Aston Villa - Liverpool FA Cup semi-final - As It Happened (2-1)

17:35. It's been a thrilling FA Cup semi-final. Everyone thought Aston Villa were coming for 'the big day out' but they can for a dominating win which made Liverpool look poor. They came back from Philippe Coutinho's opener in stunning fashion with a sublime team goal created by Fabian Delph before 'captain marvel' Delph scored the winner by sliding in and out of Liverpool's defence before curling it round Mignolet from 6 yards out. End to end, calm possession play, misses, goals - we saw it all at Wembley today. VAVEL's FA Cup coverage will continue late in May when Aston Villa, thorooughly deserving of their win today, come back here to face Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. It's the dream to play at Wembley but now these Villa players have done that, the dream is to win the FA Cup at Wembley. Who will score and tell their grandkids of the day they scored at Wembley? Who knows but all I can say is thank you and goodbye for now as the Aston Villa fans turn London claret and blue, partying for the rest of the night.

17:31. Brendan Rodgers: "Dealing with the occasion is something we need to improve at. There have been other big games where we have dealt with that very well, but there are others where we haven't.

"We need to focus on the performances and if we do that then normally get the victories. But today it wasn't at the right level.

"Now we have to strive for top-four Premier League finish - it is an obligation of this wonderful club to fight until the finish.

"We were very disappointing - Villa were much better than us. We were nervous for some reason, maybe when you want to win something so much perhaps it plays on your mind.

"For a team with a lot of energy we has no energy today. It is disappointing that in another big game we didn't show that courage. Villa did, they had good energy and are playing with a bit more freedom."

17:30. Tim Sherood: "It's going all right at the moment! I'm delighted with that win. We were underdogs but we believed we could win it.

"We outplayed Liverpool to be honest. We created a lot of chances and they resorted to lumping the ball forward.

"The final will be a great occasion. You can't win this cup with an easy route. If you win it you have to beat the best and Arsenal are right up there."

17:29.

17:28.

17:27.

17:26.

17:25.

17:23.

17:22. Tim Sherwood on Jack Grealish:

"He could be right up there amongst the best of them. The ball is a friend of his.

"He's Aston Villa through and through. He lives a couple of miles away from the ground. He just wants to play for Aston Villa and I want to give him the platform to do that because he has earned the right."

17:20. You can read Oliver Emmerson's report of today's thoroughly exciting match here on VAVEL.

17:19. Tom Cleverley wasn't impressive in attack but he was a fierce midfielder in terms of defence. The Englishman on loan from Manchester United made 7 tackles, more than anyone else on the pitch. (via Opta)

17:17. Only Dejan Lovren had more touches than Delph with 81.

17:14. MAN OF THE MATCH: Fabian Delph secures my motm award. He controlled the entire game from midfield and slipped in and out of Liverpool's defence like an eel to score after assisting Christian Benteke's equaliser. He and Jack Grealish alongside Benteke were the three main men for Villa and did brilliantly in Gabby Agbonlaghor's absence. Shay Given called Delph 'captain Marvel' after thsi performance and that's exaclty what it was.

Fabian Delph Stats:

Shots: 1

On target: 1

Key Passes: 2

Pass Accuracy: 93.9%

Touches: 73

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

17:12. Tim Sherwood is loving this experience, as he's told Balotelli was onside for his ruled out goal he says "We robbed them,"

17:09. Jack Grealish was the best young player on the pitch today, and that's something against Coutinho and Sterling. He looks like a real one for the future and with the faith in him here, he'll probably make his first FA Cup Final appearance at the age of 19.

Here's what he had to say about the kiss from his manager when he was brought off,

"It was brilliant for me personally to play at Wembley at my age. Now we're through to the final and hopefully we can go on to win it.

"I've got to thank the gaffer Tim Sherwood for the confidence he has given to me since coming here - he has given me belief.

"He gave me a kiss as I came off - I enjoyed that one. It's one of the best kisses I've ever had!"

17:05. Steven Gerrard looked very upset, and not for the first time in the past couple of seasons. Liverpool miss out on a trophy again.

Gerrard Stats:

WhoScored rating: 7.17

Total Shots: 3

On target: 2

Percent of Possession: 6.3%

Aerial Wons: 5

Tackles: 1

Dribbles: 0

Interceptions: 0

Touches: 62

Loss of Possession: 0

17:03. Tim Sherwood seems a very likeable man. His passion is incredible and he deserves to be manager of a club the FA Cup Final. His introduction at Villa has them in the cup final and staying in the Premier League.

17:00. Great picture of Christian Benteke celebrating by @MatchPhotos here,

16:58. He's scored once and assisted once at Wembley for Villa already today and walking out as captain at Wembley will be even better, the highlight of Fabian Delph's career he says:

'Great performance. It's been a tricky season for us but we believed we could do it. The gaffer is brilliant, he doesn't panic and we are so happy for the fans.

'I can't wait for the final. To walk out as captain for the final will be the highlight of my career.'

