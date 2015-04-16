David De Gea nominated for Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been nominated for both PFA Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year.

If De Gea wins the Player of the Year award, he'll become the 12th winner of the award from Manchester United.

The Spaniard has been stunning for United this season, keeping 10 clean sheets behind a very shakey defence.

Only two goalkeepers have ever won the PFA Player of the Year award, both Peter Shilton and Pat Jennings won in the 1970s.

The definite highlight of De Gea's season was being named man of the match against Liverpool despite United winning 3-0. Also up there is his fantastic performance in United's 1-0 win at Goodison Park against Everton where he became the first keeper to stop a Leighton Baines penalty.

De Gea is going up against Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez in the Player of the Year award and against Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the Young Player of the Year.