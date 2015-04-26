Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea: As it happened

18:20. Well, that's it from me! Stay tuned to the latest at VAVEL, where you know that the football never stops! Have a great evening.

18:15. UNSUNG HERO: John Terry. Love him or hate him, the experienced English centre-back had a great game, kept a clean sheet, and made a few vital interceptions, blocks and clearances to keep the Arsenal frontline at bay for the majority of the match in truth. He made the odd tactical foul when he had to, and was smart enough to give his side a few well-needed breathers with delayed play, passing from the back, and kept a cool head even when the Gunners cranked up the pressure.

18:10. MAN OF THE MATCH: Hector Bellerín. The young Spaniard had an excellent game at right-back, shutting out opposing attacks on the counter effectively and used his blistering pace to good effect. He had the tough task of stopping Willian and Hazard wrecking havoc amongst the Arsenal backline, and did so with a composure and edge to his game which just reiterates the fact he is a talent for the future as well as a great player blossoming currently.

18:05. Before I go, I have to give my Man of the Match and Unsung Hero awards out. Alexis was lively and energetic throughout, Ospina made a few good stops, Coquelin was the brick in midfield once again, but none of them are credited in the following award duo....

AS IT STANDS IN THE BARCLAYS PREMIER LEAGUE TOP FOUR -

90+4: FULL-TIME! Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea. And it's all over! The Gunners are held to a goal-less draw, albeit an entertaining one, at the Emirates, by the league champions elect, and that also means Mourinho's men CANNOT win the league title regardless of the result when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Wednesday night.

90+3: Chelsea SUB - Willian OFF, Juan Cuadrado ON.

90+2: Cazorla is booked for a tactical foul on Hazard, as he was driving forward with the ball at his feet. He knows exactly what he was doing there, accepts the booking.

90+1: WHAT A CHANCE! A low ball is fired into the box for Welbeck to strike, and somehow, he is unable to connect and Chelsea hoof the ball clear!

90: Nice to see, for the most part, Fábregas was applauded by the home fans there. A few jeers, but that's to be expected. Meanwhile, the fourth official signals for FOUR added minutes.

89: Chelsea's "bus" is firmly parked now. Fábregas is off, in place of young Kurt Zouma.

88: Ramsey is now in the referee's book for a cynical challenge to stop Chelsea's attack in its tracks.

86: Terry wins a free-kick in his own half, (much to the discontent of Arsenall supporters who feel he's gone down easily) and a breather for Chelsea as Arsenal get forward once more, but he wastes a little time by lying on the floor and delaying the match for a few more seconds yet.

84: Courtois catches the ball safely as a long ball is clipped towards the path of Walcott, who was running in-behind the Chelsea defence just then. Close...

82: Arsenal making another substitution now, as Theo Walcott replaces Olivier Giroud for the final few minutes plus stoppages. Time to make an impression, Theo.

81: Courtois looks in a bit of discomfort, as he is sent crashing to the ground from a set-piece delivery as he attempts to take the effort between his gloves.

80: Monreal is penalized for a tactical foul on Willian, just as Chelsea were pushing men forward in the opposing half. He brought the pacey Brazilian down, before handling the ball and rushing up to his feet in an instant.

79: Wenger's men cranking up the pressure another notch as the clock ticks down, just eleven minutes plus stoppages remain.

78: FORMATION CHANGE - With Welbeck being introduced, Ramsey will play in more of a central position, sitting behind the four midfielders, as well as Giroud up-top by himself. Welbeck shifts to the flank, Alexis on the other side, with Cazorla and Özil the two midfielders ahead of the Welshman.

76: Arsenal making their first change of the game now... Francis Coquelin OFF, Danny Welbeck ON.

75: WIDE! Cazorla sees his shot skid off the turf as it beats Courtois and the post, out for a goal-kick. Great play initially from Koscielny who drove forward with the ball at his feet from midfield, beat Drogba for pace, passed into the Spaniard's feet, but the shot accuracy was ultimately lacking.

