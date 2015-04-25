QPR 0-0 West Ham: Hammers hold R's to draw as Austin misses penalty

West Ham held a desperate Queens Park Rangers to a draw at Loftus Road after Charlie Austin missed a penalty in the first half.

Chances were a few for both sides and quality lacked in key areas. The R's had a few late chances that could and should have been converted to give them three vital points but they now have a tough task to stay in the Premier League next season with just four games left.

The impeccably observed minute's silence for the Bradford fire was followed up by a blistering start to the London derby. QPR stromed forward after Matty Phillips snuck the ball away from Mark Noble. Sandro latched on to Phillips' ball but Adrian stopped the fierce drive from the Brazilian with his legs.

QPR almost had a dream start but with Enner Valencia earning the corner, Premier League debutant Reece Burke almost scored within 5 minutes. Jarvis' delivery from the corner was met well by the 18-year-old only for it to be cleared off the line.

Chris Ramsey's side had collected just one point from London derbies before Saturday and certainly began looking desperate to change that. Frantically bursting forward, West Ham defended Adrian's goal well - only to storm forward themselves.

Both sides settled after a delightful first 15 minutes of football, including a missed chance from Joey Barton.

Enner Valencia slipped past Richard Dunne but Steven Caulker saved QPR as the R's began to look a rushed, nervous side.

Yet with West Ham beginning to capitalise on mistakes and loss of possession from Ramsey's side, James Collins gave them the golden opportunity to turn the tables in the game and possibly even in the league.

31-year-old Collins condemned his goalkeeper to the challenge of a one-on-one with one of the most prolific striker in the league. With a blatant handball inside the box, Charlie Austin stepped up - the crowd at Loftus Road thoroughly expecting a goal - but Adrian parried it away to keep his side level away from home.

Collins' handling of the ball from Zamora's flick was obvious yet so was Austin's penalty. Adrian read the Englishman's mind as he looked to smash it down the middle.

With the tables still upright following the missed penalty, Valencia continued to stride forward with purpose. Racing past Dunne - again - he didn't look up to see his teammates arriving and instead tried to beat Rob Green from an impossible angle.

QPR's only response was to loft the ball into the area but the Hammers continued to rapidly launch attacks, not always successful, on the Rangers goal.

Kevin Nolan's weak strike was saved comfortably by Green as Enner Valencia continued to turn the ageing Clint Hill and Richard Dunne every time.

Sam Allardyce's side looked happy to head back into the changing rooms with no difference between the sides after Austin's penalty miss and as such relaxed their game for the last 10 minutes. The Hammers were certainly the more attacking after Adrian saved his 3rd penalty of the season, the most of any Premier League goalkeeper. Yet they couldn't make a chance good enough to unleash many shots, having 3 less than their nervous counterparts at half time.

Loftus Road started the first half in exciting style with a chance in the second minute, Zamora continued that trend as he sidefooted a shot into Adrian's hand in the 47th minute.

The ball was almost in the net at the other in end in the next minute as Aaron Cresswell forced a great save from former-West Ham goalkeeper Rob Green. The summer signing's freekick had to be tipped over the bar for one of the first moments of real quality in the match.

The frentic start to the match was recreated in the second half with Allardyce's strong words at half time bringing out the aggresion in his players. He brought on Carlton Cole for Matt Jarvis with the 31-year-old providing some variety in attack against an in-form Rob Green.

Green produced another good piece of goalkeeping as he rushed out to Stewart Downing without bringing him down or handling outside the area.

Reece Burke looked slightly less confident but pulled through to look like the player he was in the first half. In the meantime Clint Hill, struggling against Enner Valencia, was replaced by Yoon Suk-Young.

No team had any rhythm to their attacks and therefore chances failed to arise. Yet with Leroy Fer, back after an 8 game injury, coming on for Bobby Zamora, QPR thought they'd taken the lead. The unlikely saviour of Richard Dunne bundled the ball in the net, past a floored Adrian, but it turned out that the floored Adrian had been shoved there by Steven Caulker.

The disallowed goal didn't shut off the pressure they had been given, Leroy Fer headed just over the West Ham bar. Alardyce's side looked happy to settle for a draw but as always Enner Valencia stormed forward, squaring it for Kouyate who should have put it past Rob Green.

Joey Barton, putting in a stellar display with the captain's armband on, put a free-kick in the area which fell to Karl Henry but Adrian blocked his shot away to continue to silence the nervous QPR fans.

Onuoha provided another big chance for the R's with a fantastic ball across the face of goal but no QPR player could get a touch on it to put it past Adrian.

Matty Phillips forced a brilliant last minute save from Adrian but with little time left West Ham played it safe and secure a point at Loftus Road.

Queens Park Rangers missed a great chance to take 3 points in the last gasp chase for Premier League football next season. Charlie Austin will be gutted to miss a penalty and it could be the biggest miss in his QPR career.

Allardyce's West Ham had periods of good attacking play but for other periods they looked happy to settle for a draw away from home. The Hammers have nothing to play for, but Queens Park Rangers will be thoroughly disappointed and will view this draw as two dropped points.

The 4 games left in this Premier League season mean little for West Ham, but everything for Chris Ramsey's QPR and they will need to improve their final product if they are going to stay safe this season.

