End of Tottenham Hotspur's season must be productive

The remaining games of the 2014/15 season carry little significance for Tottenham Hotspur.

Their failure to bring any form into the home stretch has left their Champions League hopes in tatters, despite their rivals for fourth spot faltering at regular intervals. An interesting sub plot exists as to whether the lilywhites will qualify for the Europa League. As it stands, the top six will qualify, but depending on who reaches the FA cup final, that may increase to the top seven.

The Europa League divides a lot of fans. Many believe that it is a worthwhile tournament, enjoying the romanticism of an extra cup run but also the benefits it possesses in attracting new signings.

Others believe it is but another unnecessary distraction, as it is unlikely that your side will succeed (due to the knocked out Champions League teams) but also because of the supposed adverse effects it is deemed to have on domestic performances. Spurs have seemingly dispelled the phenomena that it has adverse effects on form, as one of their worst patches of form has occurred after having been knocked out of the tournament over a month and a half previously.

Out of the remaining fixtures Spurs have some challenging fixtures, going away to Everton and Stoke is never easy, but fixtures against Southampton and Manchester City will present much more formidable challenges.

Spurs must do their best against Manchester City and Southampton, but failure will hardly be a surprise given the current mood of the camp. Both of these sides are chasing Champions League football, and will need a result more than Spurs do.

However, positive results should not be ruled out for Pochettino’s men. They’ve proved previously that they can pull off results when underdogs. However, the last few weeks has been far from encouraging, and Pochettino will need to pick his squad up from these disappointments.

Regardless of the Manchester City and Southampton results, these weeks can without doubt be productive.

They should be used to build confidence in those players who will need to play a role next year. Additionally, Pochettino must reassure some fans who doubt his abilities at the moment and must keep his players behind the movement he is trying to implement.

Experimenting with the squad and developing a plan B, which currently seems to be lacking. Tottenham fans are calling for the Harry Winks, Joshua Onomah, and DeAndre Yedlin, to feature in more games - all of whom have made cameo appearances.

Giving each of them a start would boost their confidence no end, and help them to acclimatise to the Premier League, so that it doesn’t seem like such an alien environment should they play a larger role in the first team next year next year.

Pochettino could also experiment with a new formation, maybe with two up top or with three at the back. Employing players in different roles could also be tried. For example, Pochettino could try Erik Lamela through the centre or Jan Vertonghen in a defensive midfield role, which could take the pressure of those in central defence.

Most crucial are the performances that the side produces at the end of this season. They have been sluggish and devoid of creativity recently, and all Spurs fans would like to see the team finish the season with some performances oozing attacking class and defensive assuredness.