FA Cup Semi-Final - Arsenal 2-1 Reading (AET): As it happened

20:15. Thank you for joining me tonight, on what was an enthralling game as expected from the pre-match build-up! Arsenal progress to their second FA Cup final in the space of two years, as Reading go out valiantly at Wembley. Meanwhile in the Premier League, Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the evening kick-off, courtesy of a well-taken strike from Eden Hazard. Stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL, as you know... football never stops!

20:10. MAN OF THE MATCH: Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean put in yet another impressive performance to add to his collection this evening, scoring two goals as well as working hard for the team both defensively and going forward. He is undoubtedly one of Wenger's best signings since he joined the club over 15 years ago, and he proved his worth to the cause with another energetic display which inspired his team to victory.

20:05. Unsung hero: Adam Federici. I'm sure the 30-year-old Australian 'keeper will not sleep well tonight, as he was simply inconsolable at the full-time whistle. He made a few crucial saves to keep his side in the game and was ultimately unlucky not to save Alexis' second, as it trickled through his fingers and slipped past the line. He did himself proud, as well as his team, otherwise they would have lost in normal time.

20:00. Reading will feel hard done by, especially because of the nature of their defeat. Arsenal were not at their world-class best, but got the job done, and that's all that matters at the end of the day. Before I leave, here are my unsung hero and man of the match awards from this evening's FA Cup semi-final fixture.

120: The eventual shot was blocked by the free-kick wall, and the referee blows his whistle! FULL-TIME! Arsenal 2-1 Reading, AET. Two goals from Alexis Sanchez sees The Gunners through to May's FA Cup final. Reading were physical and brave in their playstyle, worked hard throughout but were undone by pieces of quality from the Chilean. Adam Federici was unlucky not to stop Alexis' effort, but to be fair to him, he kept his side in the game.

120: Walcott goes down an inch or so away from the penalty area, after sprinting towards goal with pace to burn.

119: The Gunners keeping the ball now, a few passes to each other to avoid losing possesion.

115: Five minutes to go, and Arsenal are doing well to hold onto possession, but Reading are doing their best to get forward.

113: Williams with an ambitious effort... over the bar! Perhaps he saw his name in lights and decided to shoot, but his team-mates will be disappointed he did not pass then.

112: OFF THE POST! After a brilliant piece of build-up play between Ramsey and Özil in midfield, the latter unselfishly squares the ball to Giroud... his effort cannons off the post and out for a goal-kick. Somehow it's only 2-1, it could easily be a repeat of the 7-5 match three years ago.

110: Reading SUB - Pavel Pogbrebynak OFF, Yakubu ON. Pogrebynak has done well today, worked hard but has not had much to show for it until now. Yakubu, with ten minutes remaining, comes on to try and secure an equaliser.

109: Yakubu preparing to come on for Reading in a few moments; until then Arsenal keep hold of the ball in Reading's half of the pitch again.

108: For some reason, Arsenal are still committing men forward although they are ahead... surely they should stay back and defend their lead for the remainder of extra time?

105: Mackie attempts to curl one goalwards... over the bar! Szczesny makes an attempt to stretch for the shot, but it was not needed in the end.

105: Szczesny was criticised for a poor attempt of a save in the second-half, but Federici will be so disappointed with that one! Alexis takes a low shot, with the 'keeper's legs open, squirming through him as he attempts to stop it trickling over the line.

102: CLOSE! A good stop from Federici as Ramsey strikes from range, with the shot bobbling just in-front of the 'keeper as he dived to parry, spinning out of play.

100: Walcott replaces Francis Coquelin, with Ramsey moving into a more central midfield role and Walcott being deployed on the right flank. The French defensive midfielder has commanded himself well, but Wenger perhaps believes the Gunners need to focus more on getting another goal than sitting back at the moment.

99: And... he's getting ready to come on! He's receiving his instructions from the coach on the bench, and should be introduced shortly.

98: Cameras show Theo Walcott, amongst other subs, are still warming up on the touchline. I don't think it will be too long before he is introduced into the fray.

97: Ramsey with a lofted ball towards the box, Federici does well to catch the ball though and keep it in play.

93: Cazorla with an attempted effort from range, he gets too much power under the ball which floats over Federici as well as the crossbar, into the Reading fans behind the goal.

91: A nice, quick pass-and-move is broken down after a loose pass by Ramsey towards the edge of the box, as Arsenal continue to get men forward in search of the goal that will put them in-front again.

90: KICK-OFF! The first-half of extra time has begun, with the scores level at 1-1.

19:16. The first-half of extra time, is about to get underway.

19:14. A few camera shots of Wenger talking to his players on the pitch, they've still got a job to do.