16:57. Liverpool were 'simply outplayed' according to Jake Humpreys. Aston Villa were excellent and while one end is completely empty of the red shirts of Liverpool, the other is full of claret and blue and noise.

16:55. Shay Given: "We're going to a final at the end of May, we can't wait. [Fabian Delph] was Captain Marvel today, he's the hardest working player at the club."

16:54. Wembley is rocking with Villa support as tears fill the supporters eyes. Steven Gerrard does not look a happy man.

FULL-TIME: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool. Stunning, shocking victory for the Villainis and THEY'RE HEADING TO WEMBLEY. Tim Sherwood is running down the line, screaming and punching the air, celebrating with the Villa fans. What a moment for the Villa players who were all excellent. Fabian Delph was the shining star in a brilliant team; one goal and one assist. The stage is set for Arsenal - Aston Villa in May at Wembley.

93' Good cross in from Liverpool, Vlaar clears. Balotelli goes wide and is almost pushed out. Dejan Lovren sums up his season as he smashes it over the bar from 40 yards out. Only one word: clown.

92' Balotelli heads over to the delight of the Villa fans. Clock very much ticking for Liverpool.

91' Celebrations have already broken out in the Villa end while hands cover faces in the Liverpool end. In the dugout, they're checking their watches.

90' Four minutes added time. Sterling shoots, Sterling misses.

89' SUBSTITUTION: Rickie Lambert ON Alberto Moreno OFF

87' GOA..... no. Mario Balotelli is definitely onside and he puts it past Shay Given despite being called offside. He wasn't but he may not have scored if Villa had kept playing. 2-1 Villa... still.

86' Fairytale? Almost. Steven Gerrard with a good header into the left corner from a Coutinho delivery but Kieran Richardson heads it off the line. So close but so far now.

85' There are big proventions to stop pitch invasions at Wembley, including spikes in front of the first row. But these fans are in full voice from their seats and will be for a long time after if they can hold out for 5 more minutes and added time. 'Villa, Villa, Villa' rings around the stadium. It's not very original but they're quite loud.

84' Gerrard running to take the corner now. Desperate for Liverpool, Lovren stoops low but smashes the header into row Z.

82' SUBSTITUTION: Jack Grealish OFF Joe Cole ON A large standing ovation for Jack Grealish who has had a stellar performance in the claret and blue that he's played in since he was 6.

81' Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Tick, tock. My clock goes quickly for Liverpool fans and very, very slowly for Aston Villa fans.

80' Arguments take time and as Liverpool finally take the penalty, Gerrard's freekick is quite weak and deflects of Ron Vlaar into the hands of Shay Given.

79' BOOKING: Fabian Delph goes in the book for a late challenge. Liverpool have a free-kick from a very good area.

78' I was surprised they weren't bringing Balotelli on when I realised he was already on. The Italian has touched the ball just 6 times in 34 minutes.

77' SUBSTITUTION: Glen Johnson ON Joe Allen OFF Emre Can shifts into midfield, Johnson at right back.

75' Stevie G looks weary and disappointed, but I'm not really a body language expert.

74' Coutinho with a beautiful pass to Raheem Sterling but both he and Mario Balotelli, making a run near him, are called offside. Villa make a substitution; N'Zogbia OFF Scott Sinclair ON

Sinclair has scored two in his last two FA Cup games, in the quarter-final and fifth round. Can he do it again to make sure of the result for Villa?

73' Given claims a Liverpool corner. Calm it down now please. Actually don't, this is a fantastic semi-final. 2-1 Villa, less than 20 minutes to go.

72' Skrtel heads it, Gerrard strikes it, Allen fizzes one. All three strikes are blocked and Villa break but Benteke is challenged brilliantly by Moreno as he looks to shoot and confirm the win. Liverpool break again, my fingers can't move this quickly.

70' N'Zogbia goes down on the edge of the box as Villa break again, the Frenchman is screaming for the free-kick but Michael Oliver, keeping up with play well again, says no from a very good view. Liverpool on the attack and earn a corner, start of the comeback?

69' Steven Gerrard's agent can send out those birthday party invitations in under 30 minutes if it stays like this, no birthday final for Stevie if Villa keep playing this well.

67' Vlaar covers well, challenging Sterling and keeps Aston Villa's deserved lead in tact.

Celebrations:

66' Shay Given catches Steven Gerrard's delivery from the free-kick well but there should have been a Liverpool player's head on it. Great ball from the captain.

63' Delph is outclassing everyone else. He storms forward into the space, combines with Richardson and Liverpool clear for a throw-in.

61' Grealish's runs off the ball are excellent at the moment. Benteke tees it off for Kieran Richardson but the former-Manchester United man can't keep his shot down. Villa rampant and looking like getting a third.

Winner?

Jermaie Jenas has been speaking about the goal on BBC Radio 5Live,

"That was just all round brilliant play by Aston Villa. Jack Grealish shows maturity well beyond his years to set up Fabian Delph. Most young players would shoot rashly from there - but he keeps his composure to pick out Delph with a beautiful ball."

