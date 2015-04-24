Nedved: Juventus in with Real chance of making Final

The draw for the Champions League Semi-Final took place today, pairing Juventus with holders Real Madrid.

Former player and legend for the Old Lady, Pavel Nedved, was present at the draw as one of the club's ambassadors. Commenting on the draw, he said:

"We want to do something great and historic for Italian football and we will try our best," he told Sport Mediaset.

"We will go and play our own game fairly and do our part, we want to enjoy it. We weren't expecting to be 15 points clear in the league, in the semi-final of the Champions League and in the Coppa Italia final.

"We must play the same way we always have, we have a chance and they will be two fantastic matches."

The Italian Giants progressed to the Semi-Finals after beating French side Monaco 1-0 on aggregrate and have been tipped as dark horses to go all the way in the competition.

The tie makes up a glamorous Semi-Final line up with Barcelona and Bayern Munich completing the other half of the draw.

The first leg of the semi finals are due to be played on Wednesday 6th May.