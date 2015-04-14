Manchester United ready to announce pre-season tour details on Wednesday

Manchester United are set to announce the details for their pre-season summer tour in the United States of America on Wednesday.

Last summer David Moyes left Louis van Gaal with a lengthy tour of the US which meant the team had to travel miles and miles across the country every few days to meet corporate expectations.

The International Champions Cup was won by United last summer in the inaugural season of the pre-season competition but they had to travel thousands of miles. They then began the season poorly, losing to Swansea and Leicester as well as drawing to Sunderland and Burnley.

Now van Gaal has forced the United board to shorten the tour to two weeks to allow his players a proper rest during the summer to prepare properly for next season.

Wednesday's announcement is expected to reveal that United will fly out to the States in July, with the Premier League season beginning on August 8th.