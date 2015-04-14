Manchester United have secured their first transfer of the summer in Nathaniel Clyne according to David McDonnell, working for the Daily Mirror.

McDonnell was speaking on MUTV on Tuesday night and revealed that he had been told that a deal was in place for United to sign Nathaniel Clyne from Southampton this summer.

Clyne has been thoroughly impressive for Southampton this season as they have surprised many in competing for the top four. With 29 appearances in the league this season, Clyne has created 17 chances and scored twice.

Defensively the right back is consistently outstanding as well. The Englishman has made just one defensive error in 29 Premier League appearances.

Louis van Gaal's side have had to make do with Antonio Valencia at right-back this season who only recently changed to a right-back from a winger for United. Rafael Da Silva was a brilliant full-back under Sir Alex Ferguson but hasn't consistently shown his quality for the past two seasons at Man United.

Impressing at right-back for Southampton, Clyne earned his first England call-up from Roy Hodgson in October and has since made 4 appearances.

David McDonnell was centre of a scandal at United last season when the starting XIs for United were leaked in multiple matches for him to release the day before consistently,

With just one year left on Clyne's contract at Southampton, it is unlikely to be an expensive transfer for Louis van Gaal's side and could be a great bit of business for United who haven't had a consistent right-back for years.