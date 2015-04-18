Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Blues move one step closer to title

Chelsea and Man United, a meeting of Premier League giants that is sure to provide drama every time they step foot on the pitch. Today, it was Chelsea's chance to inch closer to their 4th Premier League title while Man United aimed to catch Chelsea. Eden Hazard would prove pivotal after being nominated for PFA Player of the Season, his goal being the only difference.

Chelsea's tactics in big games seemed to be ever present as it was the away side who started the better, moving the ball well and maintaining more possession. It would be the visitors who would go the closest first as Luke Shaw flew down the left-hand side and cut it back to Wayne Rooney but the captain fired wide from a promising position. Chelsea were on the backfoot for the majority of the half but when they did counter, it caused United problems. De Gea was probably lucky to escape a booking, if not red, when he deliberately handled outside his area but nothing was given. Despite the away side's pressure, Chelsea would take the lead seven minutes before the break. John Terry did well to dispossess Falcao and Cesc Fabregas was able to find Oscar in space, the Brazilian's deft back heel sent Hazard through and cool as you like, he slotted it underneath De Gea. Against the run of play the goal was but Chelsea weren't complaining.

A 2nd half in which Man United were in desperate need of an equaliser, the first clear chance went Chelsea's way. A long ball over the top found Didier Drogba and his lob was almost touched in from an almost impossible angle by Hazard but the post thwarted the Belgian. Van Gaal's side saw their best chance fall to Paddy McNair on the hour mark but his stinging drive from 25-yards was parried by Courtois. Radamel Falcao, quiet for the majority of the match, then went close from a similar distance but he could only watch his strike fly wide. The on-loan striker then smashed the outside of the post after spinning Kurt Zouma but the visitors just could not find an equaliser. We were almost in for last minute drama as Ander Herrera burst into the area and seemed to be brought down by Gary Cahill but referee Mike Dean waved away the protests. Replays showed he had put his leg into the defender and the Man United midfielder was rightfully booked for diving.

Chelsea are now 10 points clear of opposition with just 6 games to go. Title in the bag? Almost.