19:11. Arsenal have not been at their best today, and Reading have been brave both on the ball and without it. Physical, tireless and eager to prove a point.

90+2: Another inviting delivery into the box... in the end, Giroud's headed flick on is smothered by Federici. The referee blows his whistle, and that's that. 30 minutes more will be needed to decide the fate of this game, after McCleary's second-half strike.

90+1: Özil with a corner-kick delivery inviting one of his team-mates to strike, but Reading clear the danger. Alexis wins a free-kick after a neat piece of skill to turn away from Karacan before the midfielder brings him to ground.

90: The fourth official signals for two minutes of stoppage time to be added on, with his electronic board. Arsenal pushing men forward now, can they get a late goal?

89: Reading making a substitution now, with Hal Robson-Kanu being replaced by fan favourite Jem Karacan.

88: Great attacking play on the flank by Gibbs, who drives past Hector with pace to burn, before firing a low ball into the box for Ramsey to strike... the Welshman fires over the bar!

86: Unbelievable stuff. Reading go on the counter, and Pogbrebnyak is stalled by a patient press from Koscielny as the Russian waits for support to his right, but it doesn't come. In the end, Arsenal hoof the ball clear once more.

84: WHAT A CHANCE! HOW DID HE MISS?! RAMSEY HITS THE POST! STILL LEVEL SOMEHOW! Arsenal gallop forward with Alexis driving towards goal on the counter attack. He unselfishly finds a team-mate in space, who sets Ramsey through with only the goalkeeper to beat, his initial effort is partially blocked back into his path, and the Welshman has a golden opportunity with a rebound, which he smashes with his weaker foot, straight into the post.

82: Good reactions from Szczesny to rush out of his area and clear the danger partially, before making a reflex parry to safety as Chalobah goes for goal with an ambitious effort.

80: Ten minutes plus stoppages to go, and the scores are level at 1-1. Will either side score before the full-time whistle, or will it go to extra time and possibly beyond? There are some tired legs out there now, with the game being stretched. End-to-end action, McCleary's effort has added more attacking bite from both sides.

78: ANOTHER CHANCE! This time for Arsenal, after some patient build-up in and around the area. Cazorla with a wonderful ball towards the path of Alexis, who cuts the ball back towards Özil. He pulls the trigger, but his effort swerves over the bar, with Federici untroubled.

77: CLOSE! Pogbrebynak with a low effort goalwards, with Szczesny seemingly rooted to the spot... but the ball trickles just wide of the post. Reading can smell blood.

76: A quick paced one-two move between Alexis and Giroud almost sets the Frenchman on-goal, but Sanchez's through ball is slightly overhit and the 28-year-old is unable to latch onto it quickly enough as Federici sprints out to smother the danger.

74: Laurent Koscielny whacks the ball clear from a dangerous corner-kick whipped into the box, as Mackie does well to win the eventual set-piece after a tireless attitude to win the ball near goal.

72: WHAT A CHANCE! Özil whips in a superb free-kick delivery towards the area, with Gabriel jumping highest to head the ball wide of Federici's far post. The Brazilian knows that was a good opportunity to put the Gunners in-front again, with what would have been his first Arsenal goal. He could have had a brace in the space of ten minutes since coming on, mind you.

71: Arsenal substitution, their second of the match - Welbeck is the player in actual fact coming off, to be replaced by Giroud. A warm reception for both players.

69: Cameras show Olivier Giroud is getting ready to come on, in the next few minutes. Will he play up-top with Welbeck out wide, taking off Ramsey or Özil in the process?

68: WHAT A STOP BY FEDERICI! The Reading 'keeper does well to deny Arsenal from going back into the lead from a corner-kick, as Gabriel is not marked sufficiently enough and he heads powerfully goalwards, but he pushes the headed effort onto the crossbar before Reading hoof the ball clear.

66: McCleary does well to weave his way past Debuchy on the flank, before his attempted cross is blocked albeit accidentally by the hand of Debuchy. Reading players go beserk as the referee remains unmoved, but replays show it was probably the correct decision and it would have been a harsh penalty-kick.

64: Another offside call, wrongly given! This time it's Pogrebynak, as he is set through past the Arsenal backline, but the linesman lifts his flag as the Russian advances towards goal.

62: It seems as though Mertesacker has a knock of some sort, as he gets a pat on the back from his manager Arséne on the touchline.

61: Confirmation of the change then, as Gabriel replaces captain Per Mertesacker, who gives the captain's armband to Santi Cazorla.

60: Arsenal preparing their first substitution of the match now, as Brazilian centre-back Gabriel strips off his Gunners tracksuit and is about to come on.

