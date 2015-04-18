Brendan Rodgers targeting FA Cup glory for "phenomenal" Steven Gerrard

The possibility of giving the "phenomenal" Steven Gerrard a fairytale farewell at Wembley next month is very much in the mind of Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday's semi-final.

The Reds take on Aston Villa in the last four of the FA Cup, as they battle it out to book a match-up with Arsenal under the arch on May 30, after Alexis Sanchez' brace gave the north London side route to the final.

Gerrard's Liverpool career is entering its final days but the 34-year-old, who celebrates his 35th birthday on the day of the final, admitted that his career on Merseyside is over just yet - be it as a player or a manager.

Rodgers has insisted that whilst FA Cup glory would be ideal, he still hopes the Liverpool captain can one day hold aloft the Premier League trophy.

Gerrard has already been tipped to manage the Reds in the future, and Rodgers said: "This is an absolute phenomenal footballer, even now his quality is second to none.

"He’s an absolute gentleman as well, a real gentleman of the game – a superstar but so humble and doesn’t know it really.

"He knows he’s been an outstanding player and still is, a superstar of the Premier League who gave everything for his country.

"He’ll struggle as a player now but hopefully in his lifetime as a coach or manager, he gets his hands on the Premier League title.

"He’s a phenomenal man.

"From the first day he walked into my office and said he was 100% behind everything I do – there are not too many like that these days."

Rodgers has had the pleasure of working with the long-time Liverpool servant for three years, after arriving in the summer of 2012 from Swansea City.

But the Northern Irishman wishes he had been able to call upon the services of a younger Gerrard, the all-rounded midfielder capable of single-handedly changing games.

Rodgers added: "He’s incredible. I had a meal with him on Thursday night, talking over things. It’s so hard to put into words [describing his overall impact on the club].

"You’ve heard all the adjectives used and all the descriptions of him and from the outside, knowing the player he was, I am so so disappointed I didn’t have the chance to work with one of the greatest in the game for longer.

"Him at 24, with his build, I’d build a team around him like Luis Suarez, knowing that he would be here for a good length of time."

But whilst the Liverpool manager showered Gerrard's presence and experience with praise, he told reporters that he will not necessarily be given a starting spot after a period out of the team.

"No. I’m a bit heartless like that," he said, when asked whether Gerrard would be given a start in such a huge game.

"Everyone respects that I always want to do what is best for the team, the collective, and always will. Status and star quality has never bothered me really.

"There is a big surge, of course, to do it for him. He wants to do it for the team and for the club and we all think it would be fitting for him to finish like that. But the focus is on the collective."