58' You would be worried that Villa would tire of their pressing game but they don't have to do it too much. They're all over Liverpool , even they requrie a Ron Vlaar hoof on occasion, with Benteke controlling the ball in the area. He's forced out but Delph started that move again. It's Delph, Benteke and Grealish causing all the problems here.

STAT: Liverpool have already come back from behind twice in the FA Cup this season, against Crystal Palace and Bolton. Can they do it again for another famous comeback?

55' Only Aston Villa voices to be heard at Wembley even with Liverpool looking dangerous. Mario Balotelli misses and is called offside anyway. Liverpool have a lot to do into the next 35 minutes (or longer) against a Villa side looking brilliant.

53' GOALLLLLL! FABIAN DELPH TAKES THE LEAD FOR ASTON VILLA! Christian Benteke begins it with a nice backheel that tricks the Liverpool defence. Jack Grealish picks it up in acres of space, dribbles through one, lays it into Delph's path and the Englishman sidesteps and curls it past Mignolet. Brilliant goal from Delph with Roy Hodgson watching.

52' OOF! Bacuna (matata) does well on the right side before spotting Benteke in his favourite position, on the edge of the box, who sweeps it low and hard at Mignolet. The Liverpool keeper is very grateful that it ends up in his arms after it bounces all over the shop.

50' Both Gerrard and Henderson have been very quiet today. Gerrard's only had 20 touches and hasn't made himself a problem, no tackles made or interceptions. He's been dropped further back now so should excel in the deeper role as he usually does.

49' Gerrard being silly. Shoots from 30 yards out and is a long way from scoring from 30 yards.

47' Sterling takes on Bacuna down the left flank. Michael Oliver does well to keep up and isn't even puffing his cheeks out. Coutinho is now on the right with Sterling on the left and Balotelli up front. 3rd change of system for Liverpool in one game from Brendan Rodgers.

46' Villa start as they ended. N'Zogbia drove through a very empty space with no Liverpool defenders closing him down before playing Kieran Richardson in down the left flank. Richardson made a mess of the cross but Villa positive from the off.

45' KICK OFF: The game is back underway, the claret and blue of Aston Villa kick-off.

SUBSTITUTION: Mario Balotelli ON Lazar Markovic OFF

HALF-TIME: After dominating the first 30 minutes, Aston Villa looked the better side. Yet while chances came a few to Liverpool it was their in-form man Philippe Coutinho who delivered the goods giving them the lead in his first appearance at Wembley. Villa responded in stunning fashion, providing the 90,000 fans with a sublime team goal created by Fabian Delph, who was partly at fault for Coutinho's goal. The game is perfectly poised for a great second 45 minutes. Stay with VAVEL for updates on the rest of the game, it's a cracking FA Cup semi-final.

45+1' Moreno is falling to his knees. He puts in a poor cross and looks very frustrated with himself. He and his teammates could do with half time here.

44' Sherwood is instructing his players to continue their high pressing game that we saw at the start. It's working, they're stealing the ball from Liverpool and Jack Grealish and Fabian Delph and making Emre Can pay on the right hand side, dribbling there 3 times in the past 5 minutes. Can is limping around a bit so he may come off at half time for Liverpool.

43' Liverpool's defence is shaky but Coutinho still providing the goods in attacking terms. Earlier his curler went wide but he's the only sign of positivity since that Villa goal.

STAT: Christian Benteke has now scored 10 goals in 2015, he only scored 8 in the whole of 2014.

40' Coutinho's celebration was short lived, but he did fantastically to jump over a challenge and finish.

39' Jermaine Jenas on that Villa goal, a work of art,

"That goal is all about Fabian Delph. He picks up the ball and drives past three players, swaps passes with Jack Grealish and then squares a beautiful ball to Benteke. That's what captains do - they lead by example.

"And once Benteke gets the ball, he is going to finish it in his current form. He is not even thinking about it, he knows where he is going to put it. That's what Villa deserve - they did not deserve to go in behind."

38' Villa fans belting out 'you're not singing anymore'. The Liverpool fans were in fine voice but that equaliser has shocked them and their team. Villa confident and striving forward well. Delph, after making a mistake for the goal, is the centre of the one touch passing for Villa. This is turning into a brilliant game.

35' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL! CHRISTIAN BENTEKE SAVES ASTON VILLA.... AGAIN! 1-1! A stunning team goal. Fabian Delph runs well with it but as he lays it off for Jack Grealish he continues his run to the edge of the box, waits for Benteke to drop back away from the defenders and gives it to the Belgian who strikes first time past Mignolet. Sublime team goal and a brilliant reponse from Aston Villa.

32' Worth mentioning that Coutinho's goal took quite a large deflection from Okore. He's only been on 5 minutes but Okore is not having a good day.

31' After dominating proceedings for the first 30 minutes, Villa now very shaken. Their back four are all over the play with the added width that Liverpool's back four formation provides them with. Villa shaken, Liverpool stirring them further.

