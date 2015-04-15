Blind eyes 2015/16 title challenge

Daley Blind has said that there is no doubt that Manchester United will be fighting to win the Premier League title next season.

The Dutchman who has played 21 times in all competitions and scoring three goals since joining from Ajax in the summer insisted that Louis van Gaal’s side is ready for the challenge of becoming champions.

Blind said: "Manchester United is always a club that is fighting for the title so it's an easy answer,

"You want to do better every time you play and if you see how we've done I think we've improved a lot. We're still improving and we really are one team and that's important. We have to keep going in this way and keep in mind that every game is a final."

The 25-year-old been key in United’s recent run of form after a slow start to the campaign, the Red Devils have won their last six league games which includes victories over; Tottenham, Liverpool and a 4-2 win in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

When asked if the victory on Sunday sent out a message, he said: "Of course, other teams are watching it, but we have to watch ourselves this season, our own games, focus on that and then we'll see where it ends."

That win opened a four point gap over City and left them just a point second-placed Arsenal who still have to travel to Old Trafford in the penultimate game of the season. Van Gaal’s side will be full of confidence going into the game against Chelsea on Saturday evening knowing a win would take them above Arsene Wenger’s side who are on FA Cup duty.

"We don't have to watch for Chelsea or anyone else - we have to focus on our own game. We have to look at ourselves. Every game is a final to the end and we have to believe in ourselves.” Blind added.

Manchester United's next match is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday April 18 at 17:30pm