Sturridge, Sakho and Lucas to miss Liverpool's trip to West Brom

Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of Daniel Sturridge, Lucas Leiva or Mamadou Sakho this Saturday when they travel to West Bromwich Albion.

The trio, who all missed Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Aston Villa at Wembley, are all out through injury - the Northern Irishman confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Sturridge (hip) and Sakho (hamstring) both remain out since injuries sustained in a 1-0 win at Blackburn earlier this month, whilst Lucas' hamstring injury suffered in training looks set to keep him out for at least a week or two.

Adam Lallana and Jon Flanagan are nearing closer to their first-team returns however.

Rodgers said: "Lallana has come back into training in the last few days. We'll see how he is for the weekend, but none of the others will be fit, I would have thought.

"Jon Flanagan is now training with the team. Obviously he's a way off fitness, but we just need to monitor his rehabilitation and we'll see how he is for the coming games."

Asked how long Sturridge, who has spent vast periods of the campaign out through injury, will be out for, Rodgers said: "We're unsure at this moment. He's certainly not available for the weekend."