Everton - Burnley: Sean Dyche's struggling side faces tough toffee's test

Burnley face a tough test in their battle for Premier League survival when they travel to Merseyside to face Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side currently sit just two points outside but there form has begun to dip since their victory over Manchester City, they have managed one point in their last nine with the latest result been a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend and have failed to score since George Boyd’s winner against the champions.

Dyche will know getting something at Goodison Park could set his side on a good run with; Leicester, West Ham, Hull, Stoke and Aston Villa still to play.

It wasn’t too long ago that Roberto Martinez’s were in danger of been dragged into a relegation battle with their upcoming opponents, but three wins and a 1-1 draw with Swansea last Saturday lunchtime has seen them climb 12 points above the relegation zone.

Their home form will be a big boost of confidence as they are undefeated in the last six Premier League games at Goodison and have only lost three matches on home turf all season, their 3-1 win at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign will also give them an extra boost.

Dyche is expected to put out the same XI that were defeated by Arsene Wenger’s side last time out. Kevin Long and Dean Marney are the only injury concerns while Steven Reid and Ross Wallace are expected to be welcomed back into the fold.

One big boost for the hosts will be the expected return of top scorer Romelu Lukaku after his two-game absence with a hamstring injury. Aiden McGeady and Leon Osman will face a late fitness test ahead of the match with latter being forced in the first half hour last weekend. Bryan Oviedo, Tony Hibbert and Darron Gibson remained sidelined.