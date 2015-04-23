"100% fit" Adam Lallana could return for West Brom game

Adam Lallana could be set to return to the Liverpool first-team in time for this weekend's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

The England international has been out since last month's defeat to Manchester United with a groin injury, the latest in a string of setbacks that have wreaked havoc on the midfielder's first year on Merseyside.

The 26-year-old has failed to find the form that put him in the PFA Team of the Year last season, despite tallying four goals and three assists in 21 Premier League appearances so far.

Lallana himself recently revealed he feels he has not lived up to his price-tag at Anfield in what has been a frustrating maiden campaign in a red shirt.

But the ex-Southampton captain is hoping that he can firmly put that put behind him, having recently returned to training.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Lallana said: "I had a groin issue. I've had a couple of them this season, but I'm back on top of it now, which is good.

"I'm back fit now, 100 per cent and have trained the last two days.



"It was frustrating as I had a bit of a recurrence of it before the Arsenal game, maybe due to being a little bit too eager to get back.



"But I've trained well, I feel good and I'm ready for the run-in. I'm looking forward to pushing on now, pushing on [next season] and improving on this season."