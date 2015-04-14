Why Juventus would be a good fit for Jack Wilshere

Another year and another Arsenal star is linked with a move away from the Emirates. This is time it’s Jack Wilshere, who could reportedly leave his boyhood team in the summer transfer window. The main teams in question who have been reportedly interested in the 23-year-old are Manchester City, and Italian giants, Juventus. We’re going to focus on whether or not Wilshere fits the bill to play in the highly rated Juventus midfield.

When you take a minute to think about it, Wilshere could actually be a perfect fit for the Old Lady. The current Serie A champion's midfield is without a doubt, one of the best midfields in world football with the likes of Arturo Vidal, Claudio Marchisio, Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo in the central midfield position, not to mention the highly talented Roberto Pereyra, who is at the club on loan from Udinese. However, with Pirlo coming towards the end of his career, and Pogba all but certain to leave the Turin club in the summer, a replacement central midfielder will be needed for Juventus.

This is where Jack Wilshere comes into play. The English playmaker is known for his incredible ability to take on players in tight situations, and being able to pick a pass from almost anywhere on the pitch. Two traits that fit the bill for a Juventus midfielder. However a big problem with Jack Wilshere is injuries, the Arsenal player has spent more weeks on the injury table than he has in the Arsenal squad. This is down to a number of things such as the intensity of the Premier League and Arsene Wenger’s intense training methods, but if Wilshere was to make the move to Italy, he could see a lot more playing time and fewer injuries to himself. This is because the Serie A is known for being a more tactical, slower and defensive league, compared to the intensity and pace of the Premier League.

These guidelines seem to meet Wilshere’s style of play very well, and along with potentially playing with the best team in Italy, where Wilshere could see regular game time, should Pirlo retire and Pogba leave, it could be an unexpected, but brilliant move for Jack Wilshere.