29' GOALLLLL! COUTINHO STRIKES AGAIN! Liverpool's saviour in so many weeks gives them the lead on his Wembley debut! 1-0! Both Jose Okore and Fabian Delph have chances to clear the ball but they fumble about and Coutinho latches onto a nice ball before finishing for Liverpool. Good play from Liverpool but awful defending from Aston Villa.

28' There are quite a few empty seats at Wembley, but only in the dugouts. Sherwood, Rodgers and all their coaching staff are constantly standing and sitting, nerves, nerves, nerves.

27' That forced change for Villa has taken the wind out of their sails. Liverpool attack well and it looks like they may be switching to a back four instead of a back three.

26' SUBSTITUTION: So that change does take place, and far earlier than Sherwood would have liked to introduce fresh legs. OKORE ON BAKER OFF

24' Tim Sherwood is shaking his head. Aston Villa have ANOTHER injury. Before even half an hour has passed Jose Okore will have to replace Nathan Baker who's knee injury is playing up again. Unlucky for Villa who could now form a football team with their injured players.

22' Tom Cleverley is surpsingy a lot of Manchester United fans on Twitter who are wondering why he is doing anything after 4 years at United of nothing. He makes a nice run but his cross is deflected to a corner. The runs, like Cleverley, in behind Lovren and Can are causing trouble for Rodgers' side.

20' Raheem Sterling, labeled as the most important player for Liverpool by many, has done nothing yet - well, he was called offside once. Struggling to impress in his striker role, we may see Rodgers bring on Balotelli in the second half so he can move Sterling to the wing where he's one of the best players on the pitch.

18' Very impressive performance from Tim Sherwood's side so far. They've had to have some special moments and goals to get here and aren't overawed at all. Crisp passing and speedy counter-attacks meaning they look the better side. Possession has evened out as well, Villa now with 51% to Liverpool 49%.

16' Aston Villa break well, outnumbering Liverpool but Charles N'Zogbia can't quite slip the ball through for Christian Benteke.

15' While Benteke is everywhere in Liverpool's half, Ron Vlaar is controlling what happens in his own half. The World Cup semi-finalists is meeting every ball and player that comes near his goal, stellar performance at right-back so far.

13' Villa's right hand is proving fruitful thus far. 2 successful dribbles down their so far against Alberto Moreno. Benteke is everywhere as well, switching from right to left with ease in search of space in Liverpool's 3 man defence.

10' Liverpool with 70% of the possesion so far but Aston Villa with the best attacks. We saw this with Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United yesterday. Charles N'Zogbia, in for Agbonlaghor, sees he has a bit of time and unleashes one that Mignolet puts behind for a corner.

9' 39-year-old Shay Given makes his first touch, claiming a deflected Raheem Sterling shot. The Englishman had no options so just went for a run through the 4 players in front of him, he really is quite good.

8' Westwood with a good ball to Benteke but the Belgian seems to think he's offside and wastes the chance. Grealish then storms through Liverpool's defence and earns a corner. Benteke is waiting at the back post for that but it's a poor delivery. Villa very much in the game so far.

6' Joe Allen may have been overly positive after his goal at Newcastle last week, he takes a long shot while Gerrard was arriving. He misses, quite badly. Then Henderson lines one up as well, and misses quite badly as well.

5' Early signs of a very good game here. Villa's high presssing means Liverpool can't keep the ball as easily as they will have hoped, now they have to attack quickly.

4' Grealish earns an early freekick after Emre Can brings him down just in front of the half way line. Comes to nothing but Villa are pressing very high up against Dejan Lovren, Emre Can and Martin Skrtel in the three centre back roles. This is how Arsenal demolished Liverpool last weekend.

1' Liverpool start the game and control possession, looking to dictate the opening stages of the game but Christian Benteke swipes it off them and is instantly surrounded by 4 Liverpool players - they know he is the dangerman.

0' KICK-OFF! Liverpool get us underway.

14:59. Jack Grealish, just 19 years old, makes his Wembley debut today for Aston Villa. 110 years, his great grandfather won the FA Cup with Aston Villa. Coincidence?

14:58. Just a reminder that Michael Oliver, 30, is the referee today.

14:56. Wembley is a real special place. Claret and Blue is at one end with the red of Liverpool at the other. Flags of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' are out while the Villa fans make the claret and blue stripes in their end. A brilliant sight, now let's hope for a brilliant game.

14:55. Players in the tunnel, fans are out of the tunnel and the fans are making Wembley a special place today with one placard saying 'Stevie G we love you'

14:53. Roy Hodgson has been speaking to BT Sport, he'll be watching out for Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson who will be competing to control the midfield at Wembley today,

"I think Brendan Rodgers will be very happy that he can go back to his preferred system with three players at the back. Steven Gerrard's return is very important too. But with Aston Villa, particularly under Tim Sherwood, there is a lot of impetus on their side. But whatever ideas you might have, in a semi-final it's often down to passion or performance on the day.