72: Drogba! Ooooh... that was close! Arsenal narrowly avoid conceding the opener as the Ivorian strikes at goal, and it appeared as though it was going in, but instead, fired wide of the crossbar.

71: Ivanovic with a rather rash, reckless tackle on Alexis near the byline. He knows what's coming next, as the referee brandishes a yellow card to the Serbian and he can have no complaints. Probably should have already been on a yellow from the first-half at least.

69: Danny Welbeck is preparing to come on for the hosts, as Ospina hits another high goal-kick into midfield with the home supporters chanting: "Ooooospinaaaa!".

68: CLOSE! MERTESACKER FROM RANGE! SET-PIECE NOT DEALT WITH BY CHELSEA! WIDE! Chelsea breathe a collective sigh of relief, as they watch on helplessly with Mertesacker's low effort swerving wide of Courtois' far post, after the Belgian punched a set-piece into the German's path. Unlucky!

67: Willian goes into the referee's book, for a high boot into the face of Koscielny as they battled for the ball in the air.

66: Arsenal continue to crank up the pressure, Terry with another vital interception, before Monreal's attempted ball into the box is blocked and out for another corner-kick.

65: Willian tees up Drogba on the edge of the area with a shot on-goal... comfortably held by Ospina!

64: Close! Ramsey slides a dangerous teasing ball into the box for Alexis to pounce on after some well-worked build-up play in midfield by the hosts, but Terry just does enough with a sliding clearance, out for a corner-kick. The resulting set-piece is comfortably smothered by Courtois, who jumps highest and claims the ball in-between his gloves.

63: Chelsea take the free-kick quickly, and play resumes.

62: Handball given against Özil as he tries to control a lofted ball, who looks hard done by, but the referee blows his whistle nonetheless.

60: A round of applause as Coquelin makes his way off the pitch, looking slightly groggy but seems okay to continue. He'll be back on the pitch in a few moments, as he stands beside the physio. Play resumes.

58: Courtois kicks the ball long from a goal-kick, after Chelsea shield the ball in a dangerous area. Play is meanwhile halted moments later as Coquelin goes down after an aerial collision, the physio rush onto the pitch to treat the defensive midfielder.

55: Ramires whips in a teasing cross towards the box, which is luckily headed away through a few Chelsea legs as Arsenal partially clear their lines. The ball falls to Hazard from range, the Belgian looks up and strikes, but his shot fires well wide of the target and into the stands. The 24-year-old has been awfully quiet today.

54: Alexis is fouled yet again for the umpteenth time this match, this time he is brought down to ground by Fábregas, who can have no complaints in truth as he is lectured by the referee, having already been booked remember!

52: Ospina looks okay to continue, and play resumes.

51: Ospina receives treatment after Fábregas shoves Koscielny into the Colombian, who goes down in pain and is eventually back on his feet. Meanwile, Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szçzesny is pictured warming up on the touchline, just in-case he is needed.

49: Sanchez spots the run of Monreal to his left, fires a low driven pass towards the Spaniard full-back, who looks up and attempts to find Giroud lurking inside the box, but gets too much power underneath his cross and it flies over Courtois' crossbar.

47: FORMATION CHANGE - Chelsea move to a 4-2-3-1 formation, Drogba the lone striker, Hazard and Willian the two wingers and Fábregas sitting in the CAM position. Matic and Ramires in the central defensive midfield slots, sitting in-front of a four-man defence.

46: Oscar is believed to have been sent to the nearest hospital, with a possible concussion after his collision with Ospina in the first-half. No surprise he's been replaced, as a precautionary measure, as well as the fact that the Blues need a goal or two - and Drogba can score them.

45: Chelsea SUB - Oscar OFF, Didier Drogba ON

17:03. Drogba jogging onto the touchline now, stripping off his Chelsea tracksuit and receiving his instructions. He's coming on, now.

17:01. The second-half is set to restart in a few minutes time, with word reaching me that Didier Drogba is reportedly set to come on, at some stage in the second-half. It wouldn't surprise me, as the Ivorian striker has 13 GOALS in 14 APPEARANCES against Arsenal, he's truly their worst nightmare.