57: Reading supporters in full voice again now, trying to push their side onto scoring a winner!

55: Replays show the goal arguably should have been saved by Szczesny, either he slipped and lost his footing, or he dived and made a poor attempt to stop the shot, considering it was from close range, if the 24-year-old Pole stayed on his feet, it would have sufficed.

54: The game is suddenly flipped on its head again, as Garath McCleary scores an equaliser with Szczesny making a rather feeble attempt to stop the shot from close range. 1-1, and things just got interesting again.

52: As soon as I say that, Robson-Kanu does something. Patient build-up play almost comes of something worth noting, but in the end, the Welsh forward's delivery floats wide of the intended target and Szczesny has nothing to worry about.

51: Özil does well to control the ball perfectly on the byline, before the German wins a free-kick near the centre circle as he is bundled to ground by Hal Robson-Kanu, who has been fairly quiet so far for Reading.

48: Cazorla with a quality free-kick delivered into the box, but the ball bounces off Mertesacker and trickles out for a goal-kick. A let off for Reading.

18:23. The two teams are back onto the pitch now, waiting for the referee's whistle to commence the second-half's action. No changes for either side, at the break.

18:15. Alexis Sanchez' goal was his 21st goal in all competitions, impressive for a player in his debut season in the rigours of English football.

18:11. Steve Clarke will be disappointed that his side do not have a goal to their name yet, but if they continue to play with the same intensity that they have been, they'll get their reward eventually. They've been physically strong, working hard and closing down spaces very well, apart from Alexis' goal of course.

18:10. Arsenal haven't been at their fantastic best just yet, but they are a goal ahead courtesy of a magical attacking move between Mesut and Alexis, which Reading failed to pick up in time.

45+1: Welbeck chases after a lofted ball but cannot keep it in play, as the referee blows his whistle to signal the end of the first-half at Wembley. HT: Arsenal 1-0 Reading.

45+1: Chalobah with a late sliding tackle on Gibbs near the flank, as the English full-back goes down in pain. Free-kick awarded, as Atkinson brandishes the first yellow card of the match to the Chelsea loanee.

45: The fourth official signals for just one minute of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the first-half.

41: Williams is cautioned by the referee after deliberately pushing Alexis to the ground as the Chilean was racing forward with the ball at his feet.

40: Reading have done themselves proud in this first-half, but they must not concede again and have to be careful to keep up the pressure, otherwise Arsenal will punish them in a flash, as they've just done then.

39: The Gunners haven't been at their best yet today, but they are ahead! A brilliant move filled with skill, from Mesut Özil towards Alexis, with the Chilean breaking the deadlock on the stroke of the half-time whistle. Mesut clipped a lofted ball over-the-top of the Reading defence into the path of Sanchez, who weaved past a defender brilliantly before striking underneath the legs of Federici to open the scoring.

33: Reading are doing their utmost to frustrate the Gunners in midfield at the moment, and are doing a sufficient job of just that! Physical battles in midfield galore, with the whole Reading set-up working their hardest to ensure the score stays goal-less, as they push for an opener.

28: Replays show Koscielny took a hefty whack in the face as he tried to win the ball - he looks alright to continue although the initial trauma of the blow will take a few moments to settle in.

27: Koscielny is down clutching his face after an aerial collision to win the ball, and Mackie is denied by Szczesny as well as the underside of the post before he realises the linesman is signalling for an offside call. Would not have counted anyway.

25: CLOSE! A powerful through ball is fed through towards goal with Alexis on the run, but Federici rushes off his line to try and force the Chilean into taking a pre-mature effort, which he does to avoid contact with the goalkeeper, trickling wide of the post.

24: A nice one-two pass on the flank between Ramsey and Debuchy; the latter whips a deep cross into the area and Alexis has a header which is comfortably smothered by Federici towards goal.

21: OVER THE BAR! Santi Cazorla attempts to curl one into the top corner after some nice build-up play on the edge of the box, but his effort swerves wide of the mark.

20: Not an action-packed start to proceedings, but a good one nonetheless. Both 'keepers have had one or two things to worry about, but apart from that, not many clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities as of yet.

17: The referee blows his whistle for a free-kick, just under 30 yards out. Mesut Özil to take... CLOSE! The silky German's effort swerves just wide of Federici's far post, as the former Real Madrid man came inches away from breaking the deadlock.

16: Özil with a neat piece of skill to get past his marker, before he spots the run of Welbeck ahead of him and squares it towards the English forward. Welbeck gets his body behind the ball but goes sprawling to ground after a collision with Chalobah.

