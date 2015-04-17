Aston Villa - Liverpool: Four VAVEL writers pick their Reds' FA Cup semi-final line-ups

Charlie Malam: Forget Basel in the Champions League, Chelsea in the Capital One Cup semi-finals and Manchester United in the Premier League a few weeks ago, Sunday's clash against Aston Villa is the biggest of Liverpool's season and maybe even Brendan Rodgers' Anfield tenure.

The importance of winning a trophy could not be understated for such a young team, and the benefits of lifting a weight off of the shoulders it would give Rodgers - so it's critical that the team is right.

With Martin Skrtel back from suspension, the centre-back almost undoubtedly walks back into the side. Particularly with Mamadou Sakho set to spend three or four weeks out through injury, the Slovakian's aerial presence and general phsyicality will be vital up against the in-form Christian Benteke.

Whilst there is a possibility to revert to a back-three once again, I would stick with the back-four - playing Emre Can alongside Skrtel. Despite not being a natural centre-back, he is more reliable than Dejan Lovren - who was up-and-down against Newcastle United - and Kolo Toure, who was terrific against Blackburn Rovers just days after a horror show away at Arsenal.

Unfortunately, Liverpool's depth at right-back is woefully under-par. Javier Manquillo's future looks uncertain and it's unlikely we'll see him play at Wembley, whilst Jon Flanagan has yet to make a senior appearance all season due to complicated injury issues. Therefore, Glen Johnson is the most obvious option. Whilst many Reds would hardly trust the English international given his disastrous form over the last 18-24 months, Johnson does not have much competition for his right-back slot, but I'd hope that he has enough in his locker to keep the errors to a minimum on such a big stage.

Over the left, Alberto Moreno's defensive duties have come into question over recent weeks, but he has overcome error-strewn displays against Manchester United and Arsenal with solid back-to-back performances versus Blackburn and Newcastle, so warrants his starting spot.

Perhaps the biggest issue ahead of the game is Brendan Rodgers' dilemma with Steven Gerrard. The 34-year-old's career at Anfield, as we all know, is entering the twilight phase and on paper, what better than for Gerrard to see it off with an FA Cup final on his 35th birthday - his final ever game. We can think about that should we progress, but in order to progress to the final, the team needs to be at its very strongest collectively. Whilst Gerrard inevitably offers unmatched experience and leadership out on the field, something Liverpool missed in big games against United and Arsenal - the Reds' midfield as a whole operates less efficiently with him in there.

That, painfully, is why I have to leave Gerrard out of my team. He won't like it if he is sidelined, and it will be a big decision for Rodgers - but the trio of Lucas, Jordan Henderson and Joe Allen tends to perform better than a mix of the three with Gerrard. Besides, there is no reason to say that the skipper cannot come onto the field around the 60th-minute mark, when he'll still have time to leave the trademark stamp he'll be desperate to leave on this game.

So, with Allen and Henderson in the busy, harrying roles of central midfield and Lucas anchoring defensively - it is the familiar face of Philippe Coutinho who I trust in the attacking midfield role. The mercurial Brazilian has been fairly fantastic of late and against a defence like Aston Villa's on a pitch the size of Wembley, the 22-year-old could have a field day. The movement, creativity and now goal threat he offers is unparalleled by any others who could take up the same role and with Adam Lallana, Coutinho's closest attacking midfield rival, out through injury - it's an easy choice.

Now, I may be starting to sound like a Football Manager buff, but whilst I've opted for a 4-3-2-1 - I'd have Coutinho regularly cutting inside and supporting my striker, Raheem Sterling. Centrally, in the pockets of space between midfield and defence, is where the diminutive playmaker operates best and with Jordon Ibe cup-tied, this leaves space for Lazar Markovic to cause havoc down the flanks.

Low on confidence, the Serbian will still be reeling with his pass that could have changed the reflection of the Arsenal result had it been better executed, but with Lallana out injured, Ibe ineligible and Daniel Sturridge likely to miss out or only make the bench, now is Markovic's chance. He's shown why the Reds forked out £20 million to bring him in from Benfica in small glimpses, away at Bournemouth and Sunderland namely, but he has not shown it consistently enough. Fair to say though, Markovic has plenty of pace and dribbling and this could be key on a huge pitch, which could help stretch Villa's back-line. Not to mention fielding him down the flank would keep at least one of their full-backs, despite Alan Hutton, Villa's best crosser and a right-back who likes to surge forward and get involved, being injured - something to think about and pegging them back could be a huge one-up on Tim Sherwood's cross-heavy system.

Truthfully, even if Sturridge was available, I would still hesitate to start him. Whilst Sterling proved everyone's frustrations right again on Monday night, finishing wonderfully one minute and spurning fantastic opportunities the next, Sturridge's form has dragged the team down of late. That is not of his own doing, but his lack of match sharpness has meant a drop in the pressing and counter-attacking pace which the Reds demonstrated so well against Newcastle. Those crucial elements of the Rodgers' approach have to be utilised, because when they are, Liverpool produce their best performances as a whole.

It's a difficult game to line-up for. In hindsight, a particular formation or addition of a player could prove costly - but it could also prove to be the defining difference. In going for the collective team ethic instead of an individual approach, I think my team has all the right ingredients to come out on top.

