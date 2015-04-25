Shrewsbury Town promoted to League One

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro struck for the ninth time this season to secure all three points for Shrewsbury Town at Whaddon Road against Cheltenham Town; a result which sees the Shrews secure League Two promotion with one game to spare, whilst the Robins were relegated to the Conference.

A goal midway through the first-half from Akpa Akpro ensured the Shropshire side gain the all-important win needed for League One football next season. Shrewsbury extended their points tally to 89 in second place and an insurmountable position from fourth placed Bury on 82 points, with one league fixture remaining.

After finishing a miserable 23rd and suffering League One relegation last season, the Shrews have wasted little time with an immediate riposte back to English football's third-tier.

Shrewsbury's promotion-clinching victory at Cheltenham on Saturday was an eighth win from their last nine league games, as Micky Mellon's side have powered over the automatic-promotion line during a campaign in which they've been a commanding presence around the top of League Two for the majority.

Mellon has steered the Shrews back to England's third-tier in his first full season in charge of the Shropshire-based outfit, and pre-season striker signings of James Collins, Andrew Mangan and Akpa Akpro have been essential in Shrewsbury's promotion pursuit, leaving the club as currently League Two's most potent attack.

The Shrews' attacking trio have struck 32 times between them in League Two during the campaign, almost half of Shrewsbury's current league high total, whilst at the opposite end, Mellon's side will likely finish as the division's most shrewd defensive unit.

Another league high total of just 29 goals conceded, with seven clean sheets in their last nine, has made Mellon's team an imposing force within England's fourth tier this season, as seven goal centre-back, Connor Goldson, heads an impressive Shrews backline.

Midfielders Ryan Woods and Bobby Grant have also impressed in a solid Town side, as they finished second and ninth respectively in League Two's Player of the Season Awards; a top 10 which also included top goalscorer, Collins.

Shrewsbury welcome playoff-hopefuls Plymouth Argyle to the Greenhous Meadow on the final day of the season next week, where a win and dropped points from current table-toppers, Burton Albion, would ensure the Shrews win League Two outright, capping off a marvelous campaign for the Shropshire side.