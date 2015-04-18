Bromley clinch Vanarama Conference South title

Bromley finally clinched the Vanarama Conference South title with a 3-0 win over Weston-Super-Mare.

Almost 3,000 people turned up to see them win the league with one game to play. Weston-super-mare failed to clear a Joe Anderson ball into the box well enough. Bradley Goldberg pounced on the poor clearance to get it back into the box for Reece Prestedge to strike past Luke Purnell.

After scoring their first just before the 30 minute mark, Prestedge turned from scorer to provider. Moses Ademola got on the end of his ball and swerved it past Purnell with his first touch.

The three points and far more importantly the victory needed for the title was confirmed after weeks of anticipation for the Bromley fans. Goldberg contributed once more to the goal, his second assist of the game. He slipped the ball, retrieved after Purnell parried Ademola's shot, into Jamie Slabber's path and Slabber volleyed it home to finish Bromley's campaign towards ultimate victory in style.

The Lilywhites have the best scoring rate in the league with 77 scored and one game left. They've scored 4 or more goals eight times in the league this season with 5 coming against Farnborough and six against Staines Town.

It was a famous day for the Lilywhites, their first league title since 1961.