16:50. HT: Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea. An entertaining first-half of action at the Emirates, with the scores level at 0-0 at the break. A few penalty shouts denied by referee Michael Oliver, which will have frustrated both sides I'm sure. The Gunners started the game with a fierce intensity and have been solid at the back, whilst Mourinho's men have been posing threats on the counter attack and have only been tested once or twice with goal-scoring opportunities of yet really.

45+2: Before Ospina can take the goal-kick, the referee blows his whistle to sginal the end of the first-half.

45+1: Koscielny sees out the danger near the byline as he shields the ball away from Hazard, approaching him.

45: The fourth official signals for two minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the first-half at the Emirates on his electronic board.

44: Oooh! And just as I say that, Courtois is called into action. Arsenal get forward again, Cazorla, Bellerín, Alexis and Ozil all involved, before the latter strikes inside the area and the Belgian does well to hold onto the stinging effort.

43: Some neat pass-and-move football from the Gunners at the moment, but their final ball is lacking at the moment and they are yet to really test Courtois.

41: An inch-perfect ball by Sanchez into Ramsey's chest, he looks up and fires a low cross towards the box, but John Terry stands firm in the area and smashes the ball away to safety.

39: Alexis dances past two Chelsea players in and around the box before taking a low drive towards Courtois' far post... just wide!

37: GOOD SAVE BY OSPINA! The Colombian gets down low quickly to deny Ramires' effort from close range, after a good run forward towards the area by Willian, who unselfishly squares the ball towards his team-mate.

35: Close! Great build-up play from the hosts, comes to nothing in the end as Alexis' final ball evades Giroud, who was awaiting it inside the box, but the through ball fires low and hard away from the Frenchman, who cannot reach it in time to keep it in play.

34: Coquelin the second player into the referee's book, for a cynical but tactical foul on Hazard as he was galloping forward on the counter.

33: HANDBALL SHOUT! Alexis clips a ball forward towards the box, Bellerín cuts it back, Cazorla shapes to shoot, and Cahill slides to block, it strikes his hand. Arsenal feel hard done by, but it would have been a harsh penalty-kick if given.

31: Mertesacker with a good interception to deny Hazard and Oscar on the edge of the area, before passing his way out of danger with relative ease, as the hosts regain their composure on the ball.

30: A long ball forward is hit towards the danger area, and Koscielny rushes over to cover, clearing the danger out for a throw-in. Loud cheers from the Arsenal supporters because they know, if it wasn't for the Frenchman, they'd probably be a goal behind.

28: Nacho Monreal fires a cross into the box for Giroud to strike, but the Frenchman is held off the ball, and Chelsea partially clear the danger.

26: Coquelin with a crunching, but fair sliding tackle on Oscar! Loud roar from the home fans, as Arsenal push forward once again.

25: Chelsea drive forward on the counter attack, but soon, they see the ball trickle out of play. Koscielny makes a vital interception, the Blues attempt to switch the play towards the flank, but the ball is too powerful, and instead hits the advertising boards - to ironic jeers from the hosts.

23: Replays show there was in-fact contact, only slightly though, and Fábregas should not have been so quick to go down in truth there. That's why he was booked..

22: Fábregas booked for diving! It's all kicking off now, as the referee brandishes the first booking of the game to the Spaniard, for diving in the box after a lack of concrete contact by Cazorla inside the area.

20: Arsenal players protest after another foul is not given in their favour, again Ivanovic is the culprit, but the referee waves play on, and the hosts look on in disbelief as Chelsea hold onto possession in midfield.

16: José Mourinho is not a happy man on the touchline, and you can understand and sympathise with the Portuguese man. Still goal-less in north London, what an end-to-end match thus far!

15: Controversial moment there, a penalty shout not given by the referee, who looked to play the advantage after Oscar was taken out by Ospina, who attempted to play the ball but fouled the Chelsea man.

