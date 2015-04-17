Norwich 0-1 Middlesbrough: Tettey own goal sends Middlesbrough top of the table

Middlesbrough move above their promotion rivals to climb into the top of the Championship table, at least temporarily, after a tense and thrilling 1-0 away win at Carrow Road against Norwich City, to boost their chances of securing an automatic promotion place into the Premier League.

Boro started the all-important promotion clash with Norwich all guns blazing when Albert Adomah and Tomas Kalas combined well in the fourth minute; Kalas whipped in a great ball towards the area hoping to find Lee Tomlin, but Sebastian Bassong did well to header the cross behind for an early corner. Adam Clayton was the next man to come close for the visitors, as Patrick Bamford played the ball into Clayton, who was free inside the penalty box, but his first-time effort whistled past the bar. Middlesbrough continued their early pressure when Bamford burst through on-goal, and tried to play the ball across to Tomlin, but Bassong again cleared for a corner, however Boro would open the lead through the resulting corner, when a quick corner was flicked on by Bamford, and midfielder Alexander Tettey headed the ball into his own net, to give the visitors a well deserved lead in the eighth minute.

Middlesbrough were after a second goal straight from the restart when Bamford’s close range finish trickled wide of the far post, but Tomlin recovered the loose ball and had an effort from the near post, but goalkeeper John Ruddy pulled off a great stop to deny Boro from doubling their lead after 13 minutes. Norwich had their first chance in the 19th minute when a brilliant sequence by the Canaries saw Cameron Jerome play the ball over into the box to find Jonathan Howson, but his header somehow missed the target, as his chance flew wide of the post. Adomah should had doubled the visitors lead when the ball slipped the winger through on goal, but the Ghanaian volleyed the bouncing ball first time, and the ball flew wide over the bar.

The second-half started, and Middlesbrough started the half like they started the first-half as Bamford was again proving to be a nuisance for the Norwich defence, when the on-loan Chelsea striker burst through on-goal, but his shot was well saved by the English 'keeper. Norwich appeared the more confident team in the second-half, but they hosts just couldn’t find a way through the Boro defence, who looked to be playing for the slender 1-0 win. Tomlin almost made it two after a well-worked counter attack saw the striker’s snapshot soar over the bar in the 71st minute.

Bamford close again in the 83rd minute came when a terrible clearance from Steven Whittaker set Bamford through on goal, but the striker’s shot went miles past the post, to give Norwich yet another lifeline. Ben Gibson pulled off an incredible block in injury time to deny Russell Martin a guarantee goal, as the Scottish defender slide in from close range to get the shot off, but Gibson was quick off his line to make a vital block.