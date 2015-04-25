Everton - Manchester United Predicted XIs and Possible Formations

Everton:

Romelu Lukaku is set to pair up with Arouna Kone up top after the Belgian came off the bench last week against Burnley. James McCarthy may return from injury for this fixture and should be on the bench at least. Muhamed Besic is likely going to start in the midfield along with Gareth Barry. With three clean sheets in their last six games, the back four of Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, and Baines are going to remain unchanged.

Possible Formation:

4-4-1-1: Everton will drop to this formation if United continue to dominate the midfield. With three central midfielders compared to Everton’s two, it is going to be difficult for the Toffees to contain United there. No matter who is on Fellaini, that leaves just one man to try and contain Blind and Herrera should they remain in a 4-4-2. Kone would likely be the one to drop back into more of a center forward position due to his pace and offers a bit more in terms of passing than Lukaku. With a 4-4-1-1, Kone could help contain Herrera or Blind and even disrupt them with his pace.

By the Numbers:

14/15: Leighton Baines’ penalty record which was perfect until David de Gea saved one the last time these two met. It should have been 16 attempts, but Kevin Mirallas decided to take a penalty against West Brom Albion and missed.

3: The number of wins the Toffees have picked up against Manchester United over the last three years, including a season sweep last year.

Manchester United:

After last week’s injury ravaged lead up to their showdown against Chelsea, Manchester United are hoping things are looking on the bright side on the injury front. Luke Shaw is going to get another call out at left back after his finest performance of his injury-plagued season against Chelsea. Paddy McNair is going to get another shout at centerback due to the injuries to Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. Daley Blind is going to be on a late fitness test, but he should pass and take over the defensive midfielder role where Michael Carrick was playing in.

Possible Formation:

4-5-1: This was the formation that Manchester United played last week against Chelsea. Falcao was a surprise starter last week meaning Rooney had to drop into the number ten role. In this formation, Mata and Young were more outwide meaning that their “false wing roles” were unable to be deployed as well as they would have liked. The only way United run this formation again is if Falcao gets the nod at striker, or if United are getting outpaced on the wings.

By the Numbers:

52 million: The amount of pounds Manchester United have spent on Everton players that are currently on their roster, Wayne Rooney and Marouane Fellaini.

2007/08: The last time Manchester United swept Everton in the regular season. They have a chance to do that on Sunday.



