Chelsea - Manchester United Live Result and EPL Scores 2015 (1-0)

19:25. And what a win that is for Chelsea! The Blues are now just THREE wins from claiming their fourth Premier League title. United will feel very, very hard done-by, but that's football - Chelsea were more efficient and defended better.

FULL TIME Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

94'. Late drama, as Ander Herrera appears to be tripped by Gary Cahill in the box - though the Spaniard is booked for diving!

93'. Hazard, the potential match-winner will be replaced by Willian.

90+1'. Mikel comes on for Cesc Fabregas, with Chelsea minutes away from a fantastic win.

FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME

90'. Eden Hazard is holding his head, as Chris Smalling seems to knee him, going in for a tackle.

87'. Chelsea are doing their best job to run down the clock here - still over five minutes to go though. Remember also, that they led for practically the entire game last time they played each other, but United equalised with virtually the last kick of the game. That man, van Persie though, is still on the bench.

85'. Ander Hererra very nearly plays one of the balls of the season to Falcao, but the Colombian is literally inches offside.

81'. In the second half, United have had a staggering 75% possession. But does Mourinho care? Does he hell.

80'. Tyler Blackett is on for Luke Shaw, as United start to get a bit desperate now.

77'. Off the woodwork! Radamel Falcao gets past Ivanovic somehow and wrong-foots Courtois, but his shot cannons off the post!

74'. Kurt Zouma does really well down the right wing, evading a tough challenge from Fellaini.

71'. Chelsea look quite content just to sit back and invite pressure, which is a dangerous game to play.

70'. Double sub for United, as Ashley Young and Juan Mata are replaced by Angel Di Maria and Adnan Januazaj.

69'. Rooney tries a shot from 30 yards, but Courtois smothers it. He looks so confident in his box.

67'. Falcao is a wonderful position in front of goal, yet he slips and slices his shot wide. Sums up his season really. Meanwhile, Oscar makes way for Ramires.

63'. Oscar is the third Chelsea player in the book, after fouling Wayne Rooney.

61'. Paddy McNair hits a great low shot at Courtois, before Luke Shaw cuts the ball back to Mata. The Spaniard can only scuff his shot wide though.

57'. Ivanovic picks up a booking for fouling Luke Shaw on the edge of the box.

55'. Oh my word, what a chance for Eden Hazard! He's hit the bar from a couple of yards out! Didier Drogba was played through on goal, before trying to square it to the Belgian, but de Gea got a big hand on it. The ball still fell to Hazard, but on a huge bounce and Hazard, not being the tallest player, tried to poke it into the net and clipped it onto the crossbar! Big, big, big let-off for United.

54'. Didier Drogba is booked for a late challenge on Paddy McNair.

48'. The start the second half has been just a midfield scrap so far. United need to assert dominance quickly.

KICK-OFF

18:23. So, not very convincing from the potential champions so far, but honestly, who cares? They have finished off their chances, whereas United haven't and Jose Mourinho's side are continuing to grind their way to the title. Having said that however, this game is far from over and I can see a couple of goals coming in the second half.

HALF-TIME

45'. What a chance for Falcao, right on half-time! The ball bounces to him and he finds himself one-on-one with Courtois, but the goalkeeper touches it behind.

44'. United look vengeful now and are attacking with purpose, trying to force an equaliser before half-time.

39'. And would you look at that. Completely and utterly against the run of play, Oscar plays through Hazard beautifully and the little Belgian is unmarked, as he just slides the ball underneath David de Gea. Slightly harsh on United, but as I said, Chelsea can do that.

34'. Chelsea break away and Didier Drogba tries to loop a ball high, over to Hazard, but de Gea comes out to claim. Serious calls for a handball outside the area, but Mike Dean disagrees.

31'. Chelsea just slightly starting to get back into it here, as Azpilicueta is played through, before sending in a cross towards Drogba. De Gea catches though.

29'. Free-kick for Chelsea in a dangerous position, as Falcao barges Hazard. Didier Drogba hits it into the feet of the wall. What a waste.

22'. All of United's luck is coming from the left, where Marouane Fellaini is selling Ivanovic. He almost gets a free cross away, but Gary Cahill clears it desperately.

18'. Luke Shaw wins a corner for United, when his cross is deflected behind by Ivanovic. Chelsea then try to break, but Fabregas loses the ball.

15'. United's early dominance is backed up by ther 63% possession.

14'. But Mata's delivery is off.