15: Alexis spots the run of Debuchy towards his far side, but his attempted cross-field pass was swerved wide and trickles wide, out for a goal-kick.

13: The resulting free-kick was deflected just wide of Szczesny's far side, as Chalobah's fizzing effort bundled off Mertesacker and out for a corner-kick. Corner comes of nothing in the end, poor in reality.

12: Free-kick for Reading in a dangerous position, as McCleary shows his quick feet to skip past a challenge before inviting Coquelin to trip him up.

11: OFFSIDE! Jamie Mackie gets past the Arsenal backline with only Szczesny to beat, but the linesman on the far side has his flag up for an offside call, with replays suggesting it is marginal if not in-fact ONSIDE.

9: Good sliding tackle from Francis Coquelin to break up play in the Arsenal half, as Reading attempted to get men forward.

8: CHANCE! McCleary gets past Gibbs near the byline and crosses a promising ball towards the box for a team-mate to latch onto... Obita strikes the ball well and hard towards goal, but Szczesny does well to hold onto the effort comfortably.

7: GOOD SAVE BY FEDERICI! The corner is whipped towards the near post by Özil, who finds Mertesacker with a dipping delivery - the towering German beats Chalobah to the ball before heading a powerful effort goalwards, but for a save on the line from Federici to deny him from opening the scoring after just seven minutes.

6: WIDE! Reading struggle to clear the danger as Arsenal get forward with purpose, Alexis has a deflected effort swerve over the crossbar and out for a corner-kick.

4: CLOSE! Gibbs with an inviting through ball towards the run of Danny Welbeck, who pounces on a deflected ball bouncing off Michael Hector before his effort is parried and bundled off himself and out for another goal-kick. Unlucky from the Englishman, who will be eager to get his name on the scoresheet this evening.

3: Ramsey goes down after an unintentional jab into his eye from Jordan Obita, on the half-way line. Arsenal have a free-kick for an offside decision, giving Aaron a few seconds to gather himself before he gets up and continues playing.

2: Ramsey is unable to latch onto a cross-field pass across towards the byline on the edge of the area, as the ball trickles out of play for a goal-kick. Ironic cheers from the Reading fans behind Adam Federici's goal.

1: Reading start the game quickly and hoof the ball upfield, which is partially cleared away a few times as the Championship side have a few throw-ins in quick succession on the flank.

17:20. Reading are set to kick-off proceedings at Wembley, here we go!

17:15. The two sides are walking out of the Wembley tunnel now, getting ready for the referee Martin Atkinson's first whistle. Five minutes until the start now.

17:00. Just twenty minutes until kick-off! The two teams are currently going through their warm-up sessions, don't go anywhere! This promises to be an exciting game this evening.

16:40. After his impressive display on Monday for the U21's, Jack Wilshere is back in amongst the first-team! The 23-year-old English midfielder is on the bench for today's game, so make sure to keep an eye on him if he does feature.

16:35. Reading recall Chelsea loanee Nathaniel Chalobah into the starting line-up with fellow Chelsea loanee Nathan Aké cup-tied, having featured earlier on in the competition. Pavel Pogrebnyak starts up-top alongside Jamie Mackie, both strikers will be looking to give the Gunners a real run for their money today.

16:32. Arsenal make a few changes as Wojciech Szczesny comes back into the fray with David Ospina dropping to the subsitutes' bench. Mathieu Debuchy starts at right-back as opposed to Hector Bellerín, returning for the first time in three months. Gibbs returns, as does goalscorer Welbeck from the previous round against his old club. Olivier Giroud will feel disappointed not to be starting today given he is in-form, but perhaps Wenger is looking for an added injection of pace which Welbeck gives.

READING: Federici, Gunter, Obita, Pearce, Hector, Williams, Chalobah, McCleary, Robson-Kanu, Mackie and Pogbrebnyak. Subs - Andersen, Kelly, Cooper, Karacan, Norwood, Cox and Yakubu.

ARSENAL: Szczesny, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Coquelin, Ramsey, Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis and Welbeck. Subs - Ospina, Gabriel, Monreal, Flamini, Wilshere, Walcott and Giroud.

16:30. Just under an hour left until kick-off now at Wembley in one of two FA Cup semi-finals this weekend... I'm sure you know what that means by now! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

Aston Villa - Liverpool match preview

16:10. PRE-MATCH READING: Have a read of the match preview, written by Luke Blackstock here!

