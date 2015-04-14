Arsenal Ladies - Bristol Academy: Gunners back in league action after FA Cup defence ends

As the holders and a potential Wembley final at stake, Arsenal Ladies faced an unenviable task of negotiating their way into the Women's FA Cup semi-finals, against Chelsea Ladies last Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Gunners their defence of the title they secured last season was to end, as London-rivals Chelsea narrowly ended 2-1 victors in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Following their 1-1 draw at Notts County Ladies on the opening evening of the Gunners WSL campaign, in which former Gunner Ellen White scored, further former Gunners were to once again net against the North Londoners. Gemma Davison and Katie Chapman netted for the Blues before Emma Mitchell pulled one back for Arsenal, although the North London outfit were unable to find an equaliser and in the process relinquish their two year hold on the FA Cup.

Now Pedro Martinez Losa's side return to league action on Wednesday evening as Bristol Academy head east to Boreham Wood.

The Vixens have faced a tough start to their 2015 campaign, after crashing out of the Women's Champions League in devastating fashion to German side Frankfurt, 12-0 on aggregate, before succumbing to WSL2 outfit Everton Ladies, 2-1 after extra-time in the FA Cup fifth round.

Dave Edmondson’s side will be eager to reverse recent results in Wednesday evening's clash against the Gunners, as they also currently lay bottom of the WSL1 table, following another big-loss on the opening of their league campaign, with a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea Ladies.

Gunners defender Jemma Rose faces her former employers on Wednesday and will hope to reverse the recent trend of ex-Gunners netting against the North Londoners. The former Vixen has spoken ahead of the WSL tie and although spending four years at the South-West outfit, knows where her loyalties now lie, stating; “It is going to be tough to go up against them but I want the three points for Arsenal and I will be doing all I can to make that happen".

England Under-19's hero, Leah Williamson, returned from her penalty-taking heroics at the weekend for the Gunners, whilst fellow impressing youngster, Carla Humphrey, returned from international duty as an unused substitute.

In her second spell with the club, Lianne Sanderson could return to the Arsenal starting line-up, following being replaced by stalwart, Kelly Smith, in the FA Cup at the weekend. However American winter-signing, Chioma Ubogagu, is pushing for a starting berth in Losa's front three, following her stunning late equaliser last time out in the league for the North Londoners against Notts County. Additionally, Natalia Pablos Sanchon will hope to keep her place in the Gunners forward line, as like Rose, she faces the Vixens for the first time since her winter transfer from the Stoke Gifford Stadium.

In-keeping with the former club theme, and for Bristol Academy, midfielders Christie Murray, Angharad James and Hayley Ladd will all be available to face their past employers, as Arsenal Ladies aim to keep ex-players off the scoresheet. Although the only player to have struck for the Vixens so far competitively this season is striker Nicola Watts, after her effort in the FA Cup three weeks ago.

Having started the campaign poorly, Edmondson’s Bristol Academy side will take heart from their 2-0 win at Boreham Wood last season whilst the Gunners were under the guise of former manager Shelley Kerr, however, under the guidance of Losa towards the back end of the 2014 campaign, Arsenal came out on top in a pulsating 4-3 victory at the home of the Vixens.

Both sides are in need of the three points to kick-start their respective seasons, as many former Gunners and Vixens face off against old faces this Wednesday evening, in a vital early-season WSL matchup.