career. Raheem Sterling is the first, if not the second name on the Liverpool teamsheet, unless injured, while Theo Walcott can't get into the starting XI with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Welbeck, Oxlade-Chamberlain and even Aaron Ramsey at right wing, like seen against Burnley, ahead of him. If any deal between Liverpool and Arsenal is to take place this summer, it would be player and cash transfer, with Arsenal paying the cash.

Theo Walcott has been rather unfortunate at Arsenal. The 2012-2013 season was his best season in an Arsenal shirt. The winger scored 21 goals in 43 games, which is simply remarkable. To prove it, Alexis Sanchez has scored 20 goals in 43 games this season and Arsenal fans worship him for that. Walcott is a proven goalscorer, just like Sanchez, he's got a better scoring record than Welbeck and Oxlade-Chamberlain so why can he not break into the team? The answer is Welbeck, Alexis and Oxlade all work harder than him. When attacking there is no doubt Theo puts in effort, but defensively he gives his right-back a lot of hassle, leaving them exposed. This season, on numerous occassions, fans have seen Danny and Alexis defending in the full-back positions, which pleases Wenger as he always praises their attitude towards the game. Unless Walcott starts working harder all over the pitch and contributes more to the game, he will find himself on the bench and eventually out of the club.

In the 2013-2014 season, Raheem Sterling was one of the most feared players in the league. If anyone was above him in that list, it would have been Sturridge and Suarez. His link up play with Suarez and Sturridge, in addition to his tireless running, was greatly appreciated by Liverpool supporters and fans across the world. At only 19, Sterling gave the best defences in the league nightmares with his pace and dribbling however, despite playing 20 more games than Theo Walcott, he only managed to score four more goals (10). This just proves that Walcott is the better finisher, however Sterling is the more influential.

The main question is, who would benefit most from a Sterling and Walcott swap deal, Arsenal or Liverpool? Many might say Liverpool. Firstly, Liverpool would get a player of Theo Walcott's calibre, who is somewhat below world class, and cash. The Merseyside club would still have money to spend in other areas. Theo Walcott would be guarenteed to start in the Liverpool line-up. The counter attacking football played by Liverpool would definitely play to Walcott's strengths and, could not only help ressurect his career, but make him one of the most fearsome attackers to play against again, just like in the 2012-2013 season.

Raheem Sterling to Arsenal would be a good deal, adding further pace to the team, he would be yet another homegrown player but he may not start and would take a long time to settle and learn how to play "The Arsenal Way". Despite Sterling having such a great influence in games, he may not be able to displace the likes of Alexis Sanchez or Ozil and, whilst on the bench, he would be competitng with the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Welbeck. Sterling is used to the counter attacking football that Liverpool play and Walcott would crave. Yes Arsenal do play on the counter, but most of the time, Arsenal play a fast flowing possesion game. Unless he works on his game, Raheem Sterling technically would struggle, just like Theo Walcott. When running with the ball or when making runs behind defenders, just like Theo, Sterling would be very dangerous, however fans may not be convinced that he would be able to play the one-two touch football we see the likes of Cazorla, Ozil and Alexis play.