Carrick ready to play for years to come

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has insisted he can play for many years to come after learning off former-United greats Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

The Englishman was given a call up to the national side in March at the ripe age of 33 and has been vital to United's season.

Yet after being the key cog in the Red Devils' impressive 4-2 over rivals Manchester City, many were left wondering how many more years Carrick could continue to control the game.

Carrick insists that due to his healthy lifestyle he can continue for years to come.

“Living right and trying to look after myself gives me a better chance. I feel as good and as fit as I ever have.

“I’m not saying I can last as long as Giggsy [Ryan Giggs]. Not many people, if anyone, can do what he did.

“But I tried to learn off Giggsy, Scholesy [Paul Scholes] and Gaz Nev [Gary Neville].

“It’s stuff in the gym, yoga, living right, eating right… it all comes together and hopefully gives you a chance of playing for that extra couple of years.” And keep smiling? "Always, eh?"

At 33, Carrick is a whole 7 years off matching Giggs' career which lasted until he was 40. Scholes also played until he was 38 and Neville until he was 35.

Due to Carrick's patient yet probing approach towards the game and his magnificent ability to read the game, he should be able to adapt his game easily to the ways of an older player.