"It's great to see Christian Benteke come back to his best, he's a handful for any defence, but Liverpool have Martin Skrtel back to try and deal with him. Raheem Sterling is an excellent player, he can play anywhere across the front line and his pace can cause defenders problems, but it won't be the first fast forward Ron Vlaar has dealt with and he did that very well in the World Cup. I'm also looking forward to seeing Fabian Delph against Jordan Henderson, that will be another interesting battle."

14:50. 10 minutes to kick off, the players are about to come out for the traditional FA Cup semi-final proceedings and are about to come out to 90,000 fans singing their hearts out. Only one can meet Arsenal in the final at the end of the season.

14:49. Brendan Rodgers on Gerrard, 'This is like a second home to Steven and on days like today, you want your experienced players involved. Hopefully the collective can get the result. We know it will be a tough game. We've just got to play our football.

14:47. Tim Sherwood says no one remember the losers,

"There might not be three points at stake, but there is a prize at stake, playing in the FA Cup final. That's the aim, no one remembers who loses the semi-final so it's important we apply ourselves in the right way. We will be trying to impose ourselves on Liverpool, we know they have an attacking threat but so do we and we are not going to sit back and take the punishment.

"We did think about playing Gabriel Agbonlahor. He trained on Friday and he felt a little reaction afterwards but we knew it was too great a risk. We could lose him for the rest of the season and potentially for the FA Cup final."

14:40. 20 minutes until kick-off.

14:38. Tim Sherwood has made the Aston Villa changing room rather cosy. There are messages on the walls from Villa fans and the rest of the walls are decked in claret and blue.

The message reads 'Come on Lads, this could be your year, you will never get a better chance'

14:36. Raheem Sterling will be key for Liverpool today according to Jamie Carragher, "I think Raheem is massively important because he adds that penetration and pace, especially when we don't have Daniel Sturridge playing. We've got a lot of good footballers with [Philippe] Coutinho and [Adam] Lallana in there but Sterling adds that energy, pace and penetration at times we've llacked especially earlier in the season. Before Christmas, he was Liverpool's best player. He had a bit of a dip afterwards, which is to be expected from any young player, but he is vitally important to the Liverpool team."

You can read more of his thoughts here on VAVEL.

14:33. Wembley is looking fine with Bobby Moore suverying the scene.

14:31. Aston Villa have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3matches in FA Cup

14:30. Kick-off in 30 minutes.

14:29. Former Aston Villa and Arsenal player, Martin Keown, says Gerrard had to start and that this game is bigger for Villa than for Liverpool. "As a former Aston Villa player you can't tell me this is a bigger game for Liverpool. Tim Sherwood has done an incredible job. I wouldn't fancy playing against Benteke today. He will shake up Skrtel.

"Gerrard is the talking point, you have to play him. The emotion that surrounds him, we saw what he did in an FA Cup final against West Ham and he deserves the opportunity to do it again."

14:27. Philippe Coutinho is making his first appearance at Wembley today. On Friday he was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year awards. He's arguably the weakest candidate having only scored 4 goals and assisted only 4 but in recent weeks he's been carrying Liverpool. He says it was an easy decision to sign a new contract at Anfield, read here.

14:26. Aston Villa have been drawing at half time and winning at full time in their last 4 matches in FA Cup.

14:25. Christian Benteke speaking to BT Sport,

'Sherwood told us to play without fear. Mentally I'm stronger than before because of him.

'I enjoy the responsibility. It means that I'm a good player and people care about me. I have a lot of belief in myself.'

14:22. It seems that Liverpool will be playing a 3-4-2-1 with Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho behind Raheem Sterling. Liverpool fans, are you happy with that? Let me know but tweeting me at @HarryRobinson64

14:18. Remember, while Michu was a one-season wonder, VAVEL is not a one sport wonder. You can follow the Bahrain Grand Prix live here with Aaron Irwin. Can Lewis Hamilton stretch his lead over both Sebastian Vettel and teammate Nico Rosberg? Can Ferrari's tyre use prove vital again, follow it on VAVEL here.

14:15. Small peek inside the Liverpool changing room which is quite an inexperienced one in terms of Wembley. Steven Gerrard has played and won in the Mecca of the footballing world but few else have featured underneath the arch.

14:13. Christian Benteke is the man to watch out for Liverpool. He's scored 8 goals in his last 8 appearances and when he's flying he could tear apart this Liverpool side. Is he flying? we'll see.

Jason Burt from the Telegraph says it's a dangerous game for Liverpool because of the in-form Belgian, "It is a really dangerous game for Liverpool. Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke is in fantastic form. Liverpool are playing quite well and the big question is if manager Brendan Rodgers brings Steven Gerrard back in. The bigger question is they are being damaged by striker Daniel Sturridge being out."

14:12. Hull City defender Curtis Davies says Villa can't let it go to extra time, "If Villa win they will have to do so in 90 minutes. Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood likes to play on the front foot and, from what I have heard, he is good to work with."

