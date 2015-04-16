United to sign Jackson Martinez if Falcao returns to Porto

Manchester United could make a surprise move for Porto striker Jackson Martinez this summer who has already confirmed he will leave the club.

United have struggled to find a good strike partner for Wayne Rooney this season with both Robin van Persie and Radamel Falcao struggling for goals.

They could have a fix for such a problem with Jackson Martinez a possible arrival at Old Trafford. However, Martinez can only be signed by Louis van Gaal if loanee Radamel Falcao returns to Porto, his first European club.

Falcao arrived on the European scene at Porto and scored a stunning 41 goals in 51 appearances before moving to Atletico Madrid.

The Daily Star reports that his replacement at United could be Martinez who is valued at £40 million. Martinez has frequently played with Falcao on Colombia duty, scoring 9 goals in 29 games for his national side.

Martinez has been prolific for Porto since joining for £7.75 million in 2012. The powerful forward's style of play would fit the Premier League and in the Portugeuse Liga he's scored 17 goals in 24 appearances this season.

The only way United could snatch Martinez from Porto would be if Falcao was allowed to return to Porto this summer, according to the Star.

A summer move for Martinez has been confirmed by himself, the striker saying “I have made it clear that my departure to a new club will surely happen next summer.”