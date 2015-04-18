Manchester City Women - Arsenal Ladies: Gunners out for revenge on City’s new home league opener

Second visits third this Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League, as Manchester City Women and Arsenal Ladies meet at City’s brand new Academy Stadium, with the sides meeting for the first time since the hosts’ WSL Continental Cup final victory over the Gunners last season.

On that evening last October, Arsenal went into the competition's showpiece event as favourites, after three successive Continental Cup titles since its inception alongside the WSL in 2011. However, in their debut season within the WSL, Manchester City caused one of the cup competitions major shocks with a 1-0 win, courtesy of an Isobel Christiansen header into the last quarter of the tie.

Last year’s Continental Cup final drew an end to the WSL season in which was as much forgettable for the Gunners as it was unforgettable for the Blues. The North Londoners did secure a second straight Women's FA Cup triumph before present boss Pedro Martinez Losa arrived, however the campaign was largely below-par for a team of Arsenal’s stature. By contrast, in their first year within the WSL’s elite, Manchester City finished respectably in the league and sealed cup glory, a success they will hope can lead them onto further trophies alike their male counterparts.

The hosts play their first ever league game at the all-new Academy Stadium this Sunday, with the 7,000 seater arena forming part of the club's Etihad training campus. It is a true sign of progression for the Blues, following their cup exploits last-term, as they now aim to establish themselves as consistent title contenders.

Nick Cushing’s City side already have their sights set on trophy success this year, as they come into this weekend’s WSL encounter having defeated Birmingham City Ladies 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend. Goals from England internationals, Jill Scott and Toni Duggan, plus a strike from recently shortlisted Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year, Nikita Parris, ensured progression into the competitions semi-finals and a date next month with fellow WSL title chasing Chelsea Ladies.

Parris joined Manchester City on a season-long loan deal in the winter after her parent club, Everton Ladies, were relegated to the WSL’s second division and has already struck four times in as many games for her temporary side this season. The 21-year old scored City’s winner last time out in the WSL, as her 20th minute effort secured an away win at newly-promoted Sunderland AFC Ladies which was the Blues first league win of the season, following a 0-0 stalemate at Birmingham Ladies on their 2015 WSL opening.

Forwards Duggan and Parris should continue for Cushing’s side this Sunday, whilst midfielders Scott and last season’s Continental Cup winner, Christiansen, will be familiar foes for the Gunners, and Scott spoke ahead of the weekend's game, encouraged by her sides start to the campaign. The combative 28-year old said; “It's going to be a really tough game but I think we've really got a good system and with each game we're getting stronger and we're playing better football.”

Elsewhere in the City side and ‘keeper Karen Bardsley remains suspended for an incident with Birmingham's, Freda Ayisi, on the opening day of the season, whilst defenders, PFA Player of the Year nominated, Lucy Bronze, and England Ladies captain, Steph Houghton are continued doubts following long-term injuries. However, defensively the Blues will be able to call upon England international, Demi Stokes, within a stubborn Manchester backline this season.

After only two league games Manchester City find themselves third in the WSL table, trailing second placed Arsenal on goal difference, as both sides have picked up four points from six, in unbeaten league starts. The Gunners picked up their first victory of the WSL campaign during the week as they defeated bottom-placed and pointless, Bristol Academy, at their Boreham Wood home.

The North Londoners salvaged a late equaliser on the opening of their league campaign against Notts County Ladies, before a much-improved display last Wednesday against the Vixens at Meadow Park. The ever-impressing Carla Humphrey and Spanish international, Vicky Losada, struck for the Gunners to seal a comfortable 2-0 win, in which boss Losa was pleased with his side's response after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of this year’s competition by Chelsea last Sunday.

Losa told the Arsenal clubs website; “We scored two goals but we could have scored more. The second half was a bit different. Maybe we had some heavy legs in the second-half from the effort on Sunday.” The Gunners boss continued; “I’m very happy with my team and I want to congratulate my players because it was a difficult mental situation and they responded really well. I think we repaid the faith that the fans have shown in us so far this season and we sent out a message to the rest of the league about the kind of football that we can play.”

The North Londoners league start is a far cry from last season where they picked up just one point from their opening four games, and although they will now miss the chance of an FA Cup Wembley appearance, boss Losa was quick to defend the Gunners start to the season, saying; “The other day we only had one point in the league and it looked like a drama but one win here and we are second in the table. Last year we were not in this position and this will help the team move forward with more energy, motivation and confidence for Manchester City.”

The Gunners will likely stick with the defensive unit that have been ever-presents thus far this season, following their first league clean sheet during the week. Emma Mitchell, Jemma Rose, Casey Stoney and Alex Scott will continue as Arsenal’s backline, although England international ‘keeper, Siobhan Chamberlain, will hope to remain as the North Londoners number one, as she replaced Irish international, Emma Byrne, in the Arsenal net last time out.

Another shortlisted PFA Young Player of the Year, Leah Williamson, on her return to the Gunners fold within the last week, should line up in the Arsenal Ladies midfield alongside newly appointed England vice-captain, Jordan Nobbs and Spaniard, Losada, who will be keen to build on her midweek debut strike for the club.

Youngster Humphrey, who has now scored twice for Arsenal this season after her midweek debut WSL opener, could be in line to keep her place in Losa’s starting eleven, and during the week, defender Scott, spoke of the 18-year old’s impact on her first campaign in the senior setup; “She’s been superb. She was one of the best trainers in pre-season so she deserved to start and she got her reward with the goal. She’s a young player with a lot of talent and she’s got the right attitude. She always wants to improve, do well and listen to senior players, the manager and that’s what you want from young players coming through."

Additional PFA Player of the Year nominee and Gunners assistant coach, Kelly Smith, will hope for a recall after her FA Cup start last weekend in the Arsenal forward line, whilst returning star striker, Lianne Sanderson, will be eager for a starting berth since beginning from the bench in the North Londoners past two fixtures.

With both sides making almost identical starts to their WSL campaigns, Sunday afternoon’s tie is finely balanced, with one win apiece for Arsenal and Manchester City in the league against one another last season. The Academy Stadium opens for Women’s Super League action at 16:00 on Sunday as two of the divisions big-hitters look to serve up another entertaining encounter.