13'. Paddy McNair does excellently to win a corner off John Terry..

12'. Herrera tries a shot from 35 yards, but he completely fluffs it and it rolls harmlessly out for a goal kick.

10'. United have had more of the ball so far and look more dangerous on the attack, but Chelsea are always a threat on the counter.

8'. Magical from Eden Hazard, as he cuts outside onto his left foot, before playing a through ball into Fabregas, but he was at too diificult an angle to get his cross back to Drogba. The resulting corner was wasted.

4'. Fantastic chance for Manchester United! Luke Shaw went marauding down the left, before pulling it back and Wayne Rooney somehow hit it into the side-netting! David de Gea thought his side had scored, pumping his fist.

KICK-OFF

17:16. A warm reception from Juan Mata from the Chelsea crowd, great to see.

17:00. Just half an hour to go until kick-off. A healthy atmosphere is just beginning to build at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned, folks.

16:45. Loic Remy is not fit after all, meaning that just like the reverse fixture, Didier Drogba starts again, with Dominic Solanke, the youth sensation, starts on the bench. For United, Rooney starts in midfield, while Falcao is brought in, as van Persie is only fit enough to make the bench.

16:40. So, very interesting team selections there, as Mourinho opts to play youngster, Kurt Zouma in a central-defensive midfield role alongside Matic, in the hope of freezing out the threat offered by Fellaini.

16:35. The Manchester United bench reads: Valdes, Blackett, Rafael, Di Maria, Januzaj, Pereira, van Persie.

16:34. The Chelsea bench reads: Cech, Filipe Luis, Mikel, Ramires, Cuadrado, Willian, Solanke.

16:32. BREAKING: Manchester United have announced their starting line-up on Twitter. The team reads: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, McNair, Shaw; Mata, Rooney, Herrera; Young, Fellaini, Falcao.

16:31. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their starting line-up on Twitter. The team reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Zouma, Matic; Oscar, Fabregas, Hazard; Drogba.

16:30. With just an hour until kick-off in the most highly-anticipated games of the season, we will have team news with you in the next couple of minutes. You can be sure that as soon us here at VAVEL Towers have the starting line-ups, you will too.

16:20. BBC Football Expert, Mark Lawrenson predicts a 1-1 draw today in his weekly predictions column, on the BBC Sport website.

Chelsea's late winner at QPR was massive for their title bid and it helps make this game one where they just have to avoid defeat rather than one they have to win. The Blues are three wins away from the title but their manager Jose Mourinho will not be too bothered about when they win it, as long as they do.

I am going to go for a draw and I think Mourinho will set up his team to get one, even if he does not admit it.

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal would probably take a point at Stamford Bridge too. It has all come together for United recently, although some of it was by accident - an injury to Robin van Persie, for example, meant Van Gaal had to push Wayne Rooney back up front.

You do have to give Van Gaal credit, though, because he had to put up with a lot of injuries before Christmas. Things have settled down a lot recently, in terms of team selection and tactics, and United have built from the back. They have some real quality in their midfield and things are working for them in all departments at the moment, as they showed with their derby win over Manchester City.

16:10. Another enthralling issue going into today's game is the anticipated return of Juan Mata to his old club for the first time since completing his move up North, over a year ago. The little Spaniard won Chelsea's Player of the Year award twice in a row and was idolised by the supporters. In his last full season at Stamford Bridge, he amassed an amazing total of 15 goals and 35 assists, yet last season, Jose Mourinho came in and right from the off, appeared to prefer Oscar. That led to the eventual £37m transfer to Carrington and Mata was a part of the side he'd scored so many against in the preceding seasons. He will receive a warm reception back at the Bridge tonight, so long as he doesn't do a Frank Lampard.

16:05. The last fixture between these two great rivals was back in October, when the aforementioned van Persie pounced to score a last-gasp equaliser against the 10-man visitors and cancel out Didier Drogba's earlier bullet header. I think it's fair to say that both sides would welcome a draw here.

16:00. If you fancy a little light reading before the game, be sure to go and check out our preview for the game here, written by the wonderful Harry Robinson.

15:50. While the hosts have no fresh injury worries, the same can't be said for Manchester United. The visitors have suddenly encountered an abundance of injuries, with crucial midfielders Michael Carrick and Daley Blind out for this game. Also missing, are Robin van Persie, who scored a massive equaliser last time these two sides met, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, meaning van Gaal may will have to incorporate Tyler Blackett or Paddy McNair in alongside Chris Smalling. There has also been talk of Wayne Rooney slotting in at midfield to fill the vacancy left by Carrick and Blind.

