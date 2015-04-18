Everton 1-0 Burnley: Mirallas' goal proves the difference

Everton, who haven't finished in the bottom half of the Premier League in nine years, were aiming to keep that streak alive while Burnley are in the midst of a relegation scrap. Both needed 3 points and Burnley needed them more but they moved ever-closer to the dreaded drop as Everton ran out 1-0 victors.

It was a bright start for the Toffees on 10 minutes when Aaron Lennon burst past a couple of Burnley defenders, only to be clipped from behind by David Jones. A penalty was awarded but the Burnley players rightly protested as the contact seemed to be initiated outside the box. Ross Barkley stepped up but his spot kick was saved well by Tom Heaton, justice served perhaps.

Lennon was then at the center of the action again in the 18th minute as Everton's brilliant counter attack ended with the loanee firing just inches wide of the far post. Ashley Barnes would pick up his first of two yellows in the 23rd minute before Everton finally found the breakthrough in the 29th minute. A wonderful bit of play down the right-hand side as Coleman found Kone in the area before the striker touched it to the on-rushing Kevin Mirallas who finished on the 2nd attempt after scuffing his first shot. A lead that Everton more than deserved was almost cancelled out immediately by David Jones' strike from inside the box flew high over Tim Howard's goal. Ashley Barnes would then pick up his 2nd yellow for a late challenge in the final moments of the first half.

Half Time: Everton 1-0 Burnley: Mirallas' goal separates the sides and Burnley have it all to do after Barnes' sending off.

With the first half going mostly in favour of Everton, the 2nd half was no different. The home side continued to dominate the possession with the extra man and probably should've scored a few more. Burnley may have had a case for a sending off as Mirallas carelessly went shin high on George Boyd, escaping with just a yellow card. With 15 minutes to go, Baines had a strong effort parried away by the impressive Tom Heaton before Lennon's shot a few minutes later whistled wide.

Danny Ings had the best chance of the half on 83 minutes but could only head over from Trippier's cross. Into stoppage time, Heaton continued his fine game by stopping Ross Barkley's strong effort but despite his impressive display, Everton would send Burnley home with nothing.

Full Time: Everton 1-0 Burnley: A gutsy display from Burnley but to not avail as they leave Goodison Park with nothing. Sean Dyche may feel aggrieved with Ashley Barnes' red card but with this loss, they slip to bottom of the league.