14:10. Big misses for both side but probably harder to find a replacement for Gabby Agbonlaghor for Villa. Both Agbonlaghor and Daniel Sturridge will not be featuring at all after failing to ivercome injuries fast enough. Lazar Markovic is preferred to Glen Johnson for Liverpool at right wing-back while Raheem Sterling takes his place as Liverpool's front man with Balotelli only being able to make the bench.

14:05. So, a reminder of the starting line-ups from both sides.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno, Allen, Henderson, Gerrard, Markovic, Coutinho, Sterling

Subs: Jones, Johnson, Toure, Lambert, Manquillo, Borini, Balotelli

Aston Villa: Given, Bacuna, Baker, Vlaar, Richardson, Westwood, Delph (c), Cleverley, Grealish, N’Zogbia, Benteke

Subs: Guzan, Okore, Sinclair, Weimann, Cole, Lowton, Gil.

14:04. The fans are starting to fill the road towards the Wembley arch. A famous sight, the bobbing heads with Wembley in the background.

14:03. Joe Cole stands on the famous pitch with Villa youngster Jack Grealish. What an experience for the young man.

14:02. Steven Gerrard has arrived at Wembley, with some nice flip flops, where can we get some Stevie?

14:01. Less than one hour till kick-off!

14:00. Balotelli returns to the bench after a 3-match absence, he's arrived at Wembley, sporting his Liverpool red earphones

13:59. SUBS - Aston Villa: Guzan, Okore, Sinclair, Weimann, Cole, Lowton, Gil. Liverpool: Jones, Johnson, Toure, Lambert, Manquillo, Borini, Balotelli

13:58. Both teams have arrived at Wembley. Aston Villa were led in by Tim Sherwood with Christian Benteke behind. Could Benteke be key for Villa in their bid to reach the final?

13:57. STEVEN GERRARD STARTS: The former England captain retakes his place in Liverpool's starting line-up. Liverpool's fans are certainly happy,

13:56. Aston Villa Starting XI: Given; Bacuna, Vlaar, Baker, Richardson; Westwood, Cleverley, Delph, Grealish, N'Zogbia; Benteke.

Liverpool Starting XI: Mignolet; Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno; Allen, Henderson, Gerrard; Markovic, Coutinho, Sterling.

13:55. CONFIRMED STARTING LINE-UPS ARE OUT

13:54. STAT: Aston Villa have never scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup in five previous attempts, losing all five games.

13:53. STAT: Liverpool reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the 24th time with their win over Blackburn. Only Arsenal, Manchester Utd and Everton have played in more.

13:52. STAT: This is the third semi-final meeting between these two teams, the last coming in 1996 - when two Robbie Fowler goals and Jason McAteer's strike helped Liverpool to a 3-0 win, though they would lose the final to Manchester United.

13:51. STAT: Liverpool have not won a game at Anfield in this year's FA Cup. Never before have they gone on to win the competition without winning on home soil.

13:50. 5 minutes till the teams are out.

13:54. FORM

Aston Villa : WLLDW

: WLLDW Liverpool: WLLWW

13:49. As I said earlier, playing at Wembley is the dream. Here's what Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen thinks of the new experience,

‘It’s the reason you join a club like this — the dream of competing for the top prizes and potentially getting some silverware,’ said Allen. ‘There’s a huge incentive for every player here. Villa had a great result on the weekend so they will be raring to go just like we will be.

‘That will make for a great game at a historic venue. Every single player wants to ensure we get ourselves back there for the final. Everyone is ready to make that leap. We are generally a young squad who are gathering experience and getting better all the time.’

13:48. Liverpool-Aston Villa head to head record:

Total: Aston Villa - 55 wins, Draws - 40, Liverpool - 89 wins.

At Villa Park: Aston Villa - 38 wins, Draws - 21, Liverpool - 33 wins.

At Anfield: Liverpool - 55 wins, Draws - 19, Aston Villa - 17 wins.

On Neutral Grounds: Aston Villa - 0 wins, Draws - 0, Liverpool - 1 win.

Last meeting: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool (Borini, Lambert) - 17th January 2015.

13:46. Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Mignolet; Johnson, Can, Skrtel, Moreno; Gerrard, Allen, Henderson; Coutinho, Markovic; Sterling.

13:44. Five of the best: Liverpool's most memorable FA Cup semi-final wins

13:42. Rodgers: "The players performed very well under pressure over the two games, and I think we were very unfortunate not to make the (Capital One Cup) final,"

"What we have learned is that we want to play well and win; we have been fairly good at that. But it will be about getting through. We want to concentrate on performance.

"But the learning taken from those two games is that we want to get through. So even if we don't play as well and get through, that's what's important in cup competitions."

13:37. Rodgers has told his Liverpool players to seize the opportunity they have this weekend,

"You have to seize the moment. It's not a final, but it's a semi-final with an opportunity to come back. It is games like that where you write your name in the stars as a player, the big games.