15:40. Much to the relief of Chelsea fans, Loic Remy should be fit to feature this evening, after missing the clash against QPR. 37-year-old Didier Drogba played that game and despite giving it his all, his age just prevented him from being able to recreate the strength and speed that was such a big part of his game during his first tenure at the club. Diego Costa's long-term knock is their only injury still.

15:35. He also criticised the height in his team.

"When you see our selection, our height is not tall enough," van Gaal observed. "We have a big deficit in height. When you speak with a basketball coach, for example, one or two centimetres are very important and, in football, it is the same. When you see the statistics, a third or fourth of all the goals that a team is scoring is out of set-plays – the height is very important."

15:30. Louis van Gaal spoke to United's website on why his side still aren't the complete package yet.

"I think we have to play our first full 90 minutes very well. The first 15 minutes against City, for instance, was not good. I do believe that we can play very well, but we didn’t play 90 minutes very well. We are progressing and playing more like a team what I want," he added. "I think the balance is in the team now. I spoke a lot about balance for the past three months, maybe you are sick of it, but it is like that."

15:25. The 52-year-old also commented on the progress of Chelsea's hottest young prospect, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

"Next season Ruben Loftus-Cheek won’t be a kid in the development programme working with the first team, he will be a first team player, absolutely ready to play and compete."

15:20. Jose Mourinho has been talking to the club's official website about the difficulties his side have faced this season.

"It’s been more difficult than ever,’ said the Blues boss. "There are different kinds of dominance and with the distance of points, we were always top but we went from having an eight-point lead to after Tottenham, being on the same number of points as Man City. The teams fighting for the title and Champions League have raised their level, which means teams fighting not to be relegated have also raised their level. I just want to be champion, [winning by] one point is enough for me. If someone offered me the chance to be champions by one point I would accept it."

15:15. Oh boy, how to sum up in one paragraph the classic encounters between Chelsea and Man United? It's near impossible, so I'll try my best. The Red Devils were on the wrong side of a nine-goal Capital One Cup thriller at Stamford Bridge, back in 2012, when a last-minute penalty took us to extra time and goals from Daniel Sturridge and Ramires were enough to see Sir Alex Ferguson's side go home empty-handed. Perhaps the most memorable meeting between the two heavyweights of English football over the last decade though, was the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow. You know what happened there and so does John Terry. Very, very well.

15:10. Chelsea vs Manchester United has been one of the most highly-anticipated games in the season for the last decade, because the two sides always serve up a treat and the games are always so unpredictable. They've met a staggering 171 times since 1905, with Chelsea winning 48, but United boast a respectable 75 wins over the Londoners. Having said that however, Manchester United haven't beaten the Blues since 2012 and they've lost Premier League games to Chelsea (15), than to any other side.

15:05. Speaking of the City win, it was a masterclass performance from United, with goals from Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Ashley Young condemning the out-of-form visitors to a 4-2 defeat - their first derby loss for three years. Things are finally starting to look up for the men in red, after a miserable year and a half.

15:00. Manchester United have enjoyed a largely improved season on the last, albeit still suffering several set-backs. Louis van Gaal's men sit in third spot, just a point behind Arsenal - a fantastic return, considering the uninspired Red Devils of old finished seventh under David Moyes last year. The Old Trafford side have won their last six games on the trot, including vital victories against Tottenham, Liverpool and rivals, Manchester City.

14:55. Jose Mourinho's side left it extremely late against London rivals QPR last weekend, Cesc Fábregas breaking the deadlock in the 88th minute, after Eden Hazard's cut-back. Although the Stamford Bridge outfit have won their last three games, they've all been down to goalkeeping errors that Chelsea have won. At this stage of the season however, who cares? A win's a win and it's one step closer to the title for the Blues.

14:50. Chelsea continue to sit seven points clear at the table, with a game in hand on their nearest rivals, Arsenal. The West London side are now within touching distance of a fourth Premier League table. They have easily been the most consistent side this year (unbeaten since New Year's day), only losing two in the league and one more in all competitions. The Blues are very, very close now, but they now face the two most in-forms side in the league over the next week.

14:45. Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea - Manchester United in the Barclays Premier League. Stay tuned for pre-match comments, before minute-by-minute commentary, right here on VAVEL UK.