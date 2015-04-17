Chelsea - Manchester United: Predicted XIs and Possible Formations

Chelsea

With Diego Costa and Loic Remy out, Chelsea are going to have to call upon club legend and 37 year-old Ivorian, Didier Drogba. The Ivorian will get his fifth start of the season on Saturday. The back four of Ivanovic, Terry, Cahill, and Azpilicueta is one of the most consistent and oft-played back four in the league. With Oscar in a poor run of form, Jose Mourinho will opt for to move Cesc Fabregas into the number ten role and by pairing Ramires with Nemanja Matic. Eden Hazard and Willian are safe picks to start on the wings for the Blues, especially Hazard, since he was nominated for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year Awards.

Possible Formation: 4-5-1: The rumour being thrown around is that Jose Mourinho's side is going for a more conservative approach on Saturday given the way both teams are playing. Chelsea has been getting decent results without playing well, while United are flying high. The more conservative approach is to move Fabregas back from an attacking midfielder into just a normal center midfielder role or even further back lying just in front of Matic and Ramires. Hazard and WIllian would move slightly into the inside if this were to happen.

By the Numbers

25: The amount of goals scored this season by Diego Costa and Oscar. Due to either injury or poor form, none of these men are likely not going to start.

9: The amount of wins Jose Mourinho has earned as a manager against Manchester United. He nearly earned his tenth at Old Trafford earlier this season, but a late equaliser by Robin van Persie denied the Portuguese manager his elusive tenth victory over the Red Devils.

28/10/2012: The last time Chelsea were defeated at Stamford Bridge by Manchester United.

Manchester United

Louis van Gaal should not make any changes to the starting lineup which won 4-2 against rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. Daley Blind has been exceptional since his return to left back coming in place for the injured Luke Shaw, and same goes for Antonio Valencia, who is not a right back by trade, but has taken over the role and made it his own. The cenrerback pairing of Smalling and Jones have seemed to have figured it out, especially Smalling who was once again on the scoresheet against Manchester City and did well most of the time against Sergio Aguero. Michael Carrick came off with an injury in the derby, but his calf should be healed up in time for this game. There have been discussions whether or not Angel Di Maria should start in place of the in-form Ashley Young, but form trumps over the big-name signing in this case even though Di Maria would love to have the chance to start against his former manager as well. Juan Mata is going to make his return to Stamford Bridge since his sale to Manchester United so it will be intriguing to see how he the crowd reacts. Although he will be in red for his return to The Bridge, this writer knows the reception for Juan Mata should be mostly applause due to his contributions at Chelsea being named the clubs' Player of the Year twice in his two and a half years there.

Possible Formation: 4-1-4-1: With Willian and Eden Hazard on the wings, United must be wary of the creativity and especially the pace that those two bring. The one way to possibly slow that wing threat down is by widening the midfield. Michael Carrick would be the midfielder in that midfield three to drop back just in front of the defence while Herrera and Fellaini stay where they are. Mata and Young will drop more into right and left midfielders rather than the basic "false wing" role that they have been playing in this 4-3-3.

By the Numbers

0: The number of wins Louis van Gaal has against his apprentice Jose Mourinho in two career meetings. Mourinho defeated him in the 2010 Champions League final as Inter Milan defeated Bayern Munich.

7: The winless streak of Manchester United against Chelsea is at seven games. This number also represents the number of goals scored by the trio of Fellaini, Herrera, and Mata in their last four games.

102.7: The amount of pounds combined spent on Di Maria, Shaw, and Rojo that are likely to be starting this game on the bench or not in the team at all. Falcao is on loan so he does not have a number in this statistic, but his wages are ridiculously high enough that it could have been thrown in their for some fun and games.