Charlie's team (4-3-2-1): Mignolet; Johnson, Skrtel, Can, Moreno; Lucas, Allen, Henderson; Markovic, Coutinho, Sterling.

Ollie Emmerson: Despite a pleasing win against Newcastle on Monday, combined with a clean sheet, I would make some changes for the FA Cup Semi Final as Liverpool take on an inform Aston Villa.

Simon Mignolet continues in goal after a couple of fine saves against Newcastle, and I'd keep with the back four in front of him. Glen Johnson and Alberto Moreno occupy the full back positions for me, but both will have to be positionally aware to deal with Villa's quick counter attacks. Martin Skrtel naturally returns to the defence after finishing his three match ban, and I'd bank on him occupying Christian Benteke, who has eight goals in his last six appearances. Emre Can partners Skrtel, keeping his place ahead of the ever dangerous Kolo Toure and Dejan Lovren, as the latter nearly gave away a penalty against Newcastle on Monday.

The midfield trio of Lucas Leiva, Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson remains in place for me, as it contains the perfect amount of energy to combat Villa's style of play whilst still contributing to Liverpool's attacks. As for the front three, Philippe Coutinho is the mainstay after another dazzling display on Monday, and I would keep the tricky Brazilian in the false nine role, to try and drag Villa's slow centre backs out of position.

Either side of Coutinho go Raheem Sterling and Lazar Markovic for me. Daniel Sturridge looks like he'll be ruled out with a hip problem, whilst Jordon Ibe was a touch off the pace in his 50 minute spell against the Magpies. Sterling is the obvious choice, and I'm a fan of Markovic despite the criticism he has received this season. Granted, the young Serb has been poor at times, but he has also shown glimpses of quality that I hope can be shown on Sunday.

Ollie's team (4-3-3): Mignolet; Johnson; Skrtel; Can; Moreno; Lucas; Henderson; Allen; Markovic; Sterling; Coutinho.

Calum Paton:

The major question mark ahead of Sunday's FA Cup Semi Final against Aston Villa lies over the fitness of Daniel Sturridge. It's beginning to look less and less likely that Liverpool's main striker will be available for selection. However, this may not be the biggest issue for Brendan Rodgers. Liverpool have looked at times like a much better side without Sturridge spearheading the attack. Having Raheem Sterling leading the line brings a much better dynamic to the side, offering the high pressure style of play that has been focal to Liverpool's success. Sterling would be best suited to starting at the centre of Liverpool's attack, with Philippe Coutinho and Lazar Markovic operating either side.

The midfield three should most likely stay the same, with Jordan Henderson, Joe Allen and Lucas Leiva all fully deserved of retaining their places in the team. There will be some calls for Steven Gerrard being brought back in following his suspension, but this trio has worked well together and it's hard to see Gerrard bringing much extra to the side should he replace one of them.

Liverpool's other player returning from a 3 match ban is Martin Skrtel, and he is much more likely to walk straight back into the side. Not many people expected Emre Can to handle playing as a centre back in a back four in the same way that he did as part of a three, but on Monday night against Newcastle United Can look much more comfortable than his partner Dejan Lovren. The Croatian is probably more likely to drop out for Skrtel then, with Can moving over to the left of the central pair. Alberto Moreno and Glen Johnson should also see themselves keep their places after another set of solid performances last week.

Calum's team (4-3-3): Mignolet; Johnson, Skrtel, Can, Moreno; Lucas, Allen, Henderson; Markovic, Sterling, Coutinho.

Mosope Ominiyi: Liverpool have arguably the biggest game of their season on Sunday afternoon, as they face a rejuvenated Aston Villa side at Wembley, with a place in the FA Cup final up for grabs.

Forgetting their Champions League and Europa League disappointments, their losses to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in previous fixtures earlier on in the season, and otherwise.

Brendan Rodgers will be eager to push his side onto glory, to end a season on a high after an inconsistent start plagued with injuries and setbacks galore

Aston Villa have been on a roll of good form since Tim Sherwood's arrival, meaning that this game is even more of an intriguing one than on first viewing.

Christian Benteke has already been identified as a main threat going forward for the Villains, and because of the fact it's not a two-legged tie, anything can happen - so lapses in concentration or individual mistakes are out of the question.

As far as I'm concerned, Liverpool MUST win this match. They probably will, too.

Sterling's been in the media spotlight recently, for all the wrong reasons as well as a few positives. Daniel Sturridge is a major doubt, hence why I wouldn't start him.

Martin Skrtel's inclusion in the side is a major boost, as the Slovakian will be eager to get right back into the swing of things following a three-match ban for a deliberate stamp on de Gea during their 2-1 defeat at Anfield last month.

The back-four, midfield three and attacking players stay relatively the same, but Lazar Markovic needs a chance to show his quality and Villa at a neutral ground is the perfect place to do this.

Sterling's been in the headlines, and now it's time for him to prove exactly why he's worth all of the hubbub of recent weeks.

Mosope's team (4-3-2-1): Mignolet, Johnson, Can, Skrtel, Moreno, Lucas, Allen, Henderson, Coutinho, Markovic, Sterling.