"You want to make the big contribution and the big goals. If you want to be renowned as a top player, then you produce in the big games and that's what the good players will do.

"You can't take it for granted. You just never know in your life, and professional sport, when the opportunities arise again. So when it comes you have got to be ready to take it and that's something that I know the players are waiting and ready for."

13:36. The FA Cup final will be held on Steven Gerrard's birthday and could prove to be a winning end to his Liverpool career after agreeing a move to LA Galaxy this summer. Brendan Rodgers had this to say about him "He always produces big goals and big moments. He knows Wembley very well. He's got special quality".

13:33. Simon Mignolet says Wembley is legendary but Liverpool cannot get ahead of themselves and must watch out for Christian Benteke,

"We've got the FA Cup and the league still to play for and we want to do well in every single game until the end. The next game coming up is the FA Cup semi-final, so the focus is on that."

"We have to stop Aston Villa and look at ourselves to perform the best we possibly can ourselves. We want to perform the best we possibly can and we're trying to focus to do that, to make sure we prepare ourselves the best we can and put in the performance we want to. Like every other game, we'll analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent and make sure we're ready for that.

"He (Benteke) has been scoring goals lately. Together with [Gabriel] Agbonlahor they have got a lot of pace up front. They have got that strike force. But where we'll put the focus and emphasis is making sure that we get our performance right in the first place and make sure that we do the best we possibly can.

"Wembley is legendary arena where a lot of history is made. Obviously you want to go out there and enjoy the moment. Hopefully we can create some history for ourselves as well. It was 2006 when Liverpool last won the FA Cup - we don't to wait until 2016 for the 10-year anniversary, we want to do it this year. On a personal level, if I can win the FA Cup I think I would be the first Belgian goalkeeper to win it. That would be nice as well. History can be made, but first we have to get past Aston Villa. We want to get through."

13:30. TEAM NEWS: While Sherwood has an injury crisis on his hands, Brendan Rodgers' squad is faring slightly better. Liverpool could be without striker Daniel Sturridge, however. The England man missed Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle and training throughout the week after picking up a hip injury in the FA Cup fifth round replay against Blackburn.

Rodgers' could have a strikers problem with the fitness of Mario Balotelli in question too. Adam Lallana is out with a reoccuring groin injury but Martin Skrtel and Steven Gerrard return after suspensions for stamping picked up against Manchester United.

13:27. Tim Sherwood's pre-match comments:

"It's a very exciting game. It's a big opportunity for this club to get to a big final. We're going into the game with a positive frame of mind.

"We've got a good blend of players. We're prepared to mix it up and try and hurt Liverpool.

"I hope the fans are looking forward to the game. We've picked up some good results recently. It's definitely a game we can win. Agbonlahor and Benteke work together. Gabby has great pace and we're looking to utilise that if he's fit. The Liverpool backline will certainly take a couple of steps back if he's on the pitch.

"We'll do everything we possibly can to make sure we're back there in May. I don't want my players to have any regrets after the game."

13:25. Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Given; Bacuna, Vlaar, Baker, Lowton; Delph, Cleverley, N'Zogbia; Agbonlaghor, Grealish; Benteke.

13:20. TEAM NEWS: Tim Sherwood faces a small injury crisis ahead of his first trip to Wembley as a manager. Gabby Agbonlaghor, who scored against Liverpool earlier this season, is 'touch and go' with a hamstring injury according to Sherwood. Scott Sinclair, who has scored in both of his last two FA Cup appearances, will be fit after overcoming a hamstring injury. Carlos Sanchez received his 5th booking of the season meaning he is suspended for today's game. Carles Gil could be sidelined with a hip injury while Libor Kozak is out with a long term injury. Philippe Senderos is also unlikely to feature. Aly Cissokho and Alan Hutton will face late fitness tests.

13:15. That's all of the previous matches for both sides summed up briefly. You can read who four VAVEL writers think should start for Liverpool against Villa at Wembley today here

13:13. Quarter-Final, replay: Blackburn Rovers (away): 0-1 (Coutinho) - The attraction of Liverpool and the excitement of a Cup quarter-final saw Ewood Park packed full for the first time in years. The Rovers fans couldn't go away even happier than they arrived but the players did themselves proud by holding out for 70 minutes against Rodgers' side. Philippe Coutinho, ever present for Liverpool recently, broke the deadlock with the only goal, and a fantastic goal at that - again.

13:11. STAT: Steven Gerrard has scored more Premier League goals against Aston Villa than any other side in his career (12).

13:10. Quarter-Final: Blackburn Rovers (home): 0-0 - Another drab performance from Liverpool at Anfield against then 11th placed Blackburn. The Rovers deserved their draw away from home as Liverpool failed to impress once more during a dry run in terms of results and performances.

13:07. Fifth Round: Crystal Palace (away): 1-2 (Sturridge, Lallana) - A more effecient performance from Brendan Rodger's side than the previous three cup matches. Daniel Sturridge equalised for the Reds after Fraizer Campbell put Palace in front at Selhurst Park for his third goal of the season. Adam Lallana then scored what would be the winner with just over 30 minutes left.

