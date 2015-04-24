Adam Johnson free to continue playing for Sunderland

Former England international winger Adam Johnson has been cleared to continue playing for Sunderland, despite recently being charged over three offences of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl this past Thursday.

"The club recognises that the formal legal process must take its course and whilst our position remains unchanged, we will keep the matter under review," a statement released by Sunderland stated.

"The club will not be making any further comment."

Johnson has featured under recently appointed Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat three times since his arrest on 2nd March 2015. However, the Dutchman did claim that if Johnson wishes to, he will remain in Sunderland's squad for their Premier League clash away at Stoke City this Saturday.

“He still has to come in (for training), but if he feels ok, he will be a member of the squad.” Advocaat told the media in his pre-match press conference.

On 20th May the 27-year-old winger will appear before Peterlee Magistrates' Court. He was also charged with an offence of grooming.

Advocaat was additionally asked by the media if he felt that it was a difficult situation for him to deal with, to which he replied, “No, the club made a statement about it and I stand behind that. Let’s see what the future will bring.”