14: WHAT A CHANCE! CHELSEA ALMOST BREAK THE DEADLOCK! BELLERÍN GOAL-LINE CLEARANCE! A well-placed pass from Fábregas sets Oscar through with a one-on-one opportunity to break the deadlock, his header beats Ospina, who in an attempt to stop the Brazilian, jumps and takes him out, before Bellerín heads clear at the vital moment with a goal-line clearance.

13: A fast-paced start at the Emirates thus far, I'm sure Chelsea will want to slow down the tempo of the game and avoid conceding early on.

11: Giroud with a neat piece of skill, juggling the ball in a tight area inside the box, before his eventual effort is smothered by Courtois in goal.

10: Alexis is fouled once again, this time Ramires grabs hold of him around the neck and sprawls him to the floor, but the referee doesn't think so, and waves play on. Controversial?

9: Arsenal continue to get men forward, this time Mesut Özil and Aaron Ramsey link-up well near the byline, but the ball is eventually cleared into midfield, and a vital interception from Coquelin allows Wenger's men to get a few seconds' breather.

8: Ivanovic gets a stern talking to from the referee, after yet another foul, again on Alexis, sliding in late on the Chilean.

7: Fábregas not receiving the best of receptions from his old club, booing him every time he gets a touch on the ball. Meanwhile, Oscar goes down rather theatrically in the area after a 50-50 for the ball with Bellerín, but the referee waves play on. Replays show, it was the correct decision, the Brazilian was looking for a foul.

6: A corner-kick is drilled into the box by Cazorla, headed away by Nemanja Matic, before Chelsea get a chance to regroup as Willian is brought down by Francis Coquelin in a battle for possession as the Brazilian tries to push clear.

5: Cesar Azpilicueta's long pass towards Hazard is intercepted by Laurent Koscielny, who hoofs the ball clear upfield and Arsenal go forward again.

4: A long ball forward by Santi Cazorla towards the path of Giroud is read well by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who races off his line and comfortably sees the danger away to safety.

3: Alexis goes down again, this time after Giroud's attempted backheel towards the Chilean is cut out by Branislav Ivanovic, who trips him up purposely to slow down the tempo of the game in the Chelsea half. Free-kick for the Gunners.

2: Quick footwork from Alexis to wriggle his way out of danger before he is cynically chopped to ground, and referee Michael Oliver blows his whistle for a free-kick. Taken quickly, Arsenal want to up the intensity early on.

16:00. After the minute of silence is observed, we are off! Oscar and Willian kick-off for Chelsea, meaning Arsenal - Chelsea is now LIVE!

15:59. A minute of silence for the victims of the Bradford City fire, back thirty years ago.

15:55. The two teams walking out of the tunnel now, to a loud round of applause around the ground.

15:50. Just ten minutes left until kick-off! The two sides are back in their respective dressing rooms for the last time before the game begins, with their last pre-match debrief before coming out into the tunnel.

15:45. ONE TO SPOT: Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) - Today is going to be an emotional day, no doubt for the Spaniard. Playing against Arsenal, the side he created so many great memories with during his eight-year tenure at the club, is never going to be an easy task for a midfielder, of his quality. He'll be hoping for a positive reception, but also, you'd expect manager Mourinho to warn him not to get too upset if he is heckled by his former supporters. He's the assist leader in the league with sixteen, and will be hoping to provide a touch of class going forward with Hazard and Willian ahead of him against Wenger's men today.

15:40. ONE TO SPOT: Hector Bellerín (Arsenal) - The young, talented Spanish right-back has established himself as an Arsenal regular this season, taking full advantage of injuries to defensive personnel, and taking his chance with some style. He'll be assigned the tough task of marking the likes of Willian and Hazard today, and his blistering pace will be used to the max as the Gunners look to continue their unbeaten run of form against the league leaders.

15:35. KEY MAN: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) - The red-hot Chilean has rivalled Hazard as the best player in the league this campaign, and the Gunners are lucky to have such an energetic talent in their ranks. Only 26 years of age, a man who has the hunger to win and his never-say-die attitude reverberates around his team-mates, allowing them to up their intensity attacking-wise. With him in the team, Arsenal finally have the belief they can beat anyone, on their day.

