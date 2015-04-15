Bury squad contributing towards Portsmouth flights

Bury manager David Flitcroft has today revealed that his players will subsidise part of the cost to fly back from Portsmouth, following their League Two encounter at Fratton Park this Saturday.

The Shakers will fly down on Friday for a hotel stay, the evening before another crucial game in their pursuit of League Two automatic promotion. Flitcroft's side have sealed a playoff spot, however, after their vital win against second-placed Shrewsbury yesterday evening, they continue to trail third-placed Wycombe Wanderers by four points with a game in hand.

Right-back Joe Riley scored the all-important winner on Tuesday evening, as his 30-yard stunner secured a 1-0 victory at Gigg Lane over the almost-promoted Shrews. The evening could have been even better for the Greater-Manchester outfit had Paul Hayes not knocked in a Wycombe winner 12 minutes into injury-time against Exeter City at Adams Park.

Despite the Chairboys keeping Bury at arms-length in recent weeks, the Shakers have won 10 of their last 12 league outings and look well placed to take advantage of any potential Wycombe slip-ups in their remaining three fixtures.

Flitcroft spoke to BBC Radio Manchester about the players travel expense and togetherness ahead of their promotion push; "The players have contributed to the flights home. That's how committed this group are to doing the right thing and preparing. We've got a lot of work to do but these players are driven to keep pushing."

The 41-year old, former Barnsley boss, continued to add that his Shakers side are solely focussed on what they have to achieve in their final few league fixtures; "We want to keep applying pressure to the top teams, it's something we've done fantastically well. All we can do is our business. Whatever happens at any ground we can't be affected, so we're focusing on us."

Bury last played in England's third tier during a two season spell between 2011 and 2013 before their relegation back to England's fourth tier, and were early season favourites for the League Two title this season back in the summer, following their up-turn in form under Flitcroft on his arrival towards the end of 2013.