Manchester United to play Chelsea and Barcelona in pre-season tournament

Manchester United will defend their International Champions Cup title in the United States of America this summer, facing Barcelona and Chelsea.

Louis van Gaal's side, who won the competition in its inaugural season last summer, will be joined by Chelsea, Barcelona, Fiorentina, New York Red Bulls, San Jose Earthquakes, Club America, LA Galaxy, Porto and Paris Saint Germain.

The Red Devils saw success in America last season by defeating Roma, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Liverpool to lift the cup in it's first year. Their 3-1 victory over Real Madrid attracted 109,000 fans to the Michigan Stadium, the biggest audience ever for a football match in America.

Wayne Rooney and Darren Fletcher lifted the trophy in the match after Real Madrid as they beat Liverpool in the final.

Fixtures, dates and venues have yet to be confirmed by the organisers of the International Champions Cup but the tournament is expected to last around two weeks in accordance with Manchester United's requests.