15:30. KEY MAN: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - The Belgian has wowed many supporters and media alike with his impressive displays this season, and is fully deserving of his place in the PFA Player of the Year nominees, as well as the Premier League Team of the Season, prompting potential suitors such as defending Champions League winners Real Madrid to stand up and watch him from a distance. He'll be hoping to help contribute with another standout performance today, in a game which could easily decide the fate of the Premier League title this year.

15:25. The two sides are warming up ahead of kick-off at the Emirates, in just 35 minutes time.

FULL-TIME! Everton 3-0 Manchester United. Louis van Gaal's side succumb to a disappointing defeat at Goodison Park, as goals from James McCarthy, John Stones and substitute Kevin Mirallas seal all three points for the Toffees, who move into tenth place, just six points off eighth placed Swansea City, who won yesterday at Newcastle United as it stands this evening.

15:07. Giroud (pictured) doing a pre-match interview with Sky Sports ahead of kick-off this afternoon.

15:05. Meanwhile the visitors start without a recognised striker, in what looks like a 4-3-2-1 formation, with Hazard the false nine.

15:03. Strong team line-ups for both sides! Slightly surprising that Per Mertesacker starts ahead of Gabriel Paulista in the centre of defence alongside Koscielny, following his injury suffered in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend.

15:01. CHELSEA: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Matic, Ramires, Fábregas, Oscar, Willian and Hazard. Subs - Cech, Zouma, Luis, Mikel, Loftus-Cheek, Cuadrado and Drogba.

15:00. ARSENAL: Ospina, Bellerín, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Alexis and Giroud. Subs - Szczesny, Debuchy, Gibbs, Wilshere, Flamini, Walcott and Welbeck.

Just an hour until Arsenal - Chelsea live kick-off in north London today... on Super Sunday! Confirmed team line-ups ahead of the game, is as follows.

Chelsea's Belgian winger Eden Hazard has reiterated his desire to stay with the Blues, despite rumours linking him with a move to European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. He stated: "I am happy here - I play with big players and the most important thing is I want to win trophies and with this club, it is possible. [The] Champions League is difficult. We play against a big team, but one day I hope I can win this trophy as it is the best. All the big players have won the Champions League and I hope I can bring, like [Didier] Drogba did, the Champions League to Stamford Bridge."

Arsenal manager Arséne Wenger had the following to say, on French striker Olivier Giroud becoming an "animal": "Giroud has a fantastic body strength. Sometimes he became really aggressive when he was challenged, and you do not want him to be. Sometimes he needed to be challenged really physically to really become that animal he can be. But on the other hand, Giroud is a player who has improved tremendously technically. You take some pictures of Giroud when he arrived, and today he is a different player. If he can combine both, let's not forget this guy [weighs] 92kgs. When he walks on your feet, you feel it. What I admire in Olivier is his mental strength as well. When a guy plays at 20 in the third division of French football and gets up again into the national team, there is some mental strength there, it is not easy."

There is one other game being played in the Premier League today, and as it stands, Everton are currently leading 1-0 at home against fourth placed Manchester United at Goodison Park. The match started around 35 minutes ago, a fifth minute strike from James McCarthy opened the scoring.

All eyes will be on former Arsenal creative midfielder Cesc Fábregas on his return to north London for the first time since leaving the club for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2011. He joined Chelsea in a shock £30million pound move a few days before the start of the 2014 World Cup last summer, and Gunners fans are far from happy he signed for one of their biggest rivals, having captained the club before he reached the age of 23.

Jose Mourinho's men are currently nine points ahead of closest rivals Manchester City in the build-up to kick-off this afternoon. The Citzens narrowly beat Aston Villa 3-2 in yesterday's evening kick-off, but have played two more matches than both opponents today.

13:30. Hello again everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and welcome to my latest Arsenal - Chelsea live commentary! Today, I will be covering the action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host league leaders Chelsea in a battle for points which could prove pivotal in the race for the Premier League title.