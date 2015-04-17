Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel says he'll relish Benteke challenge

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will be boosted with the return of Slovakian defender Martin Skrtel for this weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa. Skrtel returns after a three-game suspension he received from the FA after being charged for violent conduct because of a deliberate stamp on Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

He has proven to be a tough challenge for any opposing striker facing Liverpool this season, but this weekend Belgian striker Christian Benteke, who has scored eight goals in six games under new Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood, is going to prove to be a physical challenge for the Slovakian international. However, Skrtel insists that he is ready for the tough challenge facing him this weekend.

"He is playing well at the moment," said the Liverpool defender. "He is always difficult to play against but we played against him twice this season and we handled him. I just hope we can do that again. The main thing is to play our game and try to win in our way. He is the type of player you have to expect a battle with because he is big and strong. He is quick so it will be difficult, but we are ready for that and we will do everything possible to stop him. I'm tall as well and I try to be strong. When we go to the 50/50 challenge we will see who is better in that moment.

"To be honest, I prefer to play against that type of striker, like (Diego) Costa. That is better because for me I don't want to chase the little guys! Obviously I don't want to say it is easier for me, but I enjoy that more."

Furthermore, Skrtel is aware of Villa's resurgence under Sherwood but states that is not worried about their recent good form.

"After they changed the manager, they have done well. It is not just Benteke, there are many more good players. But we are not worried because we know our quality and our strength. We respect the other team, but we are not worried about them. We just have to be ready for the game, 100 per cent focused and then we can be successful. We will do everything possible to win."

On the other hand, Skrtel and those of his team-mates that remain from 2012, don't have great FA Cup Wembley memories as they lost 2-1 in the final to Chelsea.

"I don't have the best memories of Wembley because we lost that final," he acknowledged. "But it is always nice to go and play there. I just cannot wait to play there again and hope we get a win.

"I think every single footballer plays football for the trophies. This is the big chance and the opportunity for us to get one. We will do everything possible to get to the final and get the trophy for us, for the club and for the fans. Obviously it is very important for the manager but not just for him, also for the players. Liverpool is a big club, one of the biggest in the world, so we need a trophy. I just hope we can get one this year."

Skrtel also, as other Liverpool players have recently, noted that this season has not been the ideal season for Rodgers' side after narrowly missing out on the title finishing as runners-up last season.

"You cannot just choose one thing to say what's been missing," he said. "There were many games we played well and just couldn't score, then we played badly and scored the goals. Last season was very difficult to take because until the end of the season we were fighting for the first place and it was very close and we couldn't get it. This season was difficult from the beginning because all of the new players came into the team and it always takes time to adapt to the style. I think that is why the first part of the season wasn't the best but after Christmas we had a great period of games."

"The semi-final against Chelsea was unlucky for us because I thought we were doing well, we created chances but just couldn't score. Unfortunately we couldn't win the Capital One Cup, now is our other chance and we will try to do it now. We still have the league and the FA Cup to play for - we will do everything possible to finish the season strongly. If we can get a trophy this season it could be motivation for the future."