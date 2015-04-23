Manchester United battling Arsenal to sign Dortmund starlet

Borussia Dortmund playmaker Ilkay Gündogan is expected to be one of the hottest names in the transfer market this summer and two English sides are considered front runners to land the German international towards the 2015-16 season.

The 24-year-old has been hampered by injuries in the last two years but it seems he has returned to his form in the last few months. After spending several months recovering in terms of fitness and football, Gündogan has gotten better since the start of the calendar year and has already featured in 19 Bundesliga games where he has scored three goals and has dished three assists as well.

His performances have caught several eyes around Europe but it seems as if Manchester United and Arsenal are expected to lead the chase to sign the coveted midfielder. Louis van Gaal has been a long-time admirer of the Dortmund star and according to several reports, he sees the German as the perfect replacement for Michael Carrick who, even though has one-more year left in his current deal after signing an extension, will turn 35 in July and appears to be on the twilight of his career.

Gündogan will add several things to United midfield but they are expected to fight for his signature with Arsenal. Arsene Wenger has tried to sign Gündogan the last few years and he's a keen admirer of the German's quality. Rumors have surfaced about negotiations being already held but that's pure speculation.

The only thing that's certain is that Dortmund are quite likely to listen offers for the 24-year-old. Gündogan hasn't been keen on signing a new deal with a team that loses key players after each season and with Jurgen Klopp set to leave - and both Mats Hummels and Marco Reus also drawing interest - it seems Dortmund are leaning towards selling Gündogan rather than risking to let him go for nothing at the end of the season.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have already set their sights on the coveted playmaker. It's going to be a huge battle as the two Giants are expected to try very hard to land one of the biggest names expected to be available on the coming months.