Reading - The underdogs have slipped under the radar from the start of the FA Cup proper in January this year, beating Huddersfield and Cardiff City in round three and four, before Nigerian striker Yakubu came off the substiutes' bench to score a late winner at the iPro Stadium against Derby in the fifth round, meaning they had sealed their fate amongst the quarter-final pack. They drew Bradford in the eagerly-awaited quarter-final draw, and ironically, their initial tie ended in a stalemate at a poorly-conditioned Bradford pitch on the day, back in early March. They comfortably won the replay 3-0 a week later, courtesy of goals from Robson-Kanu, McLeary and Mackie to seal their progression into an FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 1927!

Arsenal - Wenger's men efficiently dealt with business, beating Hull, Brighton, Middlesbrough and Premier League giants Manchester United to earn their place in the semi-final spots this weekend. Danny Welbeck, formerly of United up until the start of this season, scored the winner, capitalising on a cruel defensive mistake from the Red Devils to slot past David de Gea at the Theatre of Dreams, something which Louis van Gaal's men will not want reminding any time soon.

15:50. ROUTE TO THE SEMIS:

15:45. STAT: Pavel Pogbrebnyak is Reading's joint top scorer with eight goals in all competitions, which is the same as Simon Cox, who he is expected to partner up-top today!

15:40. For those of you who do not know much about Reading, or their play style? Well, they have a solid team under manager Steve Clarke and will be looking to get the ball towards the frontmen and wide players today. Keep an eye out for Jordan Obita, who is dangerous going forward from the left-back position, as well as Hal Robson-Kanu, a 25-year-old Welsh winger with a point to prove against the side that RELEASED him at the age of 15.

15:35. As previously stated, Arsenal have won their last eight league matches; Reading's recent form (last six) looks like this: LDDDLW

Reading: Federici, Hector, Pearce, Gunter, Obita, Norwood, Williams, McLeary, Robson-Kanu, Cox and Pogrebnyak.

Arsenal: Szczesny, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerín, Cazorla, Coquelin, Ramsey, Alexis, Ozil and Giroud.

15:30. Predicted XI's for today's kick-off are as follows, team line-ups are set to be announced in an hour's time:

15:25. He continued: "I remember a tough game [against them for Charlton]. We won 1-0, but to be honest I don't think we really deserved it. They put a lot of pressure on us, they have Pogrebnyak up-front who is a big threat, and on the wings they have great players as well. We know it will be a tough game, it is a semi-final and the league you play in doesn't matter. Whether you are in the Championship or the Premier League, in a game like this the team who puts the most pressure on and creates the most chances will win. If everyone is focused, we know we can get a good result."

15:20. Arsenal's defensive midfield revelation Francis Coquelin has stated that The Gunners MUST impose themselves from the first whistle ahead of today's kick-off at Wembley. He had this to say, to arsenal.com: "You know the FA Cup, you don't know what to expect - any team is ready for it and it is always a tough game at any stage. A semi-final at Wembley will be even tougher; we need to be ready and start on the front foot. Hopefully we can do that and win the game."

15:15. PREVIOUS MEETING: After a horror start to their League Cup match, Arsenal somehow managed to fight back from a four-goal deficit in the first-half, to beat Reading 7-5 after 90 minutes, as well as extra time. Jason Roberts, Laurent Koscielny (og), Mikele Leigertwood and Noel Hunt made it 4-0 after just 35 minutes, before Walcott's strike made it 4-1 just before the break, giving the Gunners a faint sense of hope to take from the game. Olivier Giroud, Koscielny (at the right end this time!) and Walcott all struck for Arsenal; to take the tie into extra time. Marouane Chamakh made it 5-4, before Pavel Pogbrebnyak levelled with a few minutes to play... then, two goals in the 120th minute from Walcott and Chamakh respectively meant Arsenal won 7-5 on the night, avoiding the possibility of penalties with seconds remaining. What a match that was.

15:10. The Gunners will be hoping to book their place in the FA Cup final with a win against Championship side Reading later on today. Arséne Wenger's men will be warned against complacency though, because although they've won their last eight matches, football is unpredictable at the best of times and cup matches can provide the biggest shocks of all. They, after all, narrowly beat Wigan Athletic in last year's semi-final, albeit on penalties thanks to the goalkeeping heroics of Lukasz Fabianski - now at Swansea City.

15:05. Football never stops, as you know. In the Premier League today, there are four matches being played currently including Crystal Palace - West Brom and Stoke - Southampton. Also, another game is set to be played later on this evening in the league, a mouthwatering clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, which starts just TEN minutes after this game does!

15:00. Hello again, good afternoon everyone! My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will have live commentary from this evening's FA Cup semi-final fixture between Arsenal and Reading, set to be played at Wembley Stadium with kick-off time scheduled for a 5.20pm start. Stay with me, for all of the pre-match build-up, before then.