13:05. Fourth Round, replay: Bolton Wanderers (away): 1-2 (Sterling, Coutinho) - After a drab match at Anfield , the replay in Bolton proved thrilling. An Eidur Gudjohnsen penalty had Neil Lennon's side on their way to a huge upset in the cup but a very late comeback from Liverpool saw them through the the fifth round, but not easily. Raheem Sterling gave the Reds the momentum in the 86th minute with an equaliser but Philippe Coutinho grabbed a 90th minute winner.

13:00. Fourth Round: Bolton Wanderers (home): 0-0 - A drab FA Cup match. Liverpool wasted numerous chances while Bolton defended extremely well to earn a replay. Emile Heskey couldn't make his mark on his return to Anfield.

12:57. Third Round: AFC Wimbledon (away): 1-2 (Gerrard 2x) - The Crazy Gang - The Culture Club remake. An upset was on the cards as Adebayo Akinfenwa got an equaliser after Steven Gerrard opened the scoring in the twelfth minute. Yet in his first game after announcing he would be leaving to America in the summer, the captain saved an embarassment just after 60 minutes with the winner.

12:55. While Aston Villa got through to the semi-final without further trouble than the 90 minutes, Liverpool have needed two replays to secure their place at Wembley.

12:53. STAT: The Villans have made the FA Cup semi-final on 20 previous occasions, winning 10 and losing 10. However, they have lost seven of their last nine times they have reached this stage.

12:52. As a former Liverpool player and a current Aston Villa player, Joe Cole knows all about this fixture. Here's what he's had to say,

"It has been a long wait for a club like Villa to be there and you’ve just got to do your job, focus on it and not be overawed by it.

"These games are about being mentally prepared. It does sap your energy - it is not like a normal game because of the build-up and everything. It is a special game, so you’ve got to be clever. But it is nothing to be afraid of.

"The boys will relish it, I know they will. For any player at any age and any level, it is a pleasure to play there (at Wembley).

"It would be a massive achievement (to win the FA Cup). We’re in it now - we’re two games away. We can talk about it and get excited about it. Yes, we still want to secure our future in the Premier League but how can you not get excited?

"After the Champions League, it is the biggest cup competition in the world. I’d prefer to win the FA Cup than, for instance, the Europa League. It has more prestige worldwide, in my opinion."

12:50. Quarter Final: Aston Villa vs West Brom (home): 2-0 (Delph, Sinclair) - One of the most impressive games of the season for Aston Villa. An electric atmosphere at Villa Park, the best seen in years, spurred Sherwood and his players on to secure a brilliant victory over their local rivals, West Brom. Fabian Delph gave Sherwood's side the lead before Scott Sinlair got his second FA Cup goal of the season. A pitch invasion at the end showed the relief after years without success at Villa Park.

12:47. Fifth Round: Aston Villa vs Leicester (home): 2-1 (Bacuna, Sinclair) - New Villa boss Tim Sherwood watched his new side from the stands at Villa Park. Leonardo Bacuna scored Villa's 16th goal of the season in February, an incredible stat for a Premier League side, to give them a second half lead. A Scott Sinclair goal just before the end seemed a meaningless doubler for the Villains but an Andrej Kramaric just a minute later proved it vital, giving Villa the win.

12:45. Fourth Round: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (home): 2-1 (Gil, Weimann) - The Third Round saw Villa escape embarassment against a struggling Championship side but in the 4th Round they came up against a flying Championship side looking like strong contenders for the title even in January. A sublime strike from Carles Gil and a 71st minute Andi Weimann goal meant Villa scored twice despite an awful goal record at the time.

12:43. Third Round: Aston Villa vs Blackpool (home): 1-0 (Benteke) - Against a dreadful Blackpool side, who have already confirmed their relegation from the Championship, Villa could only go through to the Fourth Round with a Christian Benteke strike from 18 yards out.

12:40. Aston Villa have surprised many with their run in the FA Cup. Throughout their difficult times in the league which saw Paul Lambert sacked, they continued to impress in one of most well-known domestic competitions in the World.

12:37. STAT: Christian Benteke has scored eight goals in eight appearances for Aston Villa under Tim Sherwood and has four goals in five games against Liverpool in his career.

12:35. It's every players dream to play at Wembley. From that first kick against the neighbours wall to the moments of tension just moments before the game, the dream is Wembley and the dream is the FA Cup final. Both Aston Villa and Liverpool are just hours away from making the FA Cup Final. They're both at Wembley and you just know that the 30 or so players arriving at the famous stadium now will be full of butterflies ahead of kick-off at 15:00 BST.

12:33. STAT: Both goals Aston Villa have conceded in the FA Cup en-route to the semi-final have come in stoppage time.

12:30. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of Aston Villa - Liverpool, the second of the two 2015 FA Cup semi-finals. I'm Harry Robinson and I'll be guiding you through today